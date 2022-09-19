Everyone goes to Louisville or Lexington when they visit the Bluegrass State. Spread your explorations a little further with a stop in one of these three destinations. Bardstown is a popular stop on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, but don’t just stop in for the whiskey. The second-oldest city in the state and the Bourbon Capital of the World has a lot more to offer. If you’re particularly interested in history, try a stop by My Old Kentucky Home, completed in 1818 as part of a 1,300-acre plantation. For a historic overnight stay, try Talbott Tavern for drinks, eats and stays in a 1700s setting.

