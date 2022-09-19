Read full article on original website
Lou Cummings
2d ago
They're leaving, the liberals can board the plane with them and escort them to their. "Sanctuary Cities" to live in that liberal utopia and get everything this administration has promised them.
Reply
11
Sandra Brown
2d ago
Do they realize that if we keep these illegals in Florida it will cost much more than those flights?
Reply(2)
15
purple owl
2d ago
and many of us will donate the money for our Governor Desantis to keep those flights and buses running
Reply(3)
12
Related
Charlie Crist Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis, According to Polls
On Tuesday, Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary to challenge DeSantis in November.
Martha’s Vineyard Takes Revenge On DeSantis By Shipping Him 50 Karens
Outraged at having been sent 50 illegal immigrants from Florida by Ron DeSantis, Martha’s Vineyard has taken ultimate revenge on the governor by shipping 50 Karens to Florida. “Perhaps now DeSantis will think twice before he sullies our pristine white island with brown migrant people,” said Martha’s Vineyard HOA...
Another Poll Projects That a Ron DeSantis Victory May Not Be Assured in Florida’s Gubernatorial Election in November
Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's just one month since a poll of progressive voters carried out by Florida Watch and Progress Florida suggested that a second term for Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was far from assured. That poll positioned that the incumbent governor wasn't guaranteed 50% of votes.
Hillary Clinton says DeSantis Martha’s Vineyard flights are ‘literally human trafficking’
Hillary Clinton has lashed out at Ron DeSantis’ for sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, labelling his actions as “literally human trafficking”.The former secretary of state also claimed the Florida governor’s plan only exacerbates the border crossing crisis.“Some politicians would rather not only have an issue - but exacerbate it - to the extent of literally human trafficking,” Ms Clinton said.Mr DeSantis this week flew migrants from Venezuela to Massachusetts and defended the flights by saying Flordia is “not a sanctuary state”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More DeSantis says Florida ‘not a sanctuary state’ as he defends Martha’s Vineyard migrant flightsPrince William and Kate Middleton discuss Queen’s funeral during visit to army baseQueen Consort appears to slip while exiting cathedral with King Charles
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opinion: Ron Desantis is the One Presidential Candidate We All Should Fear
Is it too early to think about 2024? I don’t think so. While there certainly could be some interesting candidates coming to challenge Old Sleepy Joe, I want to focus on the GOP in this article because they have the one candidate that is more terrifying than Donald Trump. Enter: Ron DeSantis. Just this past summer Desantis denied the Tampa Bay Rays $35 million for their training facility.
DeSantis wants to keep Venezuelan migrants from Florida. Some may end up here anyway.
Florida may wind up hosting the migrants Gov. Ron DeSantis wanted to keep out of the Sunshine State. DeSantis on Friday acknowledged the migrants Florida flew to a New England vacation island this week never actually stepped foot inside his state. But he insisted that the chartered flights originating from Texas — and paid for by Florida taxpayers — were needed to keep the group of mostly Venezuelan migrants from coming here.
Gavin Newsom Vows to Make Ron DeSantis 'One-Term Governor' Amid 2024 Rumors
Newsom's $100,000 pledge to the Charlie Crist campaign represents another escalation of the transcontinental feud between the California and Florida governors.
BET
Rep. Val Demings Wins Florida U.S. Senate Primary, Will Face Marco Rubio In November
Val Demings, the former Orlando police chief-turned U.S. Representative, demolished her Democratic Party opponents in Tuesday’s Primary elections, bringing in an overwhelming 85% of the vote. WIth the defeat of three opponents, including former state Rep. Brian Rush, she now faces Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in November. Heavily favored...
RELATED PEOPLE
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
2 best cities to live in Florida
As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
What are the Richest Cities in Florida in 2022?
When you live in a place for a while, you may eventually believe that some areas are better off financially than others. Florida may be no different. Some areas of Florida are arguably more wealthy than others. When you think of the wealthiest places in Florida, you may automatically picture beach towns and cities, but it turns out that, according to one list, Florida's richest town isn't exactly beachfront at all, although parts of it are lake front.
Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Asked for Preemptive Presidential Pardon for Human Trafficking, Says White House Aide
Matt GaetzGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It emerged on September 18 that one of Florida's more-controversial Republican politicians - Representative Matt Gaetz - had sought a preemptive presidential pardon from Donald Trump, for sex trafficking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gov. Ron DeSantis' Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist, vows he won't impose a state income tax in Florida and says 6% sales tax is 'too high'
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist of Florida vowed Friday that he would never impose a state income tax in the Sunshine State and called the state's sales tax "too high." "You'll never have a state income tax if Charlie Crist is governor," Crist said during an appearance on ABC's The...
Florida Gov. DeSantis to transport migrants to Biden, the same thing his fellow Republican Texas Gov. Abbott did
Governor DeSantis plans to transport immigrants to President Biden's hometown, following in the footsteps of his fellow Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few months
Miami is known for its clear beaches and white sand, but what's going on in the courtroom behind closed doors? Was Judge Lody Jean paid off to favor Michael McGowan in court? Possibly. Continue reading to find out why.
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people
A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Democrats seek to block Governor Ron DeSantis from sending more flights of migrants
Florida — Florida Democrats are asking for state legislative leaders to block Governor Ron DeSantis from accessing more taxpayer dollars to transport migrants throughout the country. The call comes after DeSantis transported 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas, into Florida and then onward to Martha’s Vineyard. >>> STREAM ACTION...
White House preparing for DeSantis migrant flights to Delaware as state agencies ready response
The White House is coordinating with state officials and aid groups preparing for the potential arrival of a plane with migrants sent from Texas to coastal Delaware near the beach home of President Joe Biden.The flight, due to arrive on Tuesday afternoon, could mark the second flight within a week organised by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s administration to move people seeking asylum in San Antonio to northeastern towns.“We are coordinating closely with state officials and local service providers who are prepared to welcome these families in an orderly manner as they pursue their asylum claims,” White House press secretary...
Democratic divide in Florida: DeSantis challenger to rally with Biden, but Senate candidate won't
MIAMI — President Joe Biden is coming to Florida next week to campaign with Charlie Crist as he tries to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis in a battleground state that has increasingly become a Republican stronghold. But Democratic Senate candidate Val Demings won’t be there Tuesday to meet the president...
Despite rumors, no sign of DeSantis sending migrant plane from Texas to Delaware
For most of Tuesday, officials in Delaware and members of the public checked the status of a charter flight that was supposed to travel from San Antonio to President Joe Biden’s home state.
Comments / 14