WLFI.com
Tippecanoe County proposes land use plan for Stockwell
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – The town of Stockwell is moving closer to having an official land use plan. County officials say the plan mostly updates what is already in place. However, some residents are concerned it could lead to new and unwanted development. The Tippecanoe County Area Plan...
WISH-TV
Projects announced Monday in Carmel nearly $1 billion
CARMEL, IND. (WISH) — The Carmel city government is unveiling plans for the Monon Square redevelopment, right along the trail, allowing for multiuse businesses as well as apartments and condos. On top of that, they’re also planning on a new development on the outskirts of the city. Between...
Current Publishing
Center CEO: Palladium’s aging sound, lighting systems leads to missed opportunities
The Palladium prides itself in being a “world-class venue,” but its aging technical equipment is causing the 1,600-seat concert hall to miss out on booking key performers and causing other headaches, according to Jeffrey McDermott, president and CEO of the Center for the Performing Arts. “Ringo Starr has...
WLFI.com
Lafayette Parks and Recreation launches online reservation service
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Parks and Recreation is teaming up with CivicPlus to create an online facility reservation service. The software, called CivicRec, allows users to access several facilities more conveniently online, regardless of their schedule. CivicRec was originally introduced this spring, but now has the ability to make online reservations by the click of a button and on your phone.
Current Publishing
Developer plans housing developments in Noblesville
New housing could be coming to Noblesville under plans by a developer that would bring 168 new houses to two rental home communities. AMH Development, LLC has proposed 21 single-family lots on approximately 8.79 acres adjacent to the intersection of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road that would be known as Maple Grove. AMH Development, LLC was formed in 2017 and serves 22 markets nationwide. It owns 55,000 properties across the U.S.
Mexico company chooses Indianapolis for first U.S. shrimp farm location
A Mexico-based company is establishing its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in Indianapolis.
WLFI.com
Greater Lafayette ranked 1st for career opportunities
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette - West Lafayette area has been ranked number one for career opportunities by Smart Asset. The study looked at the 200 largest metro areas in the country and analyzed categories such as employment, earnings, housing costs and access to career guidance. The...
Current Publishing
Unique proposal: Property owner wants to build home made from shipping containers in Fishers
A unique home proposed in the Village Center neighborhood is unlike any other in the City of Fishers. But the path to approval has been rocky. A proposal for a shipping container home, a house made of upcycled materials that were once used to transport cargo, was first presented to the Nickel Plate Review Committee July 23 on behalf of the builder by Ross Hilleary, the city’s assistant director of planning and zoning. The proposal was tabled after the committee recommended less steel be used in the construction. The proposal was brought up again at the Aug. 24 meeting, but the project was once again tabled for review despite the petitioner – Joe Nixon, owner of Joe Nixon Properties – making the changes the committee recommended.
WLFI.com
100+ locals out of work after shake-up at Evonik
SHADELAND, Ind. (WLFI) — More than 100 local union workers could be jobless at the end of the month after Evonik switched maintenance providers at its Tippecanoe Laboratories. According to an internal email provided to News 18, Evonik notified staff on Friday about the switch to Germany-based Bilfinger after...
Indiana lawmakers hear public input on marijuana legalization
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are taking a closer look at whether the state should consider allowing medical or recreational marijuana. The Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health, and Human Services hosted a discussion on the topic Tuesday, focusing on “potential health benefits, potential decriminalization, and other potential consequences,” according to the committee’s meeting […]
WLFI.com
Meet West Side's school board candidates
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Transparency, teacher support and flat-lining enrollment are among the top issues in the upcoming West Lafayette school board race. News 18 spoke to some the candidates ahead of a Q&A at 7 p.m. Thursday in the council chambers at West Lafayette City Hall. Six...
Heating costs forecasted to rise this winter, experts say prepare now
INDIANAPOLIS — While winter is still months away, heating your home this year is likely going to be a lot more expensive. The National Energy Assistance Directors is forecasting the highest winter heating costs in a decade with a 17% increase over last year. For a second year in a row, Americans will see big price […]
buildingindiana.com
“Dead Mall” Being Reimagined by Chicago Developer
A “dead mall” once considered an eyesore in an Indiana town is being transformed into a retail and housing hub local leaders call “transformative.” The Junction at Logansport is taking shape on Logansport’s east side generating renewed interest in a part of town long neglected by many.
readthereporter.com
Mike Corbett: Pleasant Street project could have been ‘reimagined’ to not affect so many homes & businesses
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
WLFI.com
Food Finders Mobile Pantry taking place next Tuesday
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — People in need of emergency food assistance can get help by heading to Ivy Tech Lafayette next Tuesday. It's hosting the Food Finders Food Bank Mobile Pantry at 11 a.m. September 27. The drive-through distribution will take place at the Lafayette Campus on 3101...
95.3 MNC
Winamac restaurant gaining attention for 9-pound meal challenge
A restaurant in Pulaski County is gaining national attention thanks to a big food challenge. Can you take down the Pork Tenderloin Challenge? That’s the question from One Eyed Jack’s in Winamac. They challenge customers to eat a seven pound jumbo pork tenderloin sandwich and two pounds of tater tots.
Kokomo lot packed with pickups awaiting missing microchips
KOKOMO, Ind. — It looks like a jam-packed car lot, but none of the pickup trucks parked at the old GM plant in Kokomo are ready to hit the road. If nothing else shows that the chip shortage is still going on, it's that scene: row after row of vehicles, surrounding the building, just sitting in storage.
Current Publishing
Citizens Energy Group proposes natural gas hike in Westfield
Residents in Westfield could see their natural gas rates increase by 18% starting next June under a proposal by Citizens Energy Group. The utility company has filed a request with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to hike rates that would result in an increase of $165 annually for a typical residential customer consuming 735 therms per year, according to testimony filed with the IURC.
WLFI.com
Train derails over Wabash near downtown Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A train derailed on a bridge Wednesday afternoon near downtown Lafayette. The train that derailed is a Norfolk Southern train, although it is not their tracks. 4 train cars appear to have fallen off the tracks from the train bridge next to the South Street...
Duke Realty merger causing 120 layoffs in Indianapolis
As Prologis, Inc. acquires Duke Realty, 120 Indianapolis workers are being left out.
