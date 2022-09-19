ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Despite playing it safe in UFC Fight Night 210 win, Trevin Giles didn't think job was on the line

By Farah Hannoun, Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j2VZ6_0i1sNw4m00

LAS VEGAS – Trevin Giles took a more cautious approach at UFC Fight Night 210.

Giles (15-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) snapped a two-fight losing skid when he defeated Louis Cosce (7-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC) by lackluster unanimous decision this past Saturday at the UFC Apex.

However, despite getting stopped in two prior fights, Giles said he didn’t think he was fighting for his job.

“I think the UFC knows,” Giles told reporters, including MMA Junkie. “I think they know that I’m an exciting fighter. For me, today was a little bit, I guess less characteristic of the way that I fight.

“Usually I’m a little bit more risky. I played it a little bit safe and tried to play a little bit more of a different game, but I think the UFC knows when it comes down to it, I’ll stand in there, and I’ll trade. I’ll have exciting fights in my future. Even if I lost tonight, I don’t think that they would let me go.”

Giles was knocked out by Dricus Du Plessis and Michael Morales before rebounding with the win over Cosce. The stoppage losses forced him to fight in a more reserved fashion, but he was also surprised that Cosce didn’t push forward more.

“I would have to say my past losses, I mean, I just came off of two losses,” Giles said. “So last thing you want to do is come out and be reckless and then have an unnecessary loss. Honestly my last two losses I felt like I lost against guys that are not better than me. It was just me making mistakes that cost me the fight. So I was just making sure I didn’t make those mistakes, and if I was gonna get a knockout, a submission or whatever tonight, it was gonna be done through technique and not just me trying to force it.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 210.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
MMAmania.com

Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’

Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Mike Perry calls out Nate Diaz for bare-knuckle fight: ‘It’s real fighting — and it’s real money’

If Nate Diaz is looking for a challenge as a free agent, Mike Perry is ready to welcome him to the sport of bare-knuckle fighting. After completing his UFC contract with a win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, Diaz became one of the hottest commodities in combat sports, a proven superstar who can sell fights and back up his words inside the cage or ring.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Morales
Person
Trevin Giles
Person
Dricus Du Plessis
MMA Fighting

Fighter vs. Writer: Mike Perry calls out Nate Diaz, Mackenzie Dern selects the best grappler in MMA

On the latest edition of The Fighter vs. The Writer, BKFC star Mike Perry and one half of the UFC Vegas 61 main event joins the show as Mackenzie Dern stops by as well. Fresh off a win over Michael “Venom” Page in London, Perry will call for another huge fight as he takes aim at Nate Diaz now that he’s a free agent and able to sign anywhere he wants.
UFC
Fightful

Dana White Gushes Over 17-Year-Old Raul Rosas Jr.'s Potential: "This Kid's Ready To Fight In The UFC"

UFC President Dana White is all-in on the potential of one of the promotion's recent signings, 17-year-old bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr. White spoke with the media on Tuesday night during his weekly post-fight conference following the latest edition of Dana White's Contender Series and gushed over Rosas Jr.'s performance against Mando Gutierrez, while also explaining why he gave the teenager a UFC contract.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva reveals his future plans after boxing match with Jake Paul

Anderson Silva has revealed what he plans on doing next following his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul. On October 29 in Arizona, Anderson Silva will attempt to put an end to the rise of Jake Paul in professional boxing. ‘The Spider’ has made a strong transition over to the squared circle from mixed martial arts and even at the age of 47, he’s still proving that there’s a way to find success after leaving the UFC.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UFC champ Germaine de Randamie announces pregnancy

Don’t expect to see Germaine de Randamie inside the octagon anytime soon. She’s got something big on the horizon. De Randamie, a former UFC women’s featherweight champion, announced Wednesday on Instagram that she is pregnant. De Randamie, 38, and her girlfriend, Samantha, are expecting their first baby together in March 2023.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Fight Night#Ufc Apex#Combat#Ufc Fight Night 210#Mma
MiddleEasy

Cris Cyborg Has Advice For Nate Diaz After Leaving UFC

Cris Cyborg has some advice for Nate Diaz now that he’s free of the UFC and their contractual obligations. Diaz fought the last fight of his UFC deal earlier this month when he headlined UFC 279 against Tony Ferguson. Initially, Diaz was to fight Khamzat Chimaev before Chimaev’s weight...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Anderson Silva doesn’t rule out return to MMA for final fight, eyes Japan show

Anderson Silva doubts that you’ve seen the last of him in MMA competition. Since parting ways with the UFC in November 2020, Silva has dedicated himself to a boxing career, with recent wins over combat sports veterans Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz. He next fights YouTube star Jake Paul on Oct. 29 in Glendale, Ariz.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White on taking care of Joe Pyfer: He said he was about to be homeless, and 'that ain't gonna happen'

LAS VEGAS – UFC president Dana White’s reason for helping Joe Pyfer was simple. Pyfer (10-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC), who was the lone fighter to earn a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series 47 earlier this summer, opened up to White, and it paid off. Pyfer told him that he had nowhere to live, so White gave him enough money to pay for a year’s worth of rent, which Pyfer was very grateful for.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
202K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy