Governor John Bel Edwards: ‘I believe the best of the best are represented in Louisiana’s workforce’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor John Bel Edwards publicly commended Louisiana’s employees days after the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) released statistics indicating that the state continues to set unemployment records. Governor Edwards took to social media to say, “I believe the best of the best are represented...
Louisiana Leader Says It Is Time to Kill Income Tax
Louisiana state lawmakers have started talking about doing away with the state income tax as a way to be more competitive with other states. Thousands of residents have left the Bayou State over the past 10 years and leaders are looking for ways to stem the tide of the out migration.
Tammany Trace Tunnel opens in Mandeville
On Wednesday, St. Tammany leaders celebrated the completion of the Tammany Trace Tunnel in the Northshore.
Special medical marijuana task force created at Louisiana State Capitol
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers at the Louisiana State Capitol have created a special medical marijuana task force. The goal is to study similar programs in states that surround Louisiana. Specifically, lawmakers hope to learn about ways to prevent employment discrimination against medical marijuana patients. There is also a...
This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana
The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
Doctor Indicted in Court in Louisiana for Tax Evasion
Doctor Indicted in Court in Louisiana for Tax Evasion. Louisiana – Melissa Rose Barrett, 48, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Clive, Iowa, was charged with tax evasion by a federal grand jury in a Louisiana court recently. Barrett appeared in court for her arraignment and pled not guilty to the allegations against her.
Louisiana AG Jeff Landry Warns Credit Card Companies and Banks About Tracking Firearm Purchases
Recently, news reports stated New York democrats bullied credit card companies to create a new sales code for firearms and ammunition. Previously, firearms were classified under the broader category of "General Merchandise" or "Sporting Goods". But with the new firearm specific code, officials would be able to track private purchases of guns and firearms. This created a concern that the federal government is creating a master list of gun owners across the country.
Read the latest Gambit! Chef Hardette Harris on the cuisine of North Louisiana, Thundercat, Dr. John and more!!
Hello and welcome to another edition of New Orleans’ favorite and most trusted alt-weekly news, Gambit!. Living in south Louisiana, it can be easy to forget there’s an entire second half of the state we call home north of I-10. No, we’re not talking about Baton Rogue’s rich cultural history of strip malls and chain restaurants. We’re talking about the food, culture and history of north Louisiana. Born from its own unique melting pot of Native American, African, French, German and English peoples and traditions, north Louisiana may be often overlooked when people talk about Louisiana cuisine. But if Chef Hardette Harris has anything to say about it, they won’t be forgetting her region for long.
Our Views: Consider Jackson water crisis a warning for Louisiana, and the nation
The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, has brought worldwide attention to an infrastructure problem that left some 150,000 residents in the state's capital city with limited access to one of life's basic necessities for nearly two months. Until officials scrambled to patch the system, thousands had no running water. There...
‘Monumental’: Louisiana takes major step toward unprecedented coastal restoration project
An unprecedented project to fight land loss devastating Louisiana’s coast by diverting sediment and water from the Mississippi River into Barataria Basin took a major step toward definitive approval on Monday with the release of a final environmental assessment by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Corps released...
Grotesque Gloating Governor Of MS Tate Reeves Said ‘It’s A Great Day To Not Be In Jackson’ Where Over 100K Residents Were Without Clean Water
MS Gov. Tate Reeves joked "it's a good day not to be in Jackson" after over 150K residents spent 7-weeks without clean water.
170 arrested in 4 month Mississippi Gulf Coast drug trafficking investigation
BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) – Over 170 people were arrested and thousands of drug doses seized on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in a summer-long special investigation. The Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) was announced by Governor Tate Reeves on May 11. It sent a wave of state and federal law enforcement personnel and resources into Hancock, Harrison […]
Mississippi school teacher takes spins and wins on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
A Mississippi school teacher took a spin on the game show “Wheel of Fortune” and walked away with more than $68,000 in cash and prizes. The Northeast Daily Journal reports that Ashlee Martin, 37, an elementary school teacher at Marietta Elementary School was featured on Monday night’s episode of the popular game show.
Gov. Reeves: More than $11 million going to Broadwater Marina restoration, Gulfport-Biloxi Airport projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - More than $11 million in RESTORE Act grant money is headed to South Mississippi to fund projects at the Broadwater Marina and the Gulfport-Biloxi Airport. Governor Tate Reeves made the announcement Tuesday saying the projects will strengthen infrastructure benefitting the economy in the Gulf Coast Region.
Just before she died, the Queen thanked this champion of Acadian heritage in Louisiana
Warren Perrin and the Acadian Heritage and Cultural Foundation Inc. in Erath received an unexpected yet welcome message from Buckingham Palace this week: The Queen’s thanks for a message from Perrin written to her Aug. 17. Perrin said Tuesday the letter was received at the Acadian Museum in Erath,...
Another one! Fifth winning Mississippi Lottery ticket claimed in Natchez this month
Maybe there’s something in the air in Natchez these days. For the fifth time this month, a Natchez resident has won a cash prize on the Mississippi Lottery – bringing the total claimed by local residents to more than $21,000 so far this month. A Natchez woman won...
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Dispute While Driving
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Dispute While Driving. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On September 19, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that on September 18, investigators arrested Lawrence Brooks, 46, and Marley Banks, 33, both of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Banks and a 42-year-old female were driving...
New Mississippi River cut should be closed, Corps analysis says, despite state opposition
Despite vocal opposition from the state and coastal advocates, an environmental analysis compiled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers seemed to support the closure of a newly-formed channel diverting part of the Mississippi River through Plaquemines Parish’s east bank. An environmental assessment released Friday weighed the impact of...
Louisiana Candidates Seeking Your Vote On November 8
The November 8, midterm elections are right around the corner. Election Day is, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, when voters across the nation will cast ballots to select candidates to represent them in public office— from local to the national government. Presidential elections are held every four years. The upcoming...
Louisiana approves 4 solar projects for Entergy, a small step toward a cleaner power grid
Entergy Louisiana, which relies heavily on natural gas-fired power plants to make electricity, has taken a step toward diversifying its power generation, getting approval Wednesday from regulators for a series of solar projects around the state. Entergy is expected to eventually get 475 megawatts of power from four solar plants...
