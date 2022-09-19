As condominium boards face ever-mounting maintenance costs following the deadly building failure in Surfside, Fla, Colliers says it’s here to help. The brokerage is launching a new service line to help condo homeowners associations (HOAs) comply with legislation passed this May in response to the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building, which killed 98 people in June 2021.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO