wymt.com
Ky. veterans thanked, cheered during Honor Flight trip to nation’s capital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Greatest Generation is in its twilight hour. Honor Flight is an organization that started 17 years ago to take war veterans to the memorials built for them before the generation of vets is lost. Central Kentucky has a chapter called Honor Flight Kentucky. WKYT’s Phil...
wpsdlocal6.com
More than 100 archaeological sites in Kentucky featured on new website
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a new website highlights how archaeological sites across Kentucky have contributed knowledge about the state’s history. A statement from the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said Discover Kentucky Archaeology was launched by the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office in partnership with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
wymt.com
Woman survives Bowling Green Tornadoes, Hurricane Fiona
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman who lived through a tornado and a hurricane, is speaking out after escaping the wrath of Mother Nature. Damaris Torres is currently in Ponce, Puerto Rico. Almost five years after Hurricane Maria ravaged through Puerto Rico, another Hurricane struck the “isla del encanto”...
wymt.com
WATCH: Gov. Andy Beshear holds weekly Team Kentucky news conference
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear is hosting his weekly Team Kentucky news conference. The governor will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics, which include economic development and infrastructure improvements, as well as the state’s response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky.
wymt.com
Big South Fork offers camping, permits for Public Lands Day
ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) - Back country permits and free camping are being offered in celebration of National Public Lands Day at Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in Tennessee and Kentucky. The park is offering back country permits and one night’s camping at the Alum Ford Campground on...
wymt.com
Kentucky’s teachers of the year honored at Frankfort ceremony
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday was a big day for teachers in Kentucky. The 2023 Teachers of the Year were honored and recognized in a ceremony in Frankfort. It was the first time in two years that the ceremony was held at the Capitol Rotunda. The two previous ones were virtual because of COVID.
wymt.com
Trial underway for Ky. sailor accused of setting fire on US Navy ship
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The trial for a Kentucky sailor accused of setting a fire on a US Navy ship is underway in San Diego. Ryan Sawyer Mays, who is from the Ashland area, is charged with aggravated arson and the willful hazarding of a vessel. The fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard burned for more than four days in July 2020.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local leaders discuss west Kentucky's inland waterways in D.C.
WASHINGTON — Inland waterways are a major economic driver in Paducah and McCracken County that creates thousands of jobs. During its annual D.C. Fly-In, the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is discussing the economic success of our waterways at the federal level. The chamber's annual visit involves a host...
wymt.com
Kelly Craft campaign announces choice for running mate
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One gubernatorial campaign has become the first to announce a running mate. Kelly Knight Craft, who is running in the 2023 Republican primary for Governor, announced Wednesday evening that she has selected State Senator Max Wise (R-Campbellsville) as her running mate, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.
wymt.com
Governor Andy Beshear talks infrastructure projects in Prestonsburg
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear discussed the heaviness of the June police shooting in Allen and the late July flooding as he opened remarks Monday at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. However, the Governor did say it was nice to be back at the MAC with better...
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear working to bring hydrogen investments and jobs to Kentucky
FRANKFORT Ky. (WYMT) - As part of an initiative between governors in several other states, Kentucky officials are trying to create a network that would bring more jobs to the commonwealth. Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Monday the Bluegrass State is teaming up with Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and...
wymt.com
Troubleshooters: KY & IN don’t require schools have classroom door locks that lock from inside
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The classroom door the shooter entered in the Uvalde Texas elementary school did not latch properly, making the lock useless. Teachers could also only lock their doors a specific way, from the outside. Neither Kentucky nor Indiana require schools to have classroom doors that can be...
trazeetravel.com
3 Underrated Destinations in Kentucky
Everyone goes to Louisville or Lexington when they visit the Bluegrass State. Spread your explorations a little further with a stop in one of these three destinations. Bardstown is a popular stop on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, but don’t just stop in for the whiskey. The second-oldest city in the state and the Bourbon Capital of the World has a lot more to offer. If you’re particularly interested in history, try a stop by My Old Kentucky Home, completed in 1818 as part of a 1,300-acre plantation. For a historic overnight stay, try Talbott Tavern for drinks, eats and stays in a 1700s setting.
wymt.com
Governor Andy Beshear delivers first checks with state money for flood relief
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear delivered the first checks with state money to assist with flood relief on Monday. The governor brought money that was approved by state lawmakers during the recent special session. The lawmakers met in rare bipartisan fashion to help with flood relief, and today...
wymt.com
Governor: Mountain Parkway expansion coming to Magoffin Co.
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear visited Eastern Kentucky to highlight plans to expand the Mountain Parkway. The planned four-lane expansion in Magoffin County would stretch 13 miles from US 460 in Salyersville to Kentucky Highway 404 in Prestonsburg. About 32 miles have been added to the parkway...
clayconews.com
Gubernatorial Candidate Will Host Separate Event After Being Barred from Upcoming Republican Party Campaign Event in Floyd County, Kentucky
INDEPENDENCE, KY - Gubernatorial Candidate Eric Deters has released the following statement to members of the press after being barred from an event hosted by the Floyd County Republican Party. To: Kentucky State Press. From: Eric Deters. (859) 250-2527. Date: September 21, 2022. RE: Floyd County Republican Party Event. The...
wymt.com
Kentucky leaders ask for FEMA flood relief deadline extension
WASHINGTON (WYMT) - The deadline for flood survivors to apply for FEMA assistance is Wednesday, September 28, but Kentucky’s Congressional Delegation said survivors need more time to apply. In a letter to the FEMA administration, Congressman Hal Rogers joined Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Rand Paul, Congressman Andy...
wymt.com
Kentucky awarded $400,000 in federal funding to help small businesses
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced continued support for small-business growth throughout the state on Wednesday. The U.S. Small Business Association (SBA) awarded the commonwealth $400,000 in State Trade Expansion Funds (STEP) to help more companies export products. “The STEP program has helped hundreds of Kentucky companies become...
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky attorneys form network to fight for flood victims
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) — A group of local attorneys has organized a network of resources, offering assistance to those who have been denied FEMA funding in the wake of the recent devastating flooding that hit the region. The AppalReD Legal Aid hotline is working with lawyers closest to the...
