Pokemon GO October Community Day: Overview, Litwick Guide, Bonus Raids and Event Tips
Hello, trainers. Hopefully, every trainer has been spinning their Pokestops and doing their daily research tasks. Litwick and its evolutions are among one of the most sought and high tier Pokémon in the GO metagame. Luckily, players will have time to prepare for the Pokemon Go October Community Day. This piece will help players prepare for Litwick Community Day and give some tips to help people make the most out of it.
IGN
Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2022
Everyone loves to look unique and stylish, and that includes Pokemon. That is very much the case with Fashion Week 2022 beginning in Pokemon GO. This page breaks down the duration of Fashion Week, as well as what Pokemon (in cute outfits) can be earned via Field Research/Wild encounters, as well as Raids and Eggs.
Why The GTA 6 Graphics Have Fans Worried
The gaming world lost its collective mind on September 18 when 3GB worth of footage from the development of "Grand Theft Auto 6" was leaked to the GTA Forums for the world to see. In what is undoubtedly one of the biggest stories in gaming history, the leak — which was later confirmed by Rockstar Games to be legit — gave fans of the "Grand Theft Auto" series an unauthorized first look at the various features that the game will contain, confirming Vice City as its setting and revealing that there will be at least two playable main characters. However, even after the bombshell leak revealed a plethora amount of pivotal information regarding a long hyped-up release, some fans didn't seem satisfied with what they saw.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 map mysteriously disappears from beta and players don’t know why
The beta weekend release for Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare 2 has seemingly gone off without a hitch, leaving fans questioning why a certain map has been removed from the map pool. Set in Singapore, Grand Prix was a map every fan was excited to zoom around on, however, it...
Loba's Heirloom Has Secret Animations in Apex Legends
Apex Legends enthusiast Also Gaming Merchant recently uploaded a video that reveals some secret animations that come with the newly introduced heirloom available for the deadly thief Loba. Fans of the series are well aware of the extremely rare heirloom cosmetic items in Apex Legends that provide a unique makeover...
Collaboration Between Dynasty Warriors Developer And EA Originals Brings New Monster Hunter-Style Game
A new hunting game, in the vein of Monster Hunter rather than Big Buck Hunter, is under development by EA’s Omega Force and Koei Tecmo’s Dynasty Warriors team. Not much is known about EA’s next hunting game, but we do know that it is a AAA title set in a fantastical feudal Japan. It’s possible that it may be shown off this week at the Tokyo Game Show, so stay tuned for further information later this month.
notebookcheck.net
Alleged GTA 6 gameplay footage confirms female protagonist, in-game locations and Vice City throwback
It has been a while since Rockstar officially confirmed that GTA 6 was in development. The company has put out zero teasers of the game since, indicating that it is quite a while away from release. Some estimates suggest that it could not see the light of day until 2024. Now, some GTA 6 gameplay has supposedly been leaked on YouTube and Twitter.
ComicBook
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Has Gone Gold
The upcoming Nintendo Switch video game Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope has officially gone gold, Ubisoft has announced. This basically means that the video game should release as expected on October 20th, barring any unforeseen consequences. If you're not familiar with the phrase, a video game like this having "gone gold" is basically an industry term meaning that the base version of the video game is complete and has passed appropriate checks in order to appear on whatever platforms.
dotesports.com
All playlists available in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now in its beta phase, with players getting a taste of what to expect during the official release. The CoD Next Showcase gave fans a glimpse of all the new elements coming to the franchise, and naturally, players are eager to know which game modes, maps, and playlists will be available in Modern Warfare 2. Players are looking forward to the engaging Campaign and the new Warzone 2.0 map, Al Mazrah.
Engadget
'Cyberpunk 2077' is a hit on Steam again thanks to its Netflix anime spinoff
CD Projekt Red has managed to catch lightning in a bottle twice. With nearly 80,000 concurrent Steam players at the moment, Cyberpunk 2077 is enjoying a resurgence in popularity. While it’s a far cry from the more than one million people that played the game on PC following its troubled launch, it’s still more interest than the game has seen in more than a year.
Polygon
Square Enix’s Babylon’s Fall was such a misfire, GameStop is giving it away for free
Babylon’s Fall, the action RPG from developer PlatinumGames and publisher Square Enix, has seen better days. Not many, mind you, but indisputably better. We had modest hopes for it back when it was re-revealed in 2021 before it launched, but… well, that was before it launched. Platinum’s latest...
Polygon
Ark: Survival Evolved and Gloomhaven are free on the Epic Games Store for a limited time
Epic announced on Twitter on Thursday that Ark: Survival Evolved, the 2017 action-adventure survival videogame, and Gloomhaven, the 2021 turn-based cooperative dungeon crawler, are available to download for free for a week. Studio Wildcard’s dino-centric survival game has done quite well for itself, releasing four paid DLC expansion packs and...
dotesports.com
No PlayStation, no problem: Modern Warfare 2 beta resumes for a wider audience
Xbox and PC players finally have a chance to try the next game in the Call of Duty franchise. The Modern Warfare 2 beta servers are now online again, giving Xbox and PC players who pre-ordered the title their first opportunity to test it out. The beta is also still open to PlayStation players, who got early access last week. The MW2 beta will be open to all players regardless of platform from Sept. 24 to 26.
Fortnite: How to complete Reboot Rally quests and claim your rewards
It's time to team up and get questing.
ComicBook
Multiple Marvel Video Games Confirmed by EA
Multiple Marvel video games are in the works at EA. Following the immense success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel has been trying to create a version of such a thing in its games. A lot of the games that have already been released or are in the works aren't necessarily interconnected like the MCU, but they move beyond the mid-tier budget movie tie-in games that developers were pumping out on a regular basis a decade ago. Marvel has realized that people will support premium games based on its characters and has seen tons of critical and commercial success by letting Insomniac Games go wild with Spider-Man.
IGN
The Past Within - Official Release Date Announcement Trailer
The Past Within launches on PC, Mac, iOS, and Android on November 2, 2022. Check out the creepy trailer for this upcoming co-op puzzle adventure game. In The Past Within, you'll have to team up with a partner and explore the past as well as the future in this asymmetrical co-op puzzle experience. Together, you must help Rose uncover the plans of her father Albert Vanderboom to set them in motion.
Dying Light 2 Bloody Ties DLC delayed to November so the devs can squash more bugs
Wouldn't want a bug infestation and a zombie infestation
GTA 6 leak prompts outpouring of public support from Cyberpunk 2077, Last of Us devs
Cyberpunk 2077 and The Last of Us developers are among those voicing support for Rockstar developers following a massive GTA 6 leak. Over the past weekend, a mass of alleged in-progress GTA 6 screenshots and videos made their way online, including GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets. Shortly after, Rockstar confirmed the leaked footage was real, writing that they were "extremely disappointed."
