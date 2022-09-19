Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
Phone Arena
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
Phone Arena
'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be
It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
iPhone 14 Plus vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Is Dynamic Island Worth the Extra Cost?
Apple announced the iPhone 14 series at its Far Out event in September 2022. The lineup includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. And for the first time, you don't have to buy Apple's most expensive phone if you want a large screen.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch with thicker display bezels than Galaxy S22
@UniverseIce has shared more information about the dimensions of the Galaxy S23, the expected replacement for the Galaxy S22 and likely the cheapest option in the Galaxy S23 series. While the Galaxy S22 is a fair bit smaller than the Galaxy S21, @UniverseIce believes the opposite will be true with next year's entry-level flagship model. The Galaxy S23 should still feature a 6.1-inch display though, 0.1-inches smaller than the panel in the Galaxy S21.
Phone Arena
How to turn off Always On Display on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
One of the highlights of this year’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is undoubtedly the display. Both devices feature high-end OLED displays, which support incredibly high levels of brightness and ProMotion technology (or, in layman’s terms, adaptive refresh rate). One of the more interesting use...
Phone Arena
Apple Watch Series 8 vs Watch Series 6: worth the upgrade? Or grab a deal?
The Apple Watch Series 8 just launched in September and, depending on how close you've been following Apple's wearables, it may have been a bit of a disappointment. It didn't bring a whole lot of new features on top of what the Series 7 already offers. But you know, that's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro: Which premium buds are best for you?
Samsung and Google make some of the best earbuds you can buy to use with an Android phone, and each has a new Pro pair on the market. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Pixel Buds Pro are both high-end earbuds with Active Noise Canceling, and they're priced very similarly: Samsung's are $230, Google's are $200. Both are great for different reasons, but the choice between the two comes down to more than which brand of phone you have.
Phone Arena
Yet another Pixel Watch leak claims to reveal US pricing and detailed color combos
Despite Google's unconventional willingness to make certain Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch details public well in advance of a formal October 6 announcement event, mystery and/or confusion continues to hover over a number of important puzzle pieces. The search giant's first-ever in-house smartwatch, for instance, was rumored nearly...
Phone Arena
Low-cost Chromecast with Google TV (HD) goes official (and up for grabs) at last
Google is taking the wraps off a very familiar-looking new Chromecast with 1080p video streaming capabilities and a bundled voice remote, which is by no means unexpected after a steady stream of recent leaks that essentially revealed everything we needed to know about this cool little dongle. What's a tad...
Phone Arena
The new honor X6 offers excellent mid-range specs in a sleek, compact form factor
Honor’s most recent smartphone, the X6 is a top-tier mid-ranger with a “chic design.” The Chinese company continues to add new devices to its X series, this being the sixth or seventh phone introduced this year. Judging by the pictures and the specs revealed this week, honor...
Digital Trends
iPhone Flip: what we know about Apple’s foldable plan
Over the past few years, Samsung’s annual August Galaxy Unpacked events have raised the same question among iPhone fans: When will Apple give us something like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Galaxy Z Fold 4?. Contents. Rumors of Apple’s work on foldable iPhone technology have been making the...
Phone Arena
Vote now: Which iPhone 14 Pro color option do you like best?
Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup is probably the hottest topic in the tech world right now. While this year’s family is made up of no less than 4 models (with one of them, the iPhone 14 Plus, yet to join the party), the showstoppers are undoubtedly the high-end Pro iPhones.
PC Magazine
Amazon's New Fire HD 8 Tablets Are Thinner, Lighter, and Faster
Amazon's Fire devices are often among the best values in the Android tablet space, offering decent power and quality screens for media consumption at a very low cost. The company's latest Fire HD 8 tablets are no exception. The base model retails for a reasonable $99.99 ($10 more than the previous iteration), has a 30% faster processor than the last model, and runs for up to 13 hours on a single charge. Amazon has also updated the more powerful Fire HD 8 Plus model ($119.99), which offers even more improvements.
Phone Arena
Huge new leak details Microsoft's familiar Surface Pro 9 specs and exciting new colors
Microsoft's "most powerful Pro" is about to be superseded by a state-of-the-art ninth-gen 2-in-1 Windows tablet (right on schedule), and if you feel like you can't wait a few more weeks to find out what surprises and upgrades the Surface Pro 9 holds in store, Roland Quandt has you covered.
Phone Arena
First iPhone 14 Pro Max drop test foretells expensive repairs
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The cheaper 2022 iPhones scored excellent repairability rating for the first time since Apple invented the notch-y models because it redesigned the inside of the iPhone 14 and made the glass backplate easily removable, netting a replacement price of $169 instead of the $449 that an iPhone 13 rear damage requires at the moment.
Phone Arena
Logitech leaks two unannounced iPad Pros ahead of their supposed October launch
Finally, people worldwide can now buy the all-new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which Apple announced at the beginning of September. But according to the rumor mill, Cupertino plans to release a new generation of its regular tablet and two new iPad Pros at an event in October. And it seems that the rumors might be right about this.
Phone Arena
Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 tablet is on sale at an incredible $600 discount with 512GB SSD
It's been a while since the 2-in-1 Surface Pro 8 productivity beast last made headlines with a substantial discount or two, but now that the Surface Pro 9 is decidedly around the corner, Windows enthusiasts looking to maximize their savings while minimizing their hardware compromises are in for quite the exceptional treat.
TechRadar
Best Deals on 5G Smartphones and Home Appliances during Flipkart Big Billion Days!
Finally, 5G is almost here. Almost, because if everything goes as planned, we will experience the commercial rollout of 5G as early as October. After the recent bandwidth allocation, telecom companies have already hinted that 5G will be available in 13 Indian cities which include Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, and Jamnagar in the first phase, followed by a nationwide rollout this festive season.
Comments / 0