Republicans warn bank CEOs to steer clear of social, cultural issues
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The heads of the nation's largest banks faced pointed criticism on Thursday from Republicans complaining the firms are inappropriately taking liberal stances on social and cultural issues.
Senate reaches rare bipartisan agreement on deal to cut powerful greenhouse gases
In a major win for climate advocates, the United States Senate has ratified the Kigali Amendment, which experts say could significantly reduce planetary warming in the coming decades.The vote — signed off by a large bipartisan group of senators — finalises the US agreement to the deal made by former President Barack Obama in 2016.The amendment will phase out the worldwide use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), chemicals often used in refrigeration and air conditioning. HFCs are an extremely potent greenhouse gas with the ability to heat the planet thousands of times more than carbon dioxide (CO2) on a per-pound basis.“The...
Nasdaq, S&P end down for third day as growth concerns weigh on tech
Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed lower on Thursday, falling for a third straight session as investors reacted to the Federal Reserve's latest aggressive move to rein in inflation by selling growth stocks including technology companies.
Wall Street CEOs appear on Capitol Hill as election looms
WASHINGTON — (AP) — In what has become an annual ritual, the CEOs of the major U.S. banks appeared in front of Congress on Wednesday to sell themselves as shepherds of a helpful industry at a time of financial and economic distress for many Americans. Democrats have called...
