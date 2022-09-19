ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana

The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
Louisiana AG Jeff Landry Warns Credit Card Companies and Banks About Tracking Firearm Purchases

Recently, news reports stated New York democrats bullied credit card companies to create a new sales code for firearms and ammunition. Previously, firearms were classified under the broader category of "General Merchandise" or "Sporting Goods". But with the new firearm specific code, officials would be able to track private purchases of guns and firearms. This created a concern that the federal government is creating a master list of gun owners across the country.
Read the latest Gambit! Chef Hardette Harris on the cuisine of North Louisiana, Thundercat, Dr. John and more!!

Hello and welcome to another edition of New Orleans’ favorite and most trusted alt-weekly news, Gambit!. Living in south Louisiana, it can be easy to forget there’s an entire second half of the state we call home north of I-10. No, we’re not talking about Baton Rogue’s rich cultural history of strip malls and chain restaurants. We’re talking about the food, culture and history of north Louisiana. Born from its own unique melting pot of Native American, African, French, German and English peoples and traditions, north Louisiana may be often overlooked when people talk about Louisiana cuisine. But if Chef Hardette Harris has anything to say about it, they won’t be forgetting her region for long.
