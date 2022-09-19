Read full article on original website
ConnextCare Welcomes Four New Providers
OSWEGO COUNTY – ConnextCare is pleased to welcome three new Family Nurse Practitioners at the Mexico, Phoenix and Pulaski offices as well as the addition of a Licensed Master Social Worker at the APW School Based Health Centers. Carolyn Dudden, FNP-C has joined ConnextCare’s Mexico office after graduating from...
waer.org
Leaders urge precautions as Covid activity grows in Onondaga County
Local officials are warning the public that COVID-19 activity is starting to increase in the region. The 7-day average positivity rate for Onondaga County is 9.9% as of Sunday—an increase from 6.9% in July, according to state data. Mayor Ben Walsh raised concerns at his September community briefing earlier...
Staying Close To Home: Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow Accepts Position At Oswego Health
OSWEGO – For anyone wondering what Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow’s next move would be as he transitions from his official government duties back to the private sector at the end of next year, wonder no more; Barlow has accepted a position at Oswego Health as Vice President of Public Affairs & System Development.
Oswego Health Promotes Dr. Nicholas Runeare To Hospitalist Medical Director
OSWEGO – Oswego Health is honored to have Nicholas Runeare, MD as the new Hospitalist Medical Director. Hospitalists are physicians who specialize in managing the care of patients in the hospital. The hospitalists at Oswego Hospital coordinate consultations, order tests, and procedures, and personally provide you with a consistently high level of care throughout your hospital stay.
Oswego County Offers Special Clinic For Bivalent Vaccine Sept. 28
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department will hold a special clinic to offer booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine to those aged 12 and over. The clinic will run from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.
National Grid Employees Take Part In Day Of Service Across Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY – National Grid employees fanned out across Oswego County to volunteer for organizations on September 16 as part of the company’s second annual Day of Service. A crew of volunteers painted a back porch at a United Way senior residence in Oswego. Another team served lunch...
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Campion Road Ramp to Routes 5/8/12 in Utica and New Hartford
A traffic advisory is in effect for the Oneida County city of Utica and the town of New Hartford, New York. Weather permitting, the Campion Road ramp to Routes 5/8/12 northbound will be temporarily closed to traffic on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 7:00am to 12:00noon. The temporary ramp closure...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: September 11 – September 17
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. The Fulton City School District Board of Education met, Tuesday, September 13, when it discussed the first few days of school, enrollment data, and this year’s summer programs. Full story here. Michael Curtis was...
localsyr.com
Missing vulnerable adult in Madison County
MUNNSVILLE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have issued a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been posted for a woman from Munnsville. The woman is Shari Parkis, a 53-year-old white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Parkis is 5’ 5” tall, and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and gray shorts.
Unprecedented level of toxins found in Owasco Lake; what you need to know
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Cayuga County is encouraging neighbors to have extra bottles of water on hand after an unprecedented level of toxins was detected in the raw water from Owasco Lake – the source of drinking water for more than 50,000 people. The high toxins were detected in the water samples taken from the City […]
First electric vehicle-only dealership proposed in Onondaga County
Manlius, N.Y. – A Chicago-based developer wants to put an auto dealership that exclusively sells electric vehicles in the town of Manlius. Electric Car Sales & Service would be located at 5427 North Burdick St., in what was formerly Fayetteville Dodge.
Fulton Common Council Hears Concern Regarding Nestle Building 30, Approves $120k In ARPA Funds During Meeting
FULTON – During last night’s brief Fulton Common Council meeting, Tuesday, September 20, the council listened to concerns regarding plans for Nestle Building 30 and then approved all items on the agenda. One person spoke during public comment. Fourth Ward resident Amelia Ray expressed her concern with the...
Farnham Family Services Receives Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Community Health Award
OSWEGO — Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded Farnham Family Services with a $5,000 Community Health Award to support the organization’s Community Connections program. The program provides the local community with nonperishable food boxes and hygiene kits on a biweekly basis. The boxes/kits may be delivered to help break...
Focus on New Haven
Because I believe in the value of preserving local history, I’m always happy to hear about young people taking an interest in our past. Of course, we should all be mindful of where we come from, but this is especially true for the young because they will be responsible for the future of our cities and towns. Any chance for success can only happen when children understand and embrace their community’s history.
Mt. Adnah Cemetery Association To Hold BBQ Fundraiser In Fulton This Sunday
FULTON – Mt. Adnah Cemetery Association is holding a chicken BBQ event fundraiser at Bullhead Point Pavilion in Fulton on September 25, 2022 starting at noon. All funds go towards the maintenance of the grounds of the cemetery. A raffle will also be held. We hope to see you there.
Aliens Are Back For Out of This World Halloween Experience at CNY Farm
The aliens are back for an out-of-this-world Halloween experience at one Central New York Farm. Have a fun haunted night with the aliens as they stroll around Wagner Farms in Rome, New York. Make plans to attend the family-friendly Halloween event on Saturday, September 24 from 6 PM until 9:30 PM.
Mayor Barlow Announces 2022 Walk Thru Trunk Or Treating At Oswego Speedway
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced Tuesday, September 20, the city of Oswego, in collaboration with the Oswego Speedway, will be hosting a free “walk thru trunk or treating” Halloween event at the Oswego Speedway on Saturday, October 29, from noon to 3 p.m. The event, first...
localsyr.com
Your Stories: Where can I get a Moderna COVID booster shot?
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Health experts are urging everyone who’s eligible to get the new COVID-19 booster shot to do it ASAP, especially by Halloween. However, some of you have called and emailed the Your Stories team wondering why it’s hard to find the Moderna COVID boosters, especially at Kinney Drugs.
Local Businesses Donate To Oswego Bookmobile
OSWEGO – The Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. recently received $500 from three local businesses and $250 from six others to support the bookmobile’s mission of empowering children to be readers. Five hundred dollar donations were contributed by Fajita Grill, the Oswego Teachers Employees Federal Credit Union and C’s Farm...
‘Empty promises’: Clay homeowners say Onondaga County has neglected Burnet Road properties
CLAY — Onondaga County has acquired the majority of the homes on Burnet Road in the town of Clay in the hopes of attracting a semiconductor manufacturer to the White […]
