Related
Meta has to pay walkie-talkie app $174 million for infringing on its patents, jury says
Walkie-talkie app Voxer accused Meta in 2020 of infringing its patents of communications tech, and a jury ruled in Voxer's favor on Wednesday.
Contractor Claims Mark Zuckerberg Won’t Pay for Fancy Treehouses on His Hawaii Compound
In March 2020, a Hawaii contractor agreed to build a house, cabin, and treehouses worth millions of dollars on Mark Zuckerberg’s compound on the island of Kauai. Now the business is suing several companies affiliated with the Facebook billionaire, arguing they still owe the firm $133,726 plus interest for the luxury dwellings.
Laid-off Snap employees are fielding dozens of messages from TikTok, Facebook, and Netflix recruiters
Recruiters from TikTok, Facebook, and Netflix are clamoring to interview former Snap employees who were laid off earlier this summer.
Twitch Shares Bad News for Both Big and Small Streamers
In the middle of the night, Twitch released what it described as a letter from Dan Clancy, president of Twitch, that was basically all bad news for streamers of any size on the platform. Ostensibly, the letter is about the revenue share split for subscriptions on Twitch, but it both denies the request from the community to change the split to be more favorable to all while cutting the better rate that some big streamers had in place.
‘We realized a few problems’: Twitch comes clean about its revenue split changes—and blames it on a vital feature
Twitch has decided to revise its revenue-sharing model to a more “transparent” version. Twitch president Dan Clancy talked about this today in his latest letter to streamers. Twitch is considered by many to be the best platform for streamers, especially for those looking to make a career out...
TikTok’s BeReal clone app is gaining traction outside the US
TikTok Now, a standalone BeReal copycat app, is now available in markets outside the US, TechCrunch reports. The TikTok Now feature was first announced last week and is built into the TikTok app for US users. The app has gained traction in the days following its release on September 18th....
Taking on TikTok: YouTube Changes Its Revenue-Sharing Model
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Maria...
YouTube Does A TikTok: Shorts Creators Will Now Get Share Of Ad Revenue
Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL GOOG video streaming platform YouTube announced “new ways” for its Shorts creators to make money on Tuesday. What Happened: The Sundar Pichai-led company said in a blog post that beginning early 2023, Shorts-focused creators can apply to its YouTube Partner Program (YPP) as long as they meet a threshold of 1,000 subscribers and 10 million Shorts views over 90 days.
Facebook whistleblower launches nonprofit to make social media ‘healthier’
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is launching a nonprofit that aims to improve social media and make a healthier online environment, the new group announced Thursday. Haugen said her Beyond the Screen organization will focus on “tangible solutions to help users gain control” of their experience on social media.
Facebook sued over allegations it sidestepped Apple's privacy protections to collect user data
Meta faces a lawsuit accusing the Facebook app of skirting around Apple's privacy protections and collecting user data through in-app browsers.
