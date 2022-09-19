On Sunday, September 25, 2022, there will be a gathering of family and friends for a Celebration of Life for Douglas M. Stiles of Cape Charles, VA, who passed away on August 26, 2022. This informal celebration will take place in Cape Charles Central Park on Plum Street from 1-4PM, at the open air pavilion. Those who wish to join others whom have been fortunate enough to have known Douglas over the years and had the pleasure of meeting, laughing and sharing precious time together are welcome to gather and reminiscence about his life and times of joy.

