Oswego County, NY

Oswego County Today

ConnextCare Welcomes Four New Providers

OSWEGO COUNTY – ConnextCare is pleased to welcome three new Family Nurse Practitioners at the Mexico, Phoenix and Pulaski offices as well as the addition of a Licensed Master Social Worker at the APW School Based Health Centers. Carolyn Dudden, FNP-C has joined ConnextCare’s Mexico office after graduating from...
MEXICO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego Health Promotes Dr. Nicholas Runeare To Hospitalist Medical Director

OSWEGO – Oswego Health is honored to have Nicholas Runeare, MD as the new Hospitalist Medical Director. Hospitalists are physicians who specialize in managing the care of patients in the hospital. The hospitalists at Oswego Hospital coordinate consultations, order tests, and procedures, and personally provide you with a consistently high level of care throughout your hospital stay.
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Missing vulnerable adult in Madison County

MUNNSVILLE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have issued a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been posted for a woman from Munnsville. The woman is Shari Parkis, a 53-year-old white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Parkis is 5’ 5” tall, and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and gray shorts.
MUNNSVILLE, NY
Oswego County Today

Focus on New Haven

Because I believe in the value of preserving local history, I’m always happy to hear about young people taking an interest in our past. Of course, we should all be mindful of where we come from, but this is especially true for the young because they will be responsible for the future of our cities and towns. Any chance for success can only happen when children understand and embrace their community’s history.
NEW HAVEN, NY
WIBX 950

Aliens Are Back For Out of This World Halloween Experience at CNY Farm

The aliens are back for an out-of-this-world Halloween experience at one Central New York Farm. Have a fun haunted night with the aliens as they stroll around Wagner Farms in Rome, New York. Make plans to attend the family-friendly Halloween event on Saturday, September 24 from 6 PM until 9:30 PM.
localsyr.com

Your Stories: Where can I get a Moderna COVID booster shot?

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Health experts are urging everyone who’s eligible to get the new COVID-19 booster shot to do it ASAP, especially by Halloween. However, some of you have called and emailed the Your Stories team wondering why it’s hard to find the Moderna COVID boosters, especially at Kinney Drugs.
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Local Businesses Donate To Oswego Bookmobile

OSWEGO – The Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. recently received $500 from three local businesses and $250 from six others to support the bookmobile’s mission of empowering children to be readers. Five hundred dollar donations were contributed by Fajita Grill, the Oswego Teachers Employees Federal Credit Union and C’s Farm...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
