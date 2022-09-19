Read full article on original website
SWAP SHOP THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 22, 2022
Selling an exercise spin bike. Like new. Asking $50.00 Pick up in Onley. Also a stationary exercise bike – $40.00 Call 757-710-8835 for more information. For sale 10.000 BTU window air conditioner 50 dollars. 410-430-7128. LF an electric stove. Call 757-693-0720. Dresser $150 757-709-1522. 28′ ladder $200, wooden ice...
HM Johnson Band to perform at Exmore Fall Festival
Always at the intersection of Blues, Jazz. R&B and Rock. the HM Johnson Band plays music to delight any audience. On Saturday, September 24, they will be at the intersection of Main Street and Bank Avenue in downtown Exmore performing a free concert for the First Annual Exmore Fall Festival a showcase for artists, artisans, makers and crafters of all genres and from across the region, including Maryland and Hampton Roads.
Douglas M. Stiles of Cape Charles
On Sunday, September 25, 2022, there will be a gathering of family and friends for a Celebration of Life for Douglas M. Stiles of Cape Charles, VA, who passed away on August 26, 2022. This informal celebration will take place in Cape Charles Central Park on Plum Street from 1-4PM, at the open air pavilion. Those who wish to join others whom have been fortunate enough to have known Douglas over the years and had the pleasure of meeting, laughing and sharing precious time together are welcome to gather and reminiscence about his life and times of joy.
Montae Jackson
Funeral services for Mr. Montae Jackson of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Christian Stronghold Community church, Princess Anne, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be at Ebenezer U.M. Church Cemetery, Snow Hill, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Swap Shop Items from Wednesday, September 21, 2022
1.Backhoe, John Deere, excellent shape, runs great, diesel. Dump Truck, brand new, 72k original miles, still looks good. Trailer for sale. 757-710-0810. 3. 1985 Honda Goldwing motorcycle, not running, carbs need cleaning, $1,000. Glass cook top, 4 burner, 220 electric, $35. 757-894-1491. 4. 46 inch craftsman lawnmower, mower and deck...
Earl Kilmon Drewer, Jr. of Davis Wharf
Earl Kilmon Drewer, Jr., 74, beloved husband of Brenda Miles Drewer and resident of Davis Wharf, Va., passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, Va. The son of the late Earl Kilmon Drewer, Sr., and the late Madge Davis Drewer, he was a retired co-owner of Churn’s Truck Line, Inc., and a fuel delivery driver for H.W. Drummond, Inc.
Linda Jones Turner of Melfa
A service to celebrate the life of Linda Jones Turner of Melfa conducted from the graveside at the Belle Haven Cemetery on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., with The Reverend Albert Crockett officiating. There will be a visitation at the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Ernest Dickerson
Graveside services for Mr. Ernest Dickerson of Chester, PA, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted on Saturday at 11AM from the & Humbles from the Adams U.M Church Cemetery, Parksley, VA with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co.,. Accomac. Services may be...
Hemoraggic Disease in local deer monitored by DWR
Recent reports of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease(EHD), a viral disease in deer, are being monitored by Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources. EHD’s symptoms can seem like Chronic Wasting Disease(CWD), but it is much less worrisome to the Commonwealth’s Deer Biologists. Todd Englemyer, the biologist who covers Accomack &...
Malissa K. Ames
Funeral service for Ms. Malissa K. Ames, also known as “Missy” of Melfa, will be conducted on Saturday at 9AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Interment WB in the Gaskins Chapel AME Church Cemetery, Onancock. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperand humbles.com.
Holland reports Accomack schools enrollment up, all schools accredited
Accomack County School Superintendent Chris Holland addressed the Accomack County Board of Supervisors Wednesday night with a report on the start of the 2022-23 school year. Holland thanked several supervisors for addressing the staff at their meeting before school began. He also thanked the Board for approving $22 million for the schools which enabled the staff a 5% raise.
Accomack Supervisors approve special tax break for fire and EMS volunteers
The Accomack County Board of Supervisors took a step Wednesday to reward EMS and Volunteer fire personnel for their service to the County. The Board approved an amendment to Chapter 82 of the Accomack County Code that would allow for a special tax classification for one motor vehicle owned or leased by members of volunteer fire departments or volunteer EMS agencies.
