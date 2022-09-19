ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KATV

Benton police searching for 34-year-old after fleeing on foot

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced Wednesday that they are looking for a wanted 34-year-old man from Haskell. According to police Josh Christopher Pierce is wanted for obstruction of government operations, fleeing on foot, no seatbelt, fictitious tags, expired tags, no insurance, driving on a suspended license, and multiple outstanding felony warrants.
BENTON, AR
neareport.com

18 pounds of meth, $120,000 seized in Craighead County

JONESBORO, Ark. – A large drug seizure was reported this week in Craighead County. On Sunday, September 18, deputies with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force seized more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine as well as a little over $120,000 dollars.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
KATV

Man arrested in Faulkner county for vehicle theft

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Wednesday in connection to a vehicle theft on Monday. Sabbath Scroggins was arrested on Sept. 21 and charged with theft of property, felony criminal mischief, misdemeanor fleeing, & two counts of misdemeanor criminal trespass, according to the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office.
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas State Police search for missing 73-year-old woman

PARAGOULD, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding 73-year-old Diana Gaskill. According to reports, Gaskill was last seen in Paragould at 1301 E. Lake Street near E. Court Street & 14th Avenue. She was last seen on Monday afternoon and is described...
PARAGOULD, AR
KATV

Little Rock police searching for missing 44-year-old man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department is searching for a missing 44-year-old man, the agency reported Wednesday. According to police, Johnny Hart was last seen in Little Rock on Monday. He is described as a white male standing 5 feet 7 inches and weighing 250 pounds.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Traffic stalled on I-40 near Maumelle after vehicle catches on fire

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Updated 6:30 p.m.:. The traffic that was stalled on I-30 is all clear now. According to IDrive Arkansas, the lanes that were previously blocked near mile marker 11.6 are clear. Original story:. A vehicle fire on Interstate 40 in Pulaski County is stalling traffic Wednesday...
MAUMELLE, AR
neareport.com

18-wheeler drives off roadway into water in White County

A semi-truck carrying a trailer drove off the roadway and into a water-filled ditch Monday in White County, sending responders to work trying to remove the truck. It happened between Bald Knob and Augusta on Highway 64 East. The truck appeared to have left the road on the right side and entered a watery marsh or field. Water reached the driver’s side window on the cab with the passenger side further submerged, photos posted by the White County Sheriff’s Office showed.
WHITE COUNTY, AR
KATV

Benton police needs help identifying a Cricket Wireless thief

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Benton police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who broke into a Cricket Wireless early Sunday morning. On Sept. 19 a man broke into Cricket Wireless on Military Road and stole several phones from the store. According to police, there was also...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Kait 8

Craighead County crash causes injuries

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash in Craighead County Monday afternoon. Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said injuries were reported in a crash on County Road 766 (KAIT Road) near County Road 755 involving a White Nissan and a truck. Chris Carter...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman died Saturday after police said she was hit by an SUV that drove away. The incident happened at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 17 on Mulberry Avenue, according to a Monday news release from the Wynne Police Department. The woman, who was not identified, was flown...
WYNNE, AR
KATV

1 found dead in shooting at Dobby Drive in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported a shooting that happened late Monday evening. Deputies arrived at the 10,000 block of Dobby Drive in Little Rock and found a deceased adult male in a vehicle that had been shot. The investigation is ongoing and the story...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

