Read full article on original website
Related
Severe Weather could hit Erie late Wednesday afternoon
There is potential for severe weather Wednesday afternoon. A strong cold front currently in the central Great Lakes is already producing some strong storms as it moves east. It is scheduled to affect northwest Pennsylvania by late afternoon or early evening. This will most likely occur between 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Strong wind gusts […]
erienewsnow.com
How to Prepare for Power Outages
Weather-related power outages are unavoidable, but you can always prepare for them. September is National Preparedness month, and Penelec Spokesman Todd Meyers shared tips with Erie News Now on how to safe safe and be prepared when the power goes out during storms:. If you know a storm is coming,...
yourdailylocal.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Spring Creek on Sunday
SPRING CREEK TWP, Pa. – A Corry man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking along the side of a road in Spring Creek Township on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP-Corry said Curis R. Higby, 36 of Corry, was walking south on Picidilli Hill...
5th victim found in rubble of Mercer County farmhouse fire
GREENVILLE, Pa. (KDKA/AP) - A fifth victim, a child, was found in the rubble of a Mercer County farmhouse after a fire. The coroner identified four of the five victims as 33-year-old Elizabeth Seltzer and her children, 1-year-old Jordan, 3-year-old Ainsley and 6-year-old Paisley. They're waiting on medical records to identify the other adult.Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments responded along with state police and ambulance crews. The fifth victim was found after a coordinated search through the debris. State police and a fire marshal are investigating the cause of the blaze.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PennDOT says data shows roundabouts reduce fatalities, injuries, and crashes
PennDOT is touting the safety of roundabouts using new statewide information. The study focused on 36 roundabouts, including two in Erie County. One of those roundabouts is the one at Routes 19 and 97 south of Waterford, the other is at Route 5 and Millfair Road in Fairview. The roundabouts were selected from across Pennsylvania […]
explore venango
Units Dispatched to Vehicle Fire on Route 8 in Reno
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Area fire companies have been dispatched to a vehicle fire along Allegheny Boulevard in Reno. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in around 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a disabled vehicle near 2119 Allegheny Boulevard (State Route 8), in Reno, Venango County.
9 people taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Geauga County
Nine people were taken to Northeast Ohio hospitals following a serious three-vehicle crash in Middlefield Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
4 dead, 1 missing after farmhouse fire; cause sought
GREENVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 dead, 1 missing after Mercer County farmhouse fire
GREENVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments responded along with state police and ambulance crews. The blaze was not reported extinguished until about 4 a.m. Friday.Coroner John Libonati said Monday that the remains of four people — a man and a woman and two juveniles, a boy and a girl — were recovered from the fire. The identities of the victims are to be confirmed through medical records. Another person reported missing is still being sought, he said.State police and a fire marshal are investigating the cause of the blaze.
Man transported after overturning in kayak in Chautauqua County
ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Ohio man was found unconscious after overturning in a kayak in Maple Springs on Monday, Chautauqua County Sheriffs said. Deputies reported to a report of an overturned kayak at approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday. They found 73-year-old Paul Maxim of Pataskala, Ohio unconscious. CPR was performed before Chautauqua County EMS, Emergency […]
Chautauqua County fire burns home, vehicles; investigation ongoing
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A fire burned a home and multiple vehicles in Chautauqua County on Sept. 20. At about 8:45 p.m., Fredonia Fire and other first responders were dispatched to a fire on Stone Road in Fredonia in the town of Pomfret for a house and multiple-vehicle fire. First responders found two vehicles and a residence […]
cleveland19.com
9 people injured in Middlefield crash; 2-year-old patient flown to hospital
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A serious multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon in Middlefield left at least nine people hurt. The Middlefield Fire Department first reported the crash at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Peters Road and Madison Road. Emergency responders from neighboring departments assisted Middlefield crews at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnynewsnow.com
Kayaker Hospitalized After Overturning His Craft On Chautauqua Lake
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 73-year-old kayaker from Ohio was taken to a regional hospital after overturning his craft on Chautauqua Lake. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports Paul Maxim, of Pataskala, Ohio, overturned his kayak around 3:20 p.m. on Monday. Maxim was found unconscious when...
WFMJ.com
Search continues for child missing after Mercer County fire.
Authorities in Mercer County tell 21 News that efforts will continue Tuesday to find a child still missing after last week's fire that destroyed a farmhouse in Delaware Township. Mercer County Coroner John Libonati has confirmed to 21 News that the bodies of an adult male, an adult female, and...
eriereader.com
North East WineFest Uncorks a Packed Weekend
Come September, if you take a drive or a bike ride up Route 20 toward the New York line, the air is redolent with the thick, juicy scent of ripe grapes. And that can only mean one thing: it's time for the North East Wine Country Harvest Festival, colloquially known as WineFest.
North East Police looking for suspect involved in Kwik Fill robbery
North East Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted for allegedly robbing a convenience store. According to the police, this happened at the Kwik Fill at the intersection of South Lake Street and Grahamville Street around 10:55 p.m. Monday. Police said the suspect entered the store, demanded money and fled […]
Pennsylvania farmhouse fire leaves 4 dead, 1 missing; Cause sought
GREENVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments […]
Community mourns the loss of two of Erie Zoo’s animal residents
Members of the Erie community are mourning the loss of two of the Erie Zoo’s long-time residents. The community is feeling loss since Nala, a 24-year-old African lion, passed away on Sept. 12. Then just a few days later, another big cat died, a 17-year-old tiger named Victor. The Erie Zoo staff is also morning […]
Honda Civic strikes an I-beam on I-90
A driver’s vehicle was disabled this morning when he hit an I-beam on Interstate 90. At about 6:40 a.m. on Sept. 21, a driver was headed east on I-90 when he struck a piece of steel I-beam that was in his lane at mile marker 8.7 (just west of the Girard exit). The 2020 Honda […]
erienewsnow.com
Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle, Killed in Warren County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash which claimed the life of a pedestrian in Warren County on Sunday. It happened in the 1700 block of Picidillli Hill Rd. in Spring Creek Township just after 2 a.m. The victim - Curtis Higby, 36, of Corry - was walking along the...
Comments / 0