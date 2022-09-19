Read full article on original website
Related
Modern Warfare II Open Beta: Infinity Ward Gives Reasoning on Dead Silence and Red Dots on Minimap
Infinity Ward put out a community update following the first weekend of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta talking about hotly contested topics including red dots on the minimap and Dead Silence as a feature. Modern Warfare II is the direct sequel to the Modern Warfare (2019) reboot...
dotesports.com
Traditional mini-map reportedly found in Xbox Modern Warfare 2 beta
Call of Duty players have reportedly found a working classic mini-map in the Xbox version of the Modern Warfare 2 beta. As reported by Insider Gaming, an Xbox player found a way to change the mini-map in the MW2 beta, forcing it to show enemies when they fire an unsilenced weapon. This is the way mini-maps typically work in Call of Duty games, and some fans would prefer this style instead of the currently available version.
Modern Warfare 2 Updates: What to expect so far
We quickly talked about the changes coming to Call of Duty in a previous article. In this article, we will be going in-depth into just what they’re adding in this Modern Warfare 2 update. Most, if not all, of these updates, are for Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer. Modern...
dotesports.com
How to fix Modern Warfare 2 beta ‘Connection Failed Puget-Altus’ error
An open beta is always a good chance for players to test out a new game and see if they like it. But it’s also a vital time for developers to make sure that the game works as intended—and for multiplayer games, if their servers are handling the strain of lots of players well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
No PlayStation, no problem: Modern Warfare 2 beta resumes for a wider audience
Xbox and PC players finally have a chance to try the next game in the Call of Duty franchise. The Modern Warfare 2 beta servers are now online again, giving Xbox and PC players who pre-ordered the title their first opportunity to test it out. The beta is also still open to PlayStation players, who got early access last week. The MW2 beta will be open to all players regardless of platform from Sept. 24 to 26.
We Finally Got Our First Look At GTA 6's Main Character
Rockstar Games made news, albeit against its own will, early in the morning of September 18, 2022. A three gigabyte file, packed with in-game footage of the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6," dropped on a GTA forum. In the precious few hours since, the 90 videos present in the file have disseminated with a speed heretofore unknown by the studio behind the "GTA" series. The videos are now, essentially, everywhere. They can be found in their entirety on YouTube, although the larger compilations — which total somewhere around 50 minutes worth of gameplay — are already being struck down. And we don't even have to guess at the authenticity of the leak because it's been officially confirmed by Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company (as noted by The Verge).
The Verge
GTA 6 gameplay leaks online in 90 videos
The massive leak lines up with some earlier reporting on GTA VI, showing a female playable character in some clips. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that GTA VI would include a female protagonist influenced by Bonnie and Clyde. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier says he has verified the leak is real through sources at Rockstar Games.
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: The Dead Silence Outrage Explained
Cv x90000 "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is finally on the way with a release date set for Oct. 28. In the lead up to launch, Activision has been running an open beta for the game and giving fans a chance to preview the action. While features and mechanics are subject to change, this beta is offering players a look at what the final version will be like and Activision the opportunity to gather feedback and tweak and polish the game as necessary.
Ignore the GTA 6 leak, the full Rockstar reveal will be worth the wait
The GTA 6 leak is a sore one for Rockstar, but there's good that can come from the recent setback
dotesports.com
All playlists available in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now in its beta phase, with players getting a taste of what to expect during the official release. The CoD Next Showcase gave fans a glimpse of all the new elements coming to the franchise, and naturally, players are eager to know which game modes, maps, and playlists will be available in Modern Warfare 2. Players are looking forward to the engaging Campaign and the new Warzone 2.0 map, Al Mazrah.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Finally Bringing Back Long-Requested Feature
Activision and Infinity Ward have confirmed that the multiplayer component of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will finally be bringing back a feature that fans have been requesting for years. Since the inception of the Call of Duty series, each installment has taken place from the first-person perspective. And despite being such an integral element of the franchise, Activision has briefly tried its hand at implementing a third-person perspective into certain games, notably with 2009's version of Modern Warfare 2. Despite having been absent in the series for well over a decade, this feature will finally be coming back in 2022's installment.
dotesports.com
How to enable 120 FPS on your PS5 in the Modern Warfare 2 Beta
The Call of Duty series is getting ready to welcome Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare 2. The game’s beta stage kicked off on Sept. 15, giving players an early chance to discover everything Modern Warfare 2 has to offer. In addition to new scenery and gameplay elements, Modern Warfare...
dotesports.com
GTA 6 Leaker ‘looking to negotiate a deal’ with Rockstar Games; threatens more leaks
The video game world is still rumbling after 90 videos were leaked featuring prebuild gameplay from one of the most anticipated games of all time, Grand Theft Auto 6. But the leaks might not be over, with the leaker saying they have even more assets to share—unless Rockstar Games can strike a deal with them soon.
dotesports.com
Best FSS Hurricane class setup in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
There’s a hurricane coming to a console or PC near you, but you won’t have to evacuate to avoid it. One of the new submachine guns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the FSS Hurricane, and it is basically an SMG version of the M4 assault rifle—it’s part of the M4 weapon platform. The bullets on the gun are actually fed into the top of the rail, which gives it its unique, almost naked-looking appearance when compared to other traditional guns.
Developers offer Rockstar sympathy as the internet goes wild over GTA 6 leak
GTA 6—which will likely become the biggest game of the decade—leaked a scale we haven't seen since Half-Life 2.
dotesports.com
Infinity Ward has already responded to Modern Warfare 2 beta feedback, but it’s not what fans wanted to hear
The first weekend of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta came to an end this afternoon, and the game’s developer at Infinity Ward has already posted a roundup of feedback it’s gotten. The swift response inspired some hope for the future of this year’s CoD game....
GTA 6 leak probably includes over 90 claimed videos
On social media, more than 90 claimed videos from Grand Theft Auto 6 development build have leaked. The footage, which was first posted to the GTA Forums by user tepotuberhacker, contains open-world gameplay supposedly from GTA 6, and it appears to be authentic. The leaker claims that the videos were got from Slack.
Spelunky 2 just achieved its last 'major goal' for online, so now you can pratfall with friends across platforms
Anyone on PlayStation want to help me finally beat Tiamat?
hotnewhiphop.com
Rockstar Games Breaks Silence On "GTA 6" Leak
Grand Theft Auto 6 remains one of the most anticipated games. While Rockstar Games have kept the whole operation behind its development under wraps, the company faced one of the biggest privacy breaches in the history of video games. On Sunday morning, the unfinished gameplay footage provided fans with a glimpse into what to expect, like male and female playable characters and the return to Vice City.
Comments / 0