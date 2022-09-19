ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dotesports.com

Traditional mini-map reportedly found in Xbox Modern Warfare 2 beta

Call of Duty players have reportedly found a working classic mini-map in the Xbox version of the Modern Warfare 2 beta. As reported by Insider Gaming, an Xbox player found a way to change the mini-map in the MW2 beta, forcing it to show enemies when they fire an unsilenced weapon. This is the way mini-maps typically work in Call of Duty games, and some fans would prefer this style instead of the currently available version.
ClutchPoints

Modern Warfare 2 Updates: What to expect so far

We quickly talked about the changes coming to Call of Duty in a previous article. In this article, we will be going in-depth into just what they’re adding in this Modern Warfare 2 update. Most, if not all, of these updates, are for Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer. Modern...
dotesports.com

No PlayStation, no problem: Modern Warfare 2 beta resumes for a wider audience

Xbox and PC players finally have a chance to try the next game in the Call of Duty franchise. The Modern Warfare 2 beta servers are now online again, giving Xbox and PC players who pre-ordered the title their first opportunity to test it out. The beta is also still open to PlayStation players, who got early access last week. The MW2 beta will be open to all players regardless of platform from Sept. 24 to 26.
SVG

We Finally Got Our First Look At GTA 6's Main Character

Rockstar Games made news, albeit against its own will, early in the morning of September 18, 2022. A three gigabyte file, packed with in-game footage of the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6," dropped on a GTA forum. In the precious few hours since, the 90 videos present in the file have disseminated with a speed heretofore unknown by the studio behind the "GTA" series. The videos are now, essentially, everywhere. They can be found in their entirety on YouTube, although the larger compilations — which total somewhere around 50 minutes worth of gameplay — are already being struck down. And we don't even have to guess at the authenticity of the leak because it's been officially confirmed by Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company (as noted by The Verge).
The Verge

GTA 6 gameplay leaks online in 90 videos

The massive leak lines up with some earlier reporting on GTA VI, showing a female playable character in some clips. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that GTA VI would include a female protagonist influenced by Bonnie and Clyde. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier says he has verified the leak is real through sources at Rockstar Games.
SVG

The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic

The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
SVG

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: The Dead Silence Outrage Explained

Cv x90000 "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is finally on the way with a release date set for Oct. 28. In the lead up to launch, Activision has been running an open beta for the game and giving fans a chance to preview the action. While features and mechanics are subject to change, this beta is offering players a look at what the final version will be like and Activision the opportunity to gather feedback and tweak and polish the game as necessary.
dotesports.com

All playlists available in the Modern Warfare 2 beta

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now in its beta phase, with players getting a taste of what to expect during the official release. The CoD Next Showcase gave fans a glimpse of all the new elements coming to the franchise, and naturally, players are eager to know which game modes, maps, and playlists will be available in Modern Warfare 2. Players are looking forward to the engaging Campaign and the new Warzone 2.0 map, Al Mazrah.
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Finally Bringing Back Long-Requested Feature

Activision and Infinity Ward have confirmed that the multiplayer component of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will finally be bringing back a feature that fans have been requesting for years. Since the inception of the Call of Duty series, each installment has taken place from the first-person perspective. And despite being such an integral element of the franchise, Activision has briefly tried its hand at implementing a third-person perspective into certain games, notably with 2009's version of Modern Warfare 2. Despite having been absent in the series for well over a decade, this feature will finally be coming back in 2022's installment.
dotesports.com

How to enable 120 FPS on your PS5 in the Modern Warfare 2 Beta

The Call of Duty series is getting ready to welcome Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare 2. The game’s beta stage kicked off on Sept. 15, giving players an early chance to discover everything Modern Warfare 2 has to offer. In addition to new scenery and gameplay elements, Modern Warfare...
dotesports.com

Best FSS Hurricane class setup in the Modern Warfare 2 beta

There’s a hurricane coming to a console or PC near you, but you won’t have to evacuate to avoid it. One of the new submachine guns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the FSS Hurricane, and it is basically an SMG version of the M4 assault rifle—it’s part of the M4 weapon platform. The bullets on the gun are actually fed into the top of the rail, which gives it its unique, almost naked-looking appearance when compared to other traditional guns.
Alexa Buzz

GTA 6 leak probably includes over 90 claimed videos

On social media, more than 90 claimed videos from Grand Theft Auto 6 development build have leaked. The footage, which was first posted to the GTA Forums by user tepotuberhacker, contains open-world gameplay supposedly from GTA 6, and it appears to be authentic. The leaker claims that the videos were got from Slack.
hotnewhiphop.com

Rockstar Games Breaks Silence On "GTA 6" Leak

Grand Theft Auto 6 remains one of the most anticipated games. While Rockstar Games have kept the whole operation behind its development under wraps, the company faced one of the biggest privacy breaches in the history of video games. On Sunday morning, the unfinished gameplay footage provided fans with a glimpse into what to expect, like male and female playable characters and the return to Vice City.
