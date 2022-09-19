ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon

SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be

It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch with thicker display bezels than Galaxy S22

@UniverseIce has shared more information about the dimensions of the Galaxy S23, the expected replacement for the Galaxy S22 and likely the cheapest option in the Galaxy S23 series. While the Galaxy S22 is a fair bit smaller than the Galaxy S21, @UniverseIce believes the opposite will be true with next year's entry-level flagship model. The Galaxy S23 should still feature a 6.1-inch display though, 0.1-inches smaller than the panel in the Galaxy S21.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro: Which premium buds are best for you?

Samsung and Google make some of the best earbuds you can buy to use with an Android phone, and each has a new Pro pair on the market. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Pixel Buds Pro are both high-end earbuds with Active Noise Canceling, and they're priced very similarly: Samsung's are $230, Google's are $200. Both are great for different reasons, but the choice between the two comes down to more than which brand of phone you have.
Yet another Pixel Watch leak claims to reveal US pricing and detailed color combos

Despite Google's unconventional willingness to make certain Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch details public well in advance of a formal October 6 announcement event, mystery and/or confusion continues to hover over a number of important puzzle pieces. The search giant's first-ever in-house smartwatch, for instance, was rumored nearly...
iPhone Flip: what we know about Apple’s foldable plan

Over the past few years, Samsung’s annual August Galaxy Unpacked events have raised the same question among iPhone fans: When will Apple give us something like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Galaxy Z Fold 4?. Contents. Rumors of Apple’s work on foldable iPhone technology have been making the...
Vote now: Which iPhone 14 Pro color option do you like best?

Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup is probably the hottest topic in the tech world right now. While this year’s family is made up of no less than 4 models (with one of them, the iPhone 14 Plus, yet to join the party), the showstoppers are undoubtedly the high-end Pro iPhones.
Amazon's New Fire HD 8 Tablets Are Thinner, Lighter, and Faster

Amazon's Fire devices are often among the best values in the Android tablet space, offering decent power and quality screens for media consumption at a very low cost. The company's latest Fire HD 8 tablets are no exception. The base model retails for a reasonable $99.99 ($10 more than the previous iteration), has a 30% faster processor than the last model, and runs for up to 13 hours on a single charge. Amazon has also updated the more powerful Fire HD 8 Plus model ($119.99), which offers even more improvements.
First iPhone 14 Pro Max drop test foretells expensive repairs

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The cheaper 2022 iPhones scored excellent repairability rating for the first time since Apple invented the notch-y models because it redesigned the inside of the iPhone 14 and made the glass backplate easily removable, netting a replacement price of $169 instead of the $449 that an iPhone 13 rear damage requires at the moment.
Logitech leaks two unannounced iPad Pros ahead of their supposed October launch

Finally, people worldwide can now buy the all-new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which Apple announced at the beginning of September. But according to the rumor mill, Cupertino plans to release a new generation of its regular tablet and two new iPad Pros at an event in October. And it seems that the rumors might be right about this.
Best Deals on 5G Smartphones and Home Appliances during Flipkart Big Billion Days!

Finally, 5G is almost here. Almost, because if everything goes as planned, we will experience the commercial rollout of 5G as early as October. After the recent bandwidth allocation, telecom companies have already hinted that 5G will be available in 13 Indian cities which include Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, and Jamnagar in the first phase, followed by a nationwide rollout this festive season.
