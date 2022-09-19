Read full article on original website
Last Thursday, the same day 60 Minutes spoke to President Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin met with China's leader, Xi Jinping. There's concern that Russia's war in Ukraine could inspire China to attack the island of Taiwan. U.S. policy since 1979 has been to recognize Taiwan as part of China, but remain silent on whether the U.S. military would defend the democratic government there. 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley asked Mr. Biden about that.
A majority of experts don't believe China has established a fixed timeline as part of its plan to one day control Taiwan.
BBC
US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
In an interview with the CBS news show 60 Minutes that aired on Sunday, President Biden says White House policy remains unchanged.
Taipei's de-factor ambassador to Washington said on Monday that President Joe Biden was 'speaking his mind' when he said the US military would defend Taiwan in the event of an 'unprecedented attack.'. It comes after Beijing accused the American president of 'severely' violating longstanding US-China policy with his remarks. China...
Liz Truss will meet Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron in New York against the backdrop of Brexit tensions and questions over whether she regards the French leader a “friend or foe”.In her first foreign trip as Prime Minister, Ms Truss was flying overnight to the States for the annual United Nations General Assembly (Unga).The visit will contain a series of meetings, including with the EU’s Ursula von der Leyen, and a speech to world leaders. It comes as political action resumes after the period of national mourning for the Queen.Ms Truss hopes the focus will be largely on energy security...
US News and World Report
BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that China has lodged "stern representations" with the United States, after U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. China reserves the right to take all necessary measures in response to...
An administration official was pressed after President Biden once again declared the U.S. would defend Taiwan if they were attacked by China despite "strategic ambiguity" remaining the presumed official U.S. policy. In a CBS News interview, Biden was asked if U.S. troops would defend Taipei if attacked by Beijing. "Yes,...
During a 60 Minutes interview on Sunday, President Joe Biden declared the pandemic over in the United States, even as the number of Americans who have died from COVID continues to climb.
Joe Biden will condemn Russia’s “naked aggression” against Ukraine in an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday. Mr Biden, who is due to speak at 10.30am local time, will also announce support for countries impacted by food shortages that have resulted from the invasion. “He’ll offer a firm rebuke of Russia’s unjust war in Ukraine and make a call to the world to continue to stand against the naked aggression that we’ve seen these past several months,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters.“He will underscore the importance of strengthening the United Nations and...
President Biden denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, telling world leaders that the very basis of the organization's charter is under assault. "As we meet today, the U.N. charter's very basis of a stable and...
US President Joe Biden took a big carrot to the Big Apple for his UN speech -- and for the Russians, an even bigger stick. The only question is whether that will be with a carrot -- or, as with Russia, a stick.
US News and World Report
NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden met Thursday with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, giving Biden his first chance for face-to-face engagement with a key Pacific leader who came to power earlier this year. The pair discussed tensions in the...
The president said he would be willing to deploy the U.S. military to defend the island nation from attack amid growing military pressure from Beijing.
US News and World Report
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida emphasized in a meeting on Wednesday the importance of strengthening and modernizing their countries' security alliance, the White House said in a statement. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in...
President Biden is addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. He is expected to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine and efforts by the U.S. and allies to provide more aid. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns discussed with Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green.
POLITICO
Hi, China Watchers. This week we unpack U.S. credibility challenges at next week’s U.S.-Pacific Island Country Summit, scrutinize the Biden administration’s sunsetting of “strategic ambiguity” toward Taiwan and track a Hong Kong authoritarian dust-up at the Smithsonian. We also parse China’s reflexive blame of foreigners for infectious disease outbreaks and profile the third in a series of books that assesses Xi Jinping’s hardline politics and personality.
Special master also gives series of deadlines in the case after judges overturn ruling that temporarily blocked DoJ from the material
BEIJING — China is willing to make the utmost effort to strive for a peaceful “reunification” with Taiwan, a Chinese government spokesperson said on Wednesday, following weeks of military maneuvers and war games by Beijing near the self-ruling island. The comments came a day after U.S. and...
In May 2001, the new US president told an interviewer that the United States was obligated to go to war with China if it attacked Taiwan. The United States would do “whatever it took” to defend the island, George W Bush vowed. Then-Senator Joe Biden was not impressed....
