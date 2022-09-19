At its first investor day since going public in 1998, Columbia Sportswear Co. outlined ambitious long-term growth targets. The Portland, Ore.-based sportswear company on Thursday laid out a goal to add over $700 million in net sales by 2025, a strategy that hinges on growth in footwear, digital sales and an international expansion. The company said it expects Sorel to be its fastest-growing brand, with a 20% to 22% expected compound annual growth rate over the next three years. Shares of Columbia Sportswear were down around 1.7% as of around 2 p.m. ET today. “We anticipate delivering operating margin improvement over this time...

BUSINESS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO