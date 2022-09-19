Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5
(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...
Crews battle fire at Lebanon scrap yard
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Multiple fire crews battled a scrap yard fire Wednesday at Zores Towing in Lebanon, authorities said. Around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews responded to the location in the 2100 block of Frontage Road on a report of a building fire. There, they located a large fire in a salvage yard but determined no structures were involved.
Vehicles catch fire at Lebanon towing business
LEBANON, Ind. — Several fire crews were on scene at a towing business in Lebanon, Indiana, where several cars caught fire Wednesday night. Boone County Dispatch confirmed that around 8:45 p.m., a vehicle caught on fire in the salvage yard of Zore’s Towing. They said that the flames eventually spread to other vehicles at the […]
Hendricks County highway worker dies after stepping behind excavating equipment
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Hendricks County Highway Department employee died on Wednesday morning after being struck by a large piece of excavating equipment while working on a job site. According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred around 9:45 a.m. near a rural intersection at County Road 450 South and 675 W, […]
Kokomo lot packed with pickups awaiting missing microchips
KOKOMO, Ind. — It looks like a jam-packed car lot, but none of the pickup trucks parked at the old GM plant in Kokomo are ready to hit the road. If nothing else shows that the chip shortage is still going on, it's that scene: row after row of vehicles, surrounding the building, just sitting in storage.
WLFI.com
Train derails over Wabash near downtown Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A train derailed on a bridge Wednesday afternoon near downtown Lafayette. The train that derailed is a Norfolk Southern train, although it is not their tracks. 4 train cars appear to have fallen off the tracks from the train bridge next to the South Street...
Kokomo man charged in 2021 death of 10-month-old
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 24-year-old Tyler Groleau on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury.
hometownnewsnow.com
Pig Death Toll from Crash Released
(Bristol, IN) - We now know how many pigs were killed when the truck hauling them overturned in northern Indiana. The accident happened Thursday near Bristol. Indiana State Police said 165 pigs were in the semi-trailer. Fifty of the pigs were killed. Another 13 pigs had to be euthanized due to injury under figures released Monday.
WLFI.com
UPDATE: Galveston fire victim suffers burns, wife on ventilator
GALVESTON, Ind. (WLFI) — The walls of a Galveston home on Sherwood Forest Drive may still be standing after the fire Sunday night, but the lives of its residents have drastically changed. "It started in the bedroom," victim Bradford Eiltis said. Eilts was at home the night the fire...
WLFI.com
2 hospitalized in Cass County house fire
GALVESTON, Ind. (WLFI)— The Galveston Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. First responders were called to a home on Sherwood Forest Drive. According to a neighbor, Dale Hedrick, it was quite a large response. "It was just engulfed completely in...
Hendricks County Highway Department employee killed in accident
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Hendricks County Highway Department employee lost his life in a construction accident Wednesday. At around 9:45 a.m., emergency responders were called to a fatal accident near County Road 450S, which is close to County Road 675W. The Hendricks County Highway Department was working near...
WLFI.com
FAA investigating plane crash in Delphi
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane crash in Delphi Saturday evening. It happened after a small plane took off from the Delphi Municipal Airport. According to the FAA, the plane's engine lost power after take off. The pilot tried to go back...
WLFI.com
Tippecanoe County proposes land use plan for Stockwell
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – The town of Stockwell is moving closer to having an official land use plan. County officials say the plan mostly updates what is already in place. However, some residents are concerned it could lead to new and unwanted development. The Tippecanoe County Area Plan...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Crossing Student Life Lined To Indianapolis In Train Accident
Clinton County Daily News and WILO have learned that Christian Lindenmayer, 18, a senior at the Crossing School in Frankfort was seriously injured late Monday afternoon while trying to cross railroad tracks on the west side of Frankfort. Lindenmayer was reportedly life lined to Indianapolis with serious arm and leg...
'A lot left to this mystery': TBI, Indiana authorities try to figure out who left teen victim's body on Campbell County mountain
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It took decades to figure out the name of the teenager whose remains were left on a remote Campbell County mountain. With any luck, finding who did this to her will come a lot quicker. Last month, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that, with the...
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the BP on Cheryl Lane has gas for $3.55 per gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Sagamore Parkway has gas for $3.84...
WLFI.com
Biz owners: Teens record arsons for TikTok views
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Arsonists remain at-large Monday after setting fire to three trucks and a detached garage outside two businesses. The arsons happened early Saturday and Sunday on Olympia Drive. Business owners believe the fires are connected to a destructive joyride last week. "They burnt up this truck...
Driver followed Kokomo man’s truck for 50 miles after hit-and-run crash on I-69
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. – A driver followed a Kokomo man for more than 50 miles after being involved in a hit-and-run crash. According to Indiana State Police, the incident started on I-69 in Daviess County around 5:25 p.m. Monday. The driver of a 1996 Toyota Corolla had stopped near the Washington exit to help another […]
WLFI.com
Shots fired in Lafayette Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Shots were fired in Lafayette Saturday just after 8:00 p.m. However, this incident is not currently thought to be related to the vehicle pursuit in Clinton County. Lafayette Police Sergeant Verma tells News 18 the investigation is ongoing. Only two people are believed to be...
WLFI.com
Food Finders Mobile Pantry taking place next Tuesday
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — People in need of emergency food assistance can get help by heading to Ivy Tech Lafayette next Tuesday. It's hosting the Food Finders Food Bank Mobile Pantry at 11 a.m. September 27. The drive-through distribution will take place at the Lafayette Campus on 3101...
