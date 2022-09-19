Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NOLA.com
How Malik Nabers’ rise and Kayshon Boutte’s slow start are connected for LSU
In Malik Nabers’ lowest moment, he lay face down on the Caesars Superdome turf with his hands over his facemask. The sure-handed receiver had dropped two punts, and this one seemed to seal a season-opening loss. Nabers stayed there, stuck in disbelief, until his teammates lifted him by his...
NOLA.com
Everything clicking in Tulane defensive coordinator Chris Hampton's second year
Tulane football coach Willie Fritz said he knows exactly what play the opponent is about to run 20 to 30 times a game. He is not praising his own acumen. He simply listens to defensive coordinator Chris Hampton call them out from the sideline. “He’s really a smart guy,” Fritz...
NOLA.com
Anthony Bradford is available again, but he has to compete for his spot on LSU's line
Redshirt junior offensive lineman Anthony Bradford will be available to play this weekend against New Mexico after a one-game absence, LSU coach Brian Kelly said, but he’ll have to compete to regain his spot at right guard. Bradford was unavailable in LSU’s win over Mississippi State for undisclosed reasons....
NOLA.com
Destrehan, Hahnville have reasons to be pleased as rivalry game looms
Destrehan and Hahnville each have reason to be happy with how the first three weeks of the season played out. For Destrehan, the 133-8 victory margin is an indicator of a team poised for another deep postseason run after reaching the state semifinal round four years in a row with a runner-up finish in 2019.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox8live.com
Hammond starts season 3-0 for first time since 2010-11
BOURG, La. (WVUE) - The Hammond Tornadoes find themselves in a position they haven’t been in quite some time. For the first time in 12 years, Hammond, now under head coach Dorsett Buckels, is off to a 3-0 start heading into District 6-5A. The Tors edged out South Terrebonne...
NOLA.com
LSU women's tennis player who used racial slur no longer part of the team
An LSU women's tennis player who was caught on video using a racial slur is no longer part of the team, a source told The Advocate. Maddie Scharfenstein, a freshman walk-on from Slidell, was filmed last week saying the slur and laughing about it with other people. Her name is not on LSU's online roster.
Loyola Maroon
Women’s basketball has new faces
After a successful season last year, head women’s basketball coach, Kellie Kennedy added two new additions to her team, assistant coaches Samantha Thomas and Kaila Anderson. Both are eager for the upcoming season, they said. “I’m just excited to be back into this team atmosphere,” Thomas said, having missed...
NOLA.com
LSU vs. New Mexico: How to watch, numbers to know and storylines to follow
LSU (2-1, 1-0 in the SEC) has a shot to get halfway to bowl eligibility against a team that's it's favored over by 30 points. New Mexico enters the game with a 2-1 mark following last week's win over rival UTEP. In the game, the Lobos forced a whopping seven turnovers. The lone loss on New Mexico's slate is a 31-14 contest against Boise State.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Letters: Violent crime changes the college experience for LSU students
As relatively new residents of Baton Rouge, my husband and I have often asked ourselves whether this move was the right one in terms of safety. We’ve tweaked our daily living habits to avoid any potential problems. That has worked for us in our schedules. However, I have a...
LSU Reveille
Editorial Board: Sorry, President Tate. We work for the public, not for you
LSU President William Tate IV doesn’t seem to be a fan of our coverage. During a Board of Regents budget meeting on Tuesday, he said so publicly. “Every student newspaper article in all the systems, if you pick them up, 95% of the information is negative,” Tate said. “The negative instinct is overwhelming in journalism. They cannot help themselves.”
LSU ‘taking immediate and deliberate steps’ to address disturbing social media post
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- LSU issued a statement Saturday, September 17 regarding a racially insensitive remark on social media that’s been linked to one of its student-athletes. The post received numerous comments on social media. Many of these comments indicate LSU’s statement is in response to a posted video featuring a female who some believe […]
WAFB.com
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Shooting victim shows up at hospital, Baton Rouge police say. Tigers’ offense erupts in 2nd half to take down Bulldogs in SEC opener. The LSU Tigers opened up SEC play with a big 31-16 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium. Ascension Parish...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana
The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
AdWeek
Leigha McNeil Joins WWL in New Orleans
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Leigha McNeil is joining New Orleans CBS affiliate WWL as a morning reporter. McNeil was a weekend anchor at KXXV in Waco,...
NOLA.com
Replay: Six days after killing of LSU student Allison Rice, local officials share updates
LSU student Allison Rice was fatally shot nearly a week ago as she tried to turn her vehicle around at a train crossing on Government Street, Baton Rouge police have said. LATEST COVERAGE: Baton Rouge police chief warns of gang violence; plans heavy police presence in targeted areas. Police and...
NOLA.com
How Southern University got its start: Iconic HBCU was originally located in New Orleans
They call them groundbreakings for a reason: Shovel ceremonially hits dirt, the ground is literally broken and construction on a new building commences. But some groundbreakings are more groundbreaking than others, and, so, just two decades removed from the Civil War, the people of New Orleans could have been forgiven if the groundbreaking for a new school building at the corner of Magazine and Soniat streets struck them as particularly meaningful.
NOLA.com
Louisiana workers are still quitting at record levels; 'it's a great time to move'
Two years ago, Jason Richoux faced a choice to stick to his guns or make a move into the unknown. Richoux spent nearly 18 years in marketing and advertising, working for agencies and corporations along the way. He joined a Mandeville solar company as its marketing director in 2019. But...
thelouisianaweekend.com
The Circus Is Coming To Town
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The biggest circus in the country, the Carden Circus, will be in Louisiana from September 20-25, 2022. This circus has something for everyone. You can enjoy aerial feats, animal performances, acrobats and daring stunts. There will even be a human cannonball! Meet the animals, get your face painted, and enjoy attractions. Carden International Circus is committed to exceptional care and ethical treatment of all of the animals. For a special treat, arrive an hour before showtime to see the animals up close. You can also buy tickets to ride the animals.
NOLA.com
‘Dance of Holy Innocence’ restored at Our Lady Star of the Sea in St. Roch
Our Lady Star of the Sea churches can be found in many coastal regions, including across Europe. New Orleans’ Our Lady Star of the Sea’s parish was founded in 1911 and has offered early morning Mass, meant to welcome fishermen before they boarded their boats. But New Orleans’...
NOLA.com
Gayle Benson's Faubourg Brewing merges with 3 others to build regional craft beer powerhouse
Faubourg Brewing Co., the New Orleans-based brewery purchased five years ago by Tom and Gayle Benson, has merged with three other regional breweries owned by an Alabama private equity firm with the aim of building a regional craft beer powerhouse. The Benson Group and Wiregrass Equity Partners of Montgomery, Alabama,...
Comments / 0