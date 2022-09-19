Read full article on original website
Attorney General O’Connor, Oklahoma Press Association to Host Open Records Seminars Across the State
Oklahoma City - State Attorney General John O’Connor is partnering with the Oklahoma Press Association to host open records and open meetings seminars in five locations across the state beginning Monday, September 26. “These seminars are a great way for public officials to stay up to date on the...
New Comprehensive Report Tells Oklahoma’s Criminal Justice Reform Story
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma -- A new report released, “Turning the Page: Oklahoma’s Criminal Justice Reform Story,” highlights five years of Republican-led and voter-supported criminal justice reform efforts, demonstrating how these policies have safely reduced the prison population while making Oklahoma’s justice system fairer and less expensive to taxpayers.
