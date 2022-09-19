Read full article on original website
Related
KATV
Benton police searching for 34-year-old after fleeing on foot
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced Wednesday that they are looking for a wanted 34-year-old man from Haskell. According to police Josh Christopher Pierce is wanted for obstruction of government operations, fleeing on foot, no seatbelt, fictitious tags, expired tags, no insurance, driving on a suspended license, and multiple outstanding felony warrants.
neareport.com
18 pounds of meth, $120,000 seized in Craighead County
JONESBORO, Ark. – A large drug seizure was reported this week in Craighead County. On Sunday, September 18, deputies with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force seized more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine as well as a little over $120,000 dollars.
Benton police investigating Tuesday shooting at Tyndall Park
Benton police investigating a Tuesday night shooting at Tyndall Park.
KATV
Man arrested in Faulkner county for vehicle theft
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Wednesday in connection to a vehicle theft on Monday. Sabbath Scroggins was arrested on Sept. 21 and charged with theft of property, felony criminal mischief, misdemeanor fleeing, & two counts of misdemeanor criminal trespass, according to the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock police: ShotSpotter detects more than 100 gunshots within hours overnight
Detectives in Little Rock are investigating after the city's gunshot detection system reported more than 100 shots fired in the span of hours.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas State Police search for missing 73-year-old woman
PARAGOULD, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding 73-year-old Diana Gaskill. According to reports, Gaskill was last seen in Paragould at 1301 E. Lake Street near E. Court Street & 14th Avenue. She was last seen on Monday afternoon and is described...
KATV
Little Rock police searching for vehicle connected to Sunday homicide on Baseline Road
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are hoping to identify the owner and potential driver of a vehicle believed to be connected to a Sunday morning homicide on Baseline Road. "We are asking for the community's help concerning the homicide Sunday, Sept, 18," a social media post by...
KATV
Little Rock police searching for missing 44-year-old man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department is searching for a missing 44-year-old man, the agency reported Wednesday. According to police, Johnny Hart was last seen in Little Rock on Monday. He is described as a white male standing 5 feet 7 inches and weighing 250 pounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pulaski County Sheriff: Man found dead inside vehicle after shooting
Pulaski County deputies said they found a man dead inside a vehicle after a shooting Monday night in Little Rock.
KATV
Traffic stalled on I-40 near Maumelle after vehicle catches on fire
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Updated 6:30 p.m.:. The traffic that was stalled on I-30 is all clear now. According to IDrive Arkansas, the lanes that were previously blocked near mile marker 11.6 are clear. Original story:. A vehicle fire on Interstate 40 in Pulaski County is stalling traffic Wednesday...
neareport.com
18-wheeler drives off roadway into water in White County
A semi-truck carrying a trailer drove off the roadway and into a water-filled ditch Monday in White County, sending responders to work trying to remove the truck. It happened between Bald Knob and Augusta on Highway 64 East. The truck appeared to have left the road on the right side and entered a watery marsh or field. Water reached the driver’s side window on the cab with the passenger side further submerged, photos posted by the White County Sheriff’s Office showed.
KATV
Benton police needs help identifying a Cricket Wireless thief
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Benton police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who broke into a Cricket Wireless early Sunday morning. On Sept. 19 a man broke into Cricket Wireless on Military Road and stole several phones from the store. According to police, there was also...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kait 8
Craighead County crash causes injuries
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash in Craighead County Monday afternoon. Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said injuries were reported in a crash on County Road 766 (KAIT Road) near County Road 755 involving a White Nissan and a truck. Chris Carter...
1 Arrested, 1 At Large Following Pursuit And Search In Sulphur Springs Tuesday Night
Sulphur Springs ISD Campuses Reportedly In Lock-Down Mode Wednesday As Precaution. One Pine Bluff, Arkansas man was arrested and another man remained at large Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2022, following first a vehicle pursuit, then a foot chase and manhunt Tuesday night in Sulphur Springs. Because one suspect from the...
KATV
Benton police asking if anyone recognizes a vehicle involved in a hit and run
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced Wednesday they are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit and run. The vehicle that is being looked for is white and has damages to the passenger side from the incident. If you or anyone that you know can...
Widow of Sherwood cyclist reacts after man pleads no-contest in death of her husband
The widow of a Sherwood cyclist is speaking out after the man accused in the hit-and-run crash that killed her husband pleaded no-contest to criminal charges in his death.
Kait 8
Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman died Saturday after police said she was hit by an SUV that drove away. The incident happened at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 17 on Mulberry Avenue, according to a Monday news release from the Wynne Police Department. The woman, who was not identified, was flown...
KATV
1 found dead in shooting at Dobby Drive in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported a shooting that happened late Monday evening. Deputies arrived at the 10,000 block of Dobby Drive in Little Rock and found a deceased adult male in a vehicle that had been shot. The investigation is ongoing and the story...
Police: SWAT unit called to Little Rock home with suspect barricaded inside
A SWAT unit from the Little Rock Police Department was called to a home Monday evening.
Police: Shooting in downtown Little Rock causes road closure; Victim found at hospital
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting in the downtown area that has caused a traffic closure Tuesday afternoon.
Comments / 0