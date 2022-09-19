Read full article on original website
Incumbent Frank Mrvan and Jennifer-Ruth Green are running in Indiana’s 1st Congressional District
Incumbent Frank Mrvan (D) and Jennifer-Ruth Green (R) are running in the general election for Indiana’s 1st Congressional District on Nov. 8. William Powers (Independent) is running as a write-in candidate. Mrvan was elected to the 1st District in 2020, winning the open seat 57% to 40%. A Democrat...
Trulieve Wins Georgia Production License to Provide Patients Access Statewide to Medical Cannabis
Company expands Southeast Hub with Class 1 license in Georgia. TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission ("GMCC" or "Commission") awarded Trulieve GA, Inc. with a Class 1 production license. Trulieve patients in Georgia will be able to choose from a variety of low-THC oil products in both oral and topical forms in the near future.
Ballot measure Proposition 30 would fund climate action, firefighting
With wildfires, poor air quality and record heat plaguing California, Sacramento environmental, labor, public health, business and elected leaders have launched a campaign for passage of Proposition 30, the California Clean Air Initiative. Leaders speaking in support of the measure in Sacramento were: Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento); Battalion Chief John...
Idaho view: Consumers can show power at the gas pump
Anyone driving along Interstate 15 a few miles south of Idaho Falls who likes to keep a close eye on their pocketbook will notice something interesting around Exit 113. It’s the price of gasoline at the truck stops and convenience stores in that area. That’s where penny-pinching consumers can find some of the cheapest fuel prices in the state of Idaho, according to gasbuddy.com. Just off that exit, the cost of regular unleaded gasoline on Friday was around $3.78 per gallon.
Panel: Funding pensions with sound investments more important than ESG investing trend
(The Center Square) – As Illinois continues to struggle to fund the state’s pension system, turmoil has now erupted around the country over the trend of investing in environmental, social and governance, or ESG companies. ESG funds claim to invest only in companies that do good things for...
Texas oil and natural gas job growth continues as industry pays record amount in taxes
(The Center Square) – The Texas oil and natural gas industry continues to lead the U.S. in job growth, production taxes and overall increased production to meet ongoing demand as Biden administration policies have clamped down on production in other areas of the country. Texas upstream jobs for the...
Prepare now before weather turns
Disaster can strike at any time, but planning ahead can improve the results during and after, state officials stress. September is National Preparedness Month, and emergency management personnel are trying to raise awareness about the importance of having a plan in place and remaining resilient after an event. One of...
