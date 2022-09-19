ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

YourErie

Severe Weather could hit Erie late Wednesday afternoon

There is potential for severe weather Wednesday afternoon. A strong cold front currently in the central Great Lakes is already producing some strong storms as it moves east. It is scheduled to affect northwest Pennsylvania by late afternoon or early evening. This will most likely occur between 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Strong wind gusts […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

How to Prepare for Power Outages

Weather-related power outages are unavoidable, but you can always prepare for them. September is National Preparedness month, and Penelec Spokesman Todd Meyers shared tips with Erie News Now on how to safe safe and be prepared when the power goes out during storms:. If you know a storm is coming,...
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Spring Creek on Sunday

SPRING CREEK TWP, Pa. – A Corry man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking along the side of a road in Spring Creek Township on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP-Corry said Curis R. Higby, 36 of Corry, was walking south on Picidilli Hill...
CORRY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

5th victim found in rubble of Mercer County farmhouse fire

GREENVILLE, Pa. (KDKA/AP) - A fifth victim, a child, was found in the rubble of a Mercer County farmhouse after a fire. The coroner identified four of the five victims as 33-year-old Elizabeth Seltzer and her children, 1-year-old Jordan, 3-year-old Ainsley and 6-year-old Paisley. They're waiting on medical records to identify the other adult.Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments responded along with state police and ambulance crews. The fifth victim was found after a coordinated search through the debris. State police and a fire marshal are investigating the cause of the blaze.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Units Dispatched to Vehicle Fire on Route 8 in Reno

RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Area fire companies have been dispatched to a vehicle fire along Allegheny Boulevard in Reno. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in around 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a disabled vehicle near 2119 Allegheny Boulevard (State Route 8), in Reno, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

CBS Pittsburgh

cleveland19.com

9 people injured in Middlefield crash; 2-year-old patient flown to hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A serious multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon in Middlefield left at least nine people hurt. The Middlefield Fire Department first reported the crash at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Peters Road and Madison Road. Emergency responders from neighboring departments assisted Middlefield crews at the...
MIDDLEFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Search continues for child missing after Mercer County fire.

Authorities in Mercer County tell 21 News that efforts will continue Tuesday to find a child still missing after last week's fire that destroyed a farmhouse in Delaware Township. Mercer County Coroner John Libonati has confirmed to 21 News that the bodies of an adult male, an adult female, and...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
eriereader.com

North East WineFest Uncorks a Packed Weekend

Come September, if you take a drive or a bike ride up Route 20 toward the New York line, the air is redolent with the thick, juicy scent of ripe grapes. And that can only mean one thing: it's time for the North East Wine Country Harvest Festival, colloquially known as WineFest.
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

North East Police looking for suspect involved in Kwik Fill robbery

North East Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted for allegedly robbing a convenience store. According to the police, this happened at the Kwik Fill at the intersection of South Lake Street and Grahamville Street around 10:55 p.m. Monday. Police said the suspect entered the store, demanded money and fled […]
NORTH EAST, PA
WTRF- 7News

YourErie

Community mourns the loss of two of Erie Zoo’s animal residents

Members of the Erie community are mourning the loss of two of the Erie Zoo’s long-time residents. The community is feeling loss since Nala, a 24-year-old African lion, passed away on Sept. 12. Then just a few days later, another big cat died, a 17-year-old tiger named Victor. The Erie Zoo staff is also morning […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Honda Civic strikes an I-beam on I-90

A driver’s vehicle was disabled this morning when he hit an I-beam on Interstate 90. At about 6:40 a.m. on Sept. 21, a driver was headed east on I-90 when he struck a piece of steel I-beam that was in his lane at mile marker 8.7 (just west of the Girard exit). The 2020 Honda […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle, Killed in Warren County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash which claimed the life of a pedestrian in Warren County on Sunday. It happened in the 1700 block of Picidillli Hill Rd. in Spring Creek Township just after 2 a.m. The victim - Curtis Higby, 36, of Corry - was walking along the...
WARREN COUNTY, PA

