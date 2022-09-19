In the middle of the night, Twitch released what it described as a letter from Dan Clancy, president of Twitch, that was basically all bad news for streamers of any size on the platform. Ostensibly, the letter is about the revenue share split for subscriptions on Twitch, but it both denies the request from the community to change the split to be more favorable to all while cutting the better rate that some big streamers had in place.

