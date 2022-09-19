Read full article on original website
New York real estate heavyweight L&L Holding Company has tapped industry veteran Jim Zboril to be CEO of its new Florida-based company, Commercial Observer can first report. The new entity, called L&L Development Group and headquartered in West Palm Beach, will expand the development firm’s presence across Florida and the Sun Belt with an eye toward developing sprawling complexes.
As condominium boards face ever-mounting maintenance costs following the deadly building failure in Surfside, Fla, Colliers says it’s here to help. The brokerage is launching a new service line to help condo homeowners associations (HOAs) comply with legislation passed this May in response to the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building, which killed 98 people in June 2021.
