ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Republicans petition for special session to bolster energy assistance

By Sten Spinella
The Day
The Day
 2 days ago

State Republican legislative leaders are petitioning for a special session to increase funding and expand eligibility for energy assistance.

On Monday at the State Capitol Building in Hartford, House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora, R-North Branford, and Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly, R-Stratford, defended against criticisms from Democrats that the GOP is treating people having to heat their homes in the winter as a political opportunity in the midst of election season.

“This is an issue that needs to be addressed now in order to have a properly running program,” Candelora said. “They can try to discredit us by claiming it’s political, but the reality is there’s a real need out there and people are suffering. I would argue they’re the ones being political by not addressing it.”

Funding from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, a federal program that assists low-income households with home energy bills, is down this year because there are no more pandemic relief dollars.

The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program, which is funded by the federal LIHEAP block grant, is meant to lower energy costs for state households who make at or below 60% of the state median income of $76,465 for a family of four. It received $82 million in 2019 — before the pandemic — and between $88 and $140 million in successive years until 2022. Lawmakers approved a $79-million plan for 2023 in August by a vote of 43-1.

The average price of home heating oil has fluctuated from less than $2 in May of 2020, to almost $6 in May of 2022, and is expected to go down to about $4.50 in December of this year. More than 96,000 households will need heating assistance for this upcoming winter, according to the Department of Social Services, an almost 20% increase from 2019.

At the time of last month’s vote, Democrats stifled a Republican amendment to supplement the $79.2 million in expected federal LIHEAP funds, which would have brought the total home energy assistance to $191.5 million.

State Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, and state Sen. Norm Needleman, D-Essex, said in a statement at the time that "The Republican amendment offered today was both illegal and moot, since no changes to the LIHEAP funding amounts and qualifications can be made at this point. Also, contrary to Republican assertions, it would take a special session of the full legislature to allocate any such unassigned ARPA funds under state control ...”

In order to force a special session, at least 50% of members from each state legislative chamber must sign on to the petition.

“If we are successful at hitting the numbers, I believe the Secretary of the State is authorized to call us into special session to address the … huge shortfall in LIHEAP funding,” Candelora said. He and Kelly pushed for a special session by Sept. 30 because people have started applying for energy assistance.

Candelora said there are about 40 signatures in the House and 10 in the Senate. Democrats have yet to join in.

Democrats, including Gov. Ned Lamont, have argued that the state should wait to find out whether the federal government will allocate additional funds to energy assistance.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, D-2nd District, and U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat, have pushed for more funding to be included for LIHEAP in recent weeks. Last week, Courtney wrote to the U.S. House and Senate Appropriations Committees, “urging them to include additional funding” for LIHEAP “in the upcoming government funding package.”

“Even under normal circumstances, LIHEAP provides vital assistance for families across the country who need assistance with their heating and cooling costs and their home energy bills,” Courtney and New England delegation members wrote in the letter. “With the current energy crisis in New England, it is even more important that Congress meets the needs of families that rely on LIHEAP to afford their energy bills.”

On Monday, Democrats stuck with a Sept. 1 statement from Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney, D-New Haven, and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, D-Norwalk, in which they expressed interest in holding a special session after the election “in an atmosphere of governing rather than that of a political campaign.”

"We are hopeful the federal government will infuse this program with more funding and we encourage Connecticut Republicans to contact Congressional Republicans who were opposed to giving Connecticut the very money they are trying to allocate,” Looney and Duff said at the time. “However, this is the posturing political game Republicans frequently play. They oppose sending federal money to Connecticut, then don't propose a budget to spend the federal money, and then once elections roll around they demand more federal funding.”

s.spinella@theday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bill codifying same-sex marriage nears critical vote in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate is on track to vote on a bill codifying marriage equality as soon as next week with negotiators increasingly confident it could become law. Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins said Wednesday they’re close to getting at least 10 Republicans to back the same-sex marriage […] The post Bill codifying same-sex marriage nears critical vote in U.S. Senate appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Industry
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Hartford, CT
Business
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Martin Looney
The Hill

In a post-Roe world, state legislatures have the power to protect reproductive rights

In the weeks following the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade, cruel and heartbreaking stories have dominated the headlines. From women who have experienced a miscarriage and could not get timely treatment, to a 10-year-old rape victim who had to flee her state to receive life-saving medical attention, to countless others who can no longer make fundamental decisions about their health care.
MICHIGAN STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

U.S. Senate Republicans shy away from proposed 15-week national abortion ban

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans are skeptical about a 15-week nationwide abortion ban that GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced Tuesday, with some saying they want to leave the issue to state lawmakers instead of taking it up in Congress. “I think most of the members of my conference prefer that this be dealt with at […] The post U.S. Senate Republicans shy away from proposed 15-week national abortion ban appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Montana Free Press

Transgender athlete bill declared ‘unconstitutional’

A district court judge in Bozeman this week permanently barred the state from enforcing a 2021 prohibition on transgender athletes participating on collegiate women’s sports teams, ruling that the Republican-led Legislature infringed on the constitutional authority of the Montana Board of Regents when it passed the new law. The...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Us Department Of Energy#Senate Republican#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Special Session#Politics State#Politics Legislative#House#R Stratford#Democrats#Gop#Liheap
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. Senate delays same-sex marriage vote until after midterm elections

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate won’t vote on legislation to secure marriage equality for millions of Americans until after the midterm elections, bipartisan negotiators announced last week. The move follows weeks of behind-the-scenes discussions among five U.S. senators from both political parties who have been drafting an amendment to the House-passed legislation that they hoped […] The post U.S. Senate delays same-sex marriage vote until after midterm elections appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
SOCIETY
Tennessee Lookout

States’ chief justices group argues against independent state legislatures “theory”

Calling it “invalid,” a group of influential judges is coming down against a theory that could give state legislatures the authority to set election and redistricting laws without the oversight of state courts. The Conference of Chief Justices, a group made up of the nation’s highest judicial officers, filed a rare amicus brief recently in […] The post States’ chief justices group argues against independent state legislatures “theory” appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
4K+
Followers
347
Post
804K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy