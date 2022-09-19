Read full article on original website
Commercial Observer
Events Space Provider etc.venues Nabs Third NYC Location
Corporate event space provider etc.venues has chosen Manhattan’s Theater District for its third New York City location. The London-based company signed a 10-year deal for 23,000 square feet on part of the 22nd floor and the entire 23rd floor of SL Green Realty’s 810 Seventh Avenue, according to the tenant. Etc.venues declined to disclose the asking rent.
Commercial Observer
HUBB NYC Buys Park Slope Multifamily Building From Greystone for $40M
Residential real estate firm HUBB NYC acquired a multifamily development in Brooklyn’s Park Slope from Greystone Development, Commercial Observer has learned. Greystone was able to get $40 million for 223 Fourth Avenue, a 48,256-square-foot multifamily property with 63 units of housing that it finished developing in 2018, according to broker Cushman & Wakefield.
Commercial Observer
Menswear Retailer Knot Standard Inks Deal to Keep Flatiron District Outpost
Knot Standard is keeping its ties with its New York City flagship location in the Flatiron District. The menswear retailer inked a deal to keep its 5,418-square-foot store on the entire second floor of 19 West 24th Street, according to landlord the Kaufman Organization. A representative for Kaufman declined to disclose the length of the lease but said the asking rent was $70 per square foot.
Commercial Observer
Breaking Down Deal Breakers in Office-To-Lab Conversions
Creativity and scientific research are typically at odds; one is all right brain, the other stays left. Yet when it comes to creating life sciences development, both are on the brain. For a lab to analyze data, run experiments and assess the results, developers must think outside the box and consider many features beyond the standards of office buildings.
Commercial Observer
New York City’s Land Sales Market Is On Fire … For Now
Things have been volatile over the past few years in New York City’s investment sales market. In the Manhattan submarket, south of 96th Street on the East Side and south of 110th Street on the West, the peak of this cycle was several years back in 2014 and 2015. Since then, the market has been sliding in sales volume and, to a lesser degree, property values.
Commercial Observer
Three Health Care Firms Ink 12K SF at 27 West 24th Street
Three health care-related companies — EvolutionIQ, Tourmaline Bio and Sofinnova Investments — inked deals at 27 West 24th Street, Commercial Observer has learned. In the largest of the transactions, EvolutionIQ doubled its New York City footprint and took 5,500 square feet across part of the fifth floor of the 11-story property, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. JLL’s Joseph Sipala, who represented landlord MJ Orbach Associates in all three transactions with Sam Seiler and Aristotle Proskinitopoulos, declined to disclose the length of EvolutionIQ’s deal, though he said each lease was between three and five years.
Commercial Observer
How to Create a Technology Hub for the New Future of Office
A collection of beautiful but neglected historic buildings on Brooklyn’s waterfront were crying out for a new purpose 10 years ago. They had suffered considerably — first from divestment, then from Superstorm Sandy. Following a $450 million redevelopment and adaptive reuse program, these buildings, comprising 6.5 million square...
Commercial Observer
New Asian Fusion Restaurant Coming to 31 Penn Plaza
A new Asian fusion restaurant is headed 31 Penn Plaza next spring. Grimoire Group’s Andrew Giaume, the director of The Surf Lodge in Montauk, N.Y., signed a 10-year lease to open a 6,721-square-foot eatery at 31 Penn Plaza, also known as 133 West 30th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.
therealdeal.com
Penthouse atop 35 Hudson Yards sells for 41% discount
It’s a long way from the top. The penthouse perched atop the Related Companies’ 35 Hudson Yards, complete with 360-degree New York City views and an HBO credit, sold for a 41 percent discount. Originally asking $59 million, PH90 closed for $35 million, according to property records made...
Commercial Observer
International Institute for the Brain Moving to 16K SF on Upper East Side
The International Institute for the Brain has made up its mind on its new Upper East Side digs. The brain disorder and injury treatment organization inked a 10-year deal to move from 311 East 94th Street to 16,000 square feet across the entire third and fourth floors of 403 East 91st Street, Commercial Observer has learned.
therealdeal.com
Nicole Kushner Meyer lists Lenox Hill co-op for $12M
Kushner Companies may be buying big in North Jersey and South Florida, but its top brass is selling in Manhattan. Nicole Kushner Meyer and her husband, Observer Media chairman Joseph Meyer, have listed their Lenox Hill co-op at 812 Park Avenue for $11.5 million. The couple purchased the home in 2013 for $8.5 million, records show.
Commercial Observer
Five Iron Golf Swings for 30K SF in Murray Hill
Five Iron Golf swung big with a deal for its sixth location in New York City. The indoor golf company teed up a 30,000-square-foot, 15-year lease for part of the third floor of H.J. Kalikow & Company’s 101 Park Avenue between East 40th and East 41st streets, according to Five Iron. The landlord declined to provide the asking rents.
Fast Food Chains Could Lose The Right To Do Business In New York City
Fast food chains that violate New York Worker's Rights could end up losing the right to do business in NYC. New York City Council has issued a new bill that many fast food businesses are afraid of.
therealdeal.com
Take my apartment, please! Luxury rental concessions are back
New York’s airtight rental market is starting to show some cracks: Luxury concessions are back. From Williamsburg to Long Island City to Midtown, brokers and listing sites reveal landlords are again offering a free month, leasing incentives and lower base rent on units that sit. “It’s only been recently...
brickunderground.com
Can a NYC landlord require me to pay for repairs under $100?
My new lease says that any repairs under $100 are the responsibility of the tenant. Is this allowed?. It’s not common for a New York City landlord to require you to be responsible for repairs in your apartment, but whether it’s legal depends on your apartment’s rent-stabilization status—and if you caused the damage.
Commercial Observer
Great Oaks Charter School Takes 40K SF in Greenwich Village
Great Oaks Charter School snagged 39,064 square feet at 240 Bleecker Street in Greenwich Village and will relocate from 38 Delancey Street. The charter school signed a 20-year lease with the Archdiocese of New York to take over the space from grammar school Our Lady of Pompeii Church, which moved to 25 Carmine Street, according to the tenant broker JLL. JLL declined to disclose asking rents.
therealdeal.com
Inflation crushing rent-stabilized owners: landlord group
October could have offered some reprieve for cash-strapped owners of rent-stabilized buildings. Instead, a report from a prominent landlord group finds, they will continue to lose ground, despite the annual rent increase they can charge in leases signed after Oct. 1. The report was produced by by the Community Housing...
NYCHA residents celebrate removal of sidewalk shed after 7 years
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Sidewalk sheds are erected to protect pedestrians from falling debris and avoid tragedies across New York City. But for some residents in the East Village, they have become eyesores that make life miserable for tenants. Piece by piece, the sidewalk shed on 3rd Street between Avenue B and Avenue C […]
10 Best Thrift Stores and Flea Markets in New York City
Just because New York is home to the wealthy and famous doesn’t mean you have to be either to find fabulous clothes, accessories and home decor when you visit. It goes to reason that the wealthier an area, the nicer the donations are to charity thrift stores and the better the goods sold at a discount to consignment and for-profit thrift shops.
New York Men Illegally Applied For Full-Carry Gun Permits in Hudson Valley
Two men are accused of trying to use the Hudson Valley to obtain a full-carry gun permit. On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reported on arresting two Brooklyn, New York men who allegedly illegally used a Hudson Valley address to obtain a full-carry pistol permit. Brooklyn Men Arrested In...
