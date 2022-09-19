Three health care-related companies — EvolutionIQ, Tourmaline Bio and Sofinnova Investments — inked deals at 27 West 24th Street, Commercial Observer has learned. In the largest of the transactions, EvolutionIQ doubled its New York City footprint and took 5,500 square feet across part of the fifth floor of the 11-story property, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. JLL’s Joseph Sipala, who represented landlord MJ Orbach Associates in all three transactions with Sam Seiler and Aristotle Proskinitopoulos, declined to disclose the length of EvolutionIQ’s deal, though he said each lease was between three and five years.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO