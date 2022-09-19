Read full article on original website
Grammy award-winning artist, Ashanti to headline LITFest
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock's inaugural LITFest is right around the corner. LITFest will be a three-day event, spanning from Oct. 7-9, and will highlight the City of Little Rock through cultural programming and live music. The festival will also host panelists that will speak on a number...
LITFest line-up adds Grammy award-winning R&B singer Ashanti to headline event
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The city of Little Rock has added a new major R&B singer to its LITFest entertainment line-up in October. Grammy award-winning recording artist Ashanti will be the headlining musical performer at the Robinson Center Performance Hall on Saturday, Oct. 8. Some of Ashanti's biggest hits...
The 65th Anniversary Celebration of Little Rock 9 to kick off Thursday, Clinton to speak
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The City of Little Rock has announced four days of events will take place beginning Thursday to commemorate the 65th Anniversary of the integration of Little Rock Central High School. The city said members of the Little Rock Nine will join city officials and other...
Ribbon-cutting for Little Rock church
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sundays are important for church congregations, but this Sunday was especially memorable for a Little Rock congregation. Fellowship Christian Church of Little Rock held a ribbon cutting for its Sunset Lane campus on Sunday morning. Pastor Kevin A. Kelly cut the ribbon, marking the end of a year-long process. For the […]
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas
If you’re in the mood for some delicious baking, then you’ll want to check out one of these amazing bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas!. From cookies and cakes to pies and pastries, these bakeries have something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose from, you’re...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Vicki Lou Bull of Conway, Arkansas
Vicki Lou Bull, a believer in Jesus Christ, went to be with the Lord on September 14, 2022, at the age of 70. She was born on March 12, 1952, to Donover and Verna Bluhm in Stuttgart, Arkansas. Vicki is preceded in death by her father. She is survived by...
Arnold Innovation Center open in Downtown Conway
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A new workspace called the Arnold Innovation Center has opened in Downtown Conway. Powered by Conway Corporation, the space is named after retired Conway Corp CEO Richard Arnold. It is a membership-based space for startups, entrepreneurs, and small business owners to launch, collaborate, and grow,...
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?
45-year-old Beverly Redmond is a wife and mother who lived in Little Rock, Arkansas. On September 10, 1999, she dropped her daughter off at a friend's house. When her daughter returned home the next day, Beverly was gone. Her car and personal belongings were there, but there was no sign of Beverly. Her father, Beverly's husband, was named a person of interest in her disappearance, but he was never charged.
Group offers to market Majestic site on Hot Springs’ behalf
An economic group based in Hot Springs offered to help the city market a historic site that has been barren for nearly a decade after it burned and then was later demolished. The hope is to identify a developer who can find a purpose for the site.
Violent weekend in Little Rock brings homicide total to 59
A violent weekend in the Capital City leaves many wondering when it will all end.
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. accused of suspected DWI during public meeting
A so-called community watchdog is accusing Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. of hiding what he claims is a suspected DWI arrest. The man did so during the public comment section of the Little Rock Board of Directors meeting.
Little Rock police search for missing man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested help in finding a missing man. 44-year-old Johnny Hart was last seen in Little Rock on September 19. He is described as being 5'7" in height and about 250 pounds. If you have any information regarding his location,...
Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has Lost
Brenda Brown knows pain. She has lost three sons. 23-year-old Dwayne Edwin Martin is one of them. Dwayne was discharged from the United States Marine Corps. On December 11, 1987, Dwayne told his mother goodbye and left their home in the 300 block of Elm Street North Little Rock, Arkansas for work. He left his job at Rob's Place, a diner in Sherwood, Arkansas, after cashing his $148 paycheck around 10:00 pm with an unknown individual, the Charley Project reports.
Victim in stable condition following Tuesday afternoon shooting in downtown Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Updated 5 p.m.:. Little Rock police put out an update on the shooting that occurred in downtown Little Rock Tuesday afternoon. Police said a vehicle has been impounded and the shooting victim who arrived at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has gone from critical to stable condition.
Groundbreaking for Big Dam Bridge North Plaza
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (September 19, 2022) – Pulaski County and the City of North Little Rock will host a groundbreaking for the Big Dam Bridge North Plaza project on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. in Cook’s Landing Park next to the northside of the Big Dam Bridge ramp.
Ward pizza shop owners reschedule plans after asked to move out of current space
A pizza shop in Ward, Arkansas is closing up shop earlier than expected.
1 found dead in shooting at Dobby Drive in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported a shooting that happened late Monday evening. Deputies arrived at the 10,000 block of Dobby Drive in Little Rock and found a deceased adult male in a vehicle that had been shot. The investigation is ongoing and the story...
It’s about to get noisy: ARDOT schedules I-30 bridge tear-down and replacement
ll Little Rock – North Little Rock Interstate 30 traffic to the newly-constructed river bridge, the 30 Crossing project is about to enter its next phase.
Family of slain Little Rock man finds closure after killer pleads guilty to murder
The family of a man slain in Little Rock in 2019 said it has closure this week after a man pleaded guilty to murder. A judge sentenced the man to 20 years in prison and 10 years of unsupervised probation, according to court documents.
Arkansas Teen Girl Vanished From Doctor's Office Without A Trace
18-year-old Cleashindra Denise Hall, called Clea, lived with her parents, Willie and Laurell Hall, and siblings in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Clea was a talented student who was valedictorian of her class and aspired to become a pediatrician. She was accepted to Tennessee State University as a pre-med student and planned an internship in Boston, Massachusetts, Find Cleashindra reports.
