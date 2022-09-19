ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

Destrehan, Hahnville have reasons to be pleased as rivalry game looms

Destrehan and Hahnville each have reason to be happy with how the first three weeks of the season played out. For Destrehan, the 133-8 victory margin is an indicator of a team poised for another deep postseason run after reaching the state semifinal round four years in a row with a runner-up finish in 2019.
DESTREHAN, LA
fox8live.com

Hammond starts season 3-0 for first time since 2010-11

BOURG, La. (WVUE) - The Hammond Tornadoes find themselves in a position they haven’t been in quite some time. For the first time in 12 years, Hammond, now under head coach Dorsett Buckels, is off to a 3-0 start heading into District 6-5A. The Tors edged out South Terrebonne...
HAMMOND, LA
Loyola Maroon

Women’s basketball has new faces

After a successful season last year, head women’s basketball coach, Kellie Kennedy added two new additions to her team, assistant coaches Samantha Thomas and Kaila Anderson. Both are eager for the upcoming season, they said. “I’m just excited to be back into this team atmosphere,” Thomas said, having missed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU vs. New Mexico: How to watch, numbers to know and storylines to follow

LSU (2-1, 1-0 in the SEC) has a shot to get halfway to bowl eligibility against a team that's it's favored over by 30 points. New Mexico enters the game with a 2-1 mark following last week's win over rival UTEP. In the game, the Lobos forced a whopping seven turnovers. The lone loss on New Mexico's slate is a 31-14 contest against Boise State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Editorial Board: Sorry, President Tate. We work for the public, not for you

LSU President William Tate IV doesn’t seem to be a fan of our coverage. During a Board of Regents budget meeting on Tuesday, he said so publicly. “Every student newspaper article in all the systems, if you pick them up, 95% of the information is negative,” Tate said. “The negative instinct is overwhelming in journalism. They cannot help themselves.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana

The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
LOUISIANA STATE
AdWeek

Leigha McNeil Joins WWL in New Orleans

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Leigha McNeil is joining New Orleans CBS affiliate WWL as a morning reporter. McNeil was a weekend anchor at KXXV in Waco,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

How Southern University got its start: Iconic HBCU was originally located in New Orleans

They call them groundbreakings for a reason: Shovel ceremonially hits dirt, the ground is literally broken and construction on a new building commences. But some groundbreakings are more groundbreaking than others, and, so, just two decades removed from the Civil War, the people of New Orleans could have been forgiven if the groundbreaking for a new school building at the corner of Magazine and Soniat streets struck them as particularly meaningful.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

The Circus Is Coming To Town

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The biggest circus in the country, the Carden Circus, will be in Louisiana from September 20-25, 2022. This circus has something for everyone. You can enjoy aerial feats, animal performances, acrobats and daring stunts. There will even be a human cannonball! Meet the animals, get your face painted, and enjoy attractions. Carden International Circus is committed to exceptional care and ethical treatment of all of the animals. For a special treat, arrive an hour before showtime to see the animals up close. You can also buy tickets to ride the animals.
KENNER, LA

