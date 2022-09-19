ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Associated Press

FedEx to close stores, put off hiring as demand slumps

FedEx said Thursday it is shuttering storefronts and corporate offices while putting off new hires in a belt-tightening drive brought on by drop-off in its global package delivery business. The company based in Memphis, Tennessee, warned it will likely miss Wall Street’s profit target for its fiscal first quarter that...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tesla Hiccup: EV Maker Recalls 1.1 Million Cars

A recall is a drawback for any carmaker, prompting critical media coverage, damaging its image among consumers and delaying its ability to focus on other aspects of running and growing the business. For some car manufacturers, the solution is usually simply to update the software remotely or over-the-air. This way,...
CARS
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Ford Stock Just Got Hammered: Buy the Dip?

Ford expects to end Q3 with 40,000 to 45,000 "vehicles on wheels" -- units that are almost, but not quite, complete. Its inflation-related supply costs are running about $1 billion higher than expected for the quarter. Despite the gloomy update, management had some positive things to say about demand and...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude

Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Why layoffs may be on the horizon in the U.S.

From red-hot inflation to a strong jobs market, and all the negative GDP in between, economists are divided on the health of the U.S. economy. A top concern for Americans: Are there layoffs on the horizon?. "There are going to be more layoffs. So, you need to be wary of...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Columbia Sportswear Looks to Add $700 Million in Net Sales by 2025, Fueled by Growth at Sorel

At its first investor day since going public in 1998, Columbia Sportswear Co. outlined ambitious long-term growth targets. The Portland, Ore.-based sportswear company on Thursday laid out a goal to add over $700 million in net sales by 2025, a strategy that hinges on growth in footwear, digital sales and an international expansion. The company said it expects Sorel to be its fastest-growing brand, with a 20% to 22% expected compound annual growth rate over the next three years. Shares of Columbia Sportswear were down around 1.7% as of around 2 p.m. ET today. “We anticipate delivering operating margin improvement over this time...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: One Stock to Buy Now on the Dip

Kroger just beat earnings expectations, increased the dividend, and raised its outlook. The company has a laser focus on its digital and home-delivery initiatives. And it's been utilizing data science to increase efficiency and combat inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Ford (NYSE:F) Stock Falls on $1 Billion Additional Supplier Costs Warning

Ford expects $1 billion of higher-than-expected supplier costs due to inflation to hit its Q3 profitability. Moreover, the shortage of components amid persistent supply chain issues continue to haunt Ford and other automakers, impacting their ability to meet demand. Auto giant Ford Motor’s (NYSE:F) latest financial update clearly reflected the...
ECONOMY

