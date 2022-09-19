ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

THV11

Grammy award-winning artist, Ashanti to headline LITFest

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock's inaugural LITFest is right around the corner. LITFest will be a three-day event, spanning from Oct. 7-9, and will highlight the City of Little Rock through cultural programming and live music. The festival will also host panelists that will speak on a number...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

Ribbon-cutting for Little Rock church

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sundays are important for church congregations, but this Sunday was especially memorable for a Little Rock congregation. Fellowship Christian Church of Little Rock held a ribbon cutting for its Sunset Lane campus on Sunday morning. Pastor Kevin A. Kelly cut the ribbon, marking the end of a year-long process. For the […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas

If you’re in the mood for some delicious baking, then you’ll want to check out one of these amazing bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas!. From cookies and cakes to pies and pastries, these bakeries have something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose from, you’re...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Vicki Lou Bull of Conway, Arkansas

Vicki Lou Bull, a believer in Jesus Christ, went to be with the Lord on September 14, 2022, at the age of 70. She was born on March 12, 1952, to Donover and Verna Bluhm in Stuttgart, Arkansas. Vicki is preceded in death by her father. She is survived by...
CONWAY, AR
KATV

Arnold Innovation Center open in Downtown Conway

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A new workspace called the Arnold Innovation Center has opened in Downtown Conway. Powered by Conway Corporation, the space is named after retired Conway Corp CEO Richard Arnold. It is a membership-based space for startups, entrepreneurs, and small business owners to launch, collaborate, and grow,...
CONWAY, AR
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?

45-year-old Beverly Redmond is a wife and mother who lived in Little Rock, Arkansas. On September 10, 1999, she dropped her daughter off at a friend's house. When her daughter returned home the next day, Beverly was gone. Her car and personal belongings were there, but there was no sign of Beverly. Her father, Beverly's husband, was named a person of interest in her disappearance, but he was never charged.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Person
Beetlejuice
THV11

Little Rock police search for missing man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested help in finding a missing man. 44-year-old Johnny Hart was last seen in Little Rock on September 19. He is described as being 5'7" in height and about 250 pounds. If you have any information regarding his location,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has Lost

Brenda Brown knows pain. She has lost three sons. 23-year-old Dwayne Edwin Martin is one of them. Dwayne was discharged from the United States Marine Corps. On December 11, 1987, Dwayne told his mother goodbye and left their home in the 300 block of Elm Street North Little Rock, Arkansas for work. He left his job at Rob's Place, a diner in Sherwood, Arkansas, after cashing his $148 paycheck around 10:00 pm with an unknown individual, the Charley Project reports.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

1 found dead in shooting at Dobby Drive in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported a shooting that happened late Monday evening. Deputies arrived at the 10,000 block of Dobby Drive in Little Rock and found a deceased adult male in a vehicle that had been shot. The investigation is ongoing and the story...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Arkansas Teen Girl Vanished From Doctor's Office Without A Trace

18-year-old Cleashindra Denise Hall, called Clea, lived with her parents, Willie and Laurell Hall, and siblings in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Clea was a talented student who was valedictorian of her class and aspired to become a pediatrician. She was accepted to Tennessee State University as a pre-med student and planned an internship in Boston, Massachusetts, Find Cleashindra reports.
PINE BLUFF, AR

