UND is 2nd in NCHC media poll
The University of North Dakota hockey program is selected to finish second, as the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) unveiled its 2022-23 Preseason Poll Wednesday, with Denver being picked by the media to win the Penrose Cup for a second straight year. The Pioneers collected 19 of 23 first-place votes...
University Of North Dakota Hockey Team Highly Ranked In Polls
Plenty of optimism as UND gets set for another hockey season in 2022-23.
UND sees uptick in fall enrollment numbers
Enrollment at the University of North Dakota increased slightly this fall to 13,875 students. That’s up 104 students over 2021 – a .76% increase. A closer look at the numbers shows a mixed bag with new freshman down two and undergrad enrollment up 210. Graduate school enrollment dipped by 102 students but new transfers were up by 28.
East Grand Forks couple make $2.6 million gift to UND Men’s Hockey program
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bob and Jeanine Peabody of East Grand Forks have signed a gift agreement to donate $2.6 million to the UND Men’s Hockey program — $2.55 million through their estate plan and $50,000 to make an immediate impact on the program. Bob...
Grand Forks teacher named 2023 North Dakota Teacher of the Year
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ivona Todorovic, an English Language teacher at Red River High School in Grand Forks, has been named North Dakota’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. “Mrs. Todorovic has made an enormous impact on her students, on the Grand Forks community and the entire...
50 years and still going strong
Robert Speldrich will soon be celebrating 50 years of service for a CNH dealership in Crookston, Minnesota. Bob’s story began 73 years ago. Bob was born in Mahnomen Minnesota in 1949. He along with his parents Eldred and Rose and his many siblings Mary Ann, Joann, Patricia, Bonnie, Beverly, Thomas, Kathleen, Donald, Linda, Kevin, and Tim lived on a dairy farm in rural Mahnomen. Bob being the second oldest in this large family learned quickly that you do what is expected of you and you work hard. As with many large families it was common for the mother to stay home and tend to the children. Bob recalls his mom always tending to the children’s needs. She kept busy baking, making bread, preparing meals, cleaning, and sewing the children’s clothes. A majority of Bob’s father’s time was busy working with the dairy animals ,making sure that the milking was done on time, and feeding the cattle. Bob credits the fact that he grew up on a farm was where he took interest in the mechanical field. After all there was always something that was broke or about to break and would soon need to be repaired.
Revisiting One Of North Dakota’s Most Tragic Kidnapping Cases
While North Dakota feels like one of the safest places to live, crime and tragedy does often strike. I stumbled across a kidnapping/murder case that shook me to my core. I'm sure you heard about this one as it made national headlines. It was quite shocking to hear about; A...
Northern Valley Law Enforcement Memorial (update)
The Northern Valley Law Enforcement Memorial received a financial shot in the arm Monday from the Grand Forks council. The city will contribute an additional $32,000 dollars towards the project at Optimist Park to help offset a $60,000 funding gap. Supporters have raised over $250,000 dollars to date – but...
San Diego’s General Atomics: Chinese Plant Near Key Air Base Poses Security Threat
Drone maker General Atomics said Tuesday it “firmly opposes” a new Chinese agricultural investment near Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota. The San Diego-based company’s aeronautics division, which created the Predator drone and is a leading manufacturer of defense equipment, urged the federal government to reject the purchase of 370 acres for a corn milling plant.
Fatal shooting by officers in North Dakota ruled justified
FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota's attorney general says officers were justified in their use of deadly force against a man police say was having a mental health crisis.Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner and other officials held a news conference Monday to provide additional information on the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Andrew Martinez in Mapleton on Aug. 1.Wrigley says four officers fired their weapons when Martinez, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, appeared in the doorway of a residence and pointed the weapon at them following a four-hour standoff.Negotiators urged Martinez to come out of the house without his weapon.Wrigley says 20 to 25 rounds were fired by the officers and five gunshots struck Martinez, who died at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted.Jahner says no shots were fired at officers.Neighbors were told to stay indoors during the standoff.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 19, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Bruce Allen Sylvester, 62, of Pheonix, Arizona, for 1st-Degree Drug Possession of 100 or more Kilos of Marijuana. Nikki Jenise Gonzalez, 25, of Crookston, for Child or Vulnerable Adult to be exposed to Meth. Christopher Loren Brown, 50, of...
PCSO issues scam warning
The Polk County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents about an old scam making new rounds in Minnesota. The so-called grandparent scam has the caller posing as a grandchild stating they were in an accident with another female and a baby and that they were arrested. The caller goes on to say they need $18,000 dollars for bail.
Press Conference Planned Monday on Officer Involved Shooting Last Month in Mapleton
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A month and a half after it happened, we are about to learn new information about an officer involved shooting in Mapleton. Cass County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a press conference at 9 Monday morning at the Fargo Police Department. The agencies will be...
2 Shotguns Reported Stolen This Weekend in Thief River Falls
Two reports of shotguns stolen over the weekend in Thief River Falls. A Remington 20 gauge shotgun was reportedly taken from the 200 block of Kendall Avenue North. Police responded to the call just before 7am Saturday. A Winchester 12 gauge shotgun was reportedly taken from a vehicle on the...
Drone company voices concerns over Fufeng
A drone manufacturing company has come out against the proposed Fufeng project in Grand Forks. General Atomics has issued a statement expressing security concerns should the Chinese agricultural conglomerate develop a large-scale corn milling plant in north Grand Forks. G-A has operated in the Grand Forks area for more than a decade with a test and training center at Grand Sky.
Three men with outstanding warrants arrested after fight in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three men with outstanding warrants are in the Cass County jailhouse, after a fight in Fargo. Authorities say it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 4200 blk. of 45th St. S. They say 26-year-old Eduardo Flores was fighting with 38-year-old Alberto Rosas. When authorities...
Grand Forks woman stabs mother during argument
(Grand Forks, ND) -- A Grand Forks women is in custody after stabbing her mother during a disagreement. Grand Forks Police tell WDAY Radio the incident happened around 12:58 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers were initially called to an apartment complex in the 800 block of 18th avenue south for reports of a domestic disturbance.
GF woman in court for attempted murder
A preliminary hearing is set October 26th for a 28-year old Grand Forks woman charged with attempted murder. Jenna Woinarowicz made an initial appearance in court today (Wednesday) for the assault of her 61-year old mother on Wednesday. According to police the incident occurred as Robin Hendrickson attempted to remove herself from an argument by going outside and Woinarowicz followed her with a knife.
Plea deal reached in GF stabbing case
A Grand Forks woman accused of stabbing her 82 year old father in March will spend two years in jail under a plea agreement. Authorities says Ceean Reese had a verbal argument with the victim…grabbed a knife…and stabbed her father before turning the knife on herself inflicting a laceration. The incident took place on the 100 block of Conklin Avenue.
GF council O-K’s 2023 tax & budget plan
The Grand Forks council gave final approval to a 2023 budget last night (Monday) but not without a last minute debate over the employee salary plan and a one-percent pay for performance increase. The move will cost some $334,000 dollars for the roughly 600 full and part-time city workers and...
