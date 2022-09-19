Indiana Man Arrested After Driving 90 MPH While Impaired With Girlfriend and 1-Year-Old Daughter in Car: Cops

Read full article on original website
Indiana Supreme Court to consider appeal for Gas City woman sentenced to life for killing stepdaughter
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court has decided to consider the appeal of an Indiana woman convicted of killing her stepdaughter. Amanda Carmack of Gas City was found guilty of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, domestic battery resulting in death to a person under 14 years of age, and strangulation in connection […]
insideedition.com
Mom, 3 Kids Identified Following Fatal Pennsylvania House Fire
The remains of a mother and her three children have been identified following a fatal Pennsylvania house fire last week, People reported. Mercer County Coroner John Libonati identified four of the five victims of a rural farmhouse fire in Delaware Township Thursday as Elizabeth Seltzer, 33, and her children: son Jordan, 1, and daughters Ainsley, 3, and Paisley, 6, WFMJ reported.
insideedition.com
Mom and 3 Kids Safe After She Says Hoverboard Fire Destroyed Home in Illinois
An Illinois family is lucky to be alive after they say a charging hoverboard broke out into flames late at night. Beth Hughes says it started in her 8-year-old daughter’s bedroom. She told KMOV she and her three kids were all jolted awake by the explosion and all made it out of the house without injury, but their home was completely destroyed. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
Indiana State Police investigating suspicious death
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) confirm they are investigating a suspicious death. Police say the body was found Tuesday evening in the 600 block of Main Street in Petersburg. ISP says no arrests have been been made, and no other information being released. Officials tell us that the autopsy may be conducted […]
wamwamfm.com
Southern Indiana Cop Arrested
A southern Indiana cop is under investigation. You may remember the shooting of Herbert Wade in August, who was apparently shot in the chest by his wife Melissa. 14 News reports Mt. Vernon Police arrived to the Wade home, while Officer Michael Collins crashed his patrol car. On Monday, he...
Video shows woman throwing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, police say
Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show a woman throwing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, a police source told WGN.
insideedition.com
Former Kansas Deputy Ordered to Be Reprimanded After Hogtying, Shoving and Tasing a 12-Year-Old Autistic Boy
The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training determined a Kansas sheriff deputy hogtied, shoved, and tased a 12-year-old autistic boy who ran away from his foster home. The Commission found a 12-year-old, referred to as L.H in a document, was attempting to run away from his foster...
WISH-TV
Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5
(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...
insideedition.com
Florida Priest and Secretary Stole $1.5M from Church: Cops
The Biblical verse of "Thou Shall Not Steal" has allegedly caught up with an Irish Pastor who was living in Florida pontificating at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Vero Beach, and his associate who are accused of fraudulently depositing nearly $1.5 million of parishioners’ donations into a bank account over a five-year period, cops say, according to The Irish Examiner.
insideedition.com
Beyond Meat Exec Accused of Biting Man’s Nose in Arkansas: Reports
An executive of Beyond Meat is accused of biting a man’s nose. Authorities say Doug Ramsey, 53, who has been the Chief Operating Officer of the plant-based food company since last year, was arrested by the University of Arkansas Police. He allegedly got into an altercation in a parking garage after a football game against Missouri State. The incident allegedly happened as he was leaving the stadium when a car made contact with his vehicle. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
wevv.com
Missing Indiana girl found safe, authorities say
Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, the Whitely County Sheriff's Department said that 12-year-old Emery Osborne had been found safe. No other details on the incident were released. Indiana authorities are investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl. The Indiana State Police sent out a Statewide Silver Alert on Monday morning for...
More details released on Mt. Vernon infant death
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – More details have been released in connection with the death of a Mt. Vernon infant, including the details of a 911 call. According to the Posey County Prosecutor’s Office, on September 8, around 12:15 p.m., law enforcement officials were contacted to go to an address in the 400 block of […]
Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022
A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
insideedition.com
Idaho Teen Beats Out Candidate Endorsed by Far-Right Group for School Board Seat
Shiva Rajbhandari, an 18-year-old senior, just made history in Idaho. He’s the first student to ever serve on the Boise School District Board of Trustees. And he beat out a candidate endorsed by a local far-right group. “He was endorsed by this far-right group. He was repeatedly asked to disavow this endorsement and he refused to,” Shiva said. He spoke to Inside Edition Digital about what he hopes to achieve while serving.
insideedition.com
Brewery Company Employees in Wisconsin Say They Are on Strike for Fairer Contracts
Molson Coors Brewery employees in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are currently on strike. They say they are all fighting for fairer contracts. Union Chairperson Joe Kanzleiter told WDJT’s Gabriella Bachara that negotiations have taken place since July. So far, an agreement has not been reached. “People are just burnt out and they're tired and they want to show their support and have their voice be heard,” he said. Inside Edition Digital has more.
Southern Indiana family in Puerto Rico left with no electricity, limited resources
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One southern Indiana family found themselves in the direct path of Hurricane Fiona after they headed to Puerto Rico for a 30th birthday celebration. What was supposed to be a fun birthday celebration is now ruined as power grids fail, people flock for safety and water floods the streets.
Animal sanctuary helps place aging pets with Hoosier seniors
CARMEL, Ind. — An animal sanctuary in central Indiana is putting a new twist on saving cats and dogs. Serenity — Senior Living Pet Sanctuary is helping aging animals find new homes with Hoosier seniors. Stephanie Baer founded the sanctuary in 2021 to help make sure older dogs...
Are ‘Furries’ For Real in Schools? Southern Indiana School Officials Answer Social Media Rumors
If you are a parent of a school-aged child, you need to know the truth about some rumors that are causing chaos in classrooms all over the nation. I must say that I love seeing mascots and characters. In fact a lot of my favorite photos are with costumed characters, but that is different than a 'Furry' or 'Furries'. According to the National Library of Medicine, "Furries are individuals who are especially interested in anthropomorphic or cartoon animals (e.g., Bugs Bunny). They often strongly identify with anthropomorphic animals and create fursonas, identities of themselves as those anthropomorphic animals. Some practice fursuiting, or wearing costumes that resemble anthropomorphic animals."
warricknews.com
Indiana may extend driving privileges to undocumented immigrants
Indiana next year could become the 18th state, including Illinois, to officially extend driving privileges to individuals living and working in the Hoosier State despite lacking legal permission to remain in the United States. A legislative study committee, led by state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, spent more than four...
95.3 MNC
Severe weather warning in Indiana
There could be severe weather across Indiana, Wednesday, followed by a significant drop in temperatures Thursday. “There is an isolated chance for a few storms Wednesday. Right now, it’s just a marginal risk. We think the main hazards will be damaging winds and large hail,” said Greg Melo, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
