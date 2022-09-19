Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky football: 6 surprises who have helped fuel Wildcats' hot start
Kentucky is 3-0 and a massive favorite to move into the month of October with a 4-0 mark and a Top 10 ranking. Granted, a 10-win season would be the 3rd in 5 years for head coach Mark Stoops, but the 2022 season is off to an exciting start, even for a program on the uptick.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops talks Chris Rodriguez, efficiency of Kentucky's passing attack
Kentucky is 3-0 on the season and has jumped to No. 8 in this week’s AP Top 25. The Wildcats take on Northern Illinois at home Saturday night. The Huskies are coming off a 38-28 loss to another SEC program, Vanderbilt. During Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference, Kentucky coach Mark...
Get to know Farrell’s Kabron Smith: Big 22 Contender
2022 marks the 17th season for the WKBN-TV Big 22
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky has second longest win streak in the nation
Kentucky football has the second longest win streak in the nation dating back to last season. The Wildcats are second only to Clemson. It’s been a while since Kentucky has been as good as it has been this season, and star running back Chris Rodriguez still hasn’t even played a snap. That’s promising.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
usalaxmagazine.com
Kendyl Clarkson Named New Head Coach of Youngstown State
Kendyl Clarkson has been named the head women’s lacrosse coach at Youngstown State University, Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Ron Strollo announced on Tuesday. Clarkson is just the second head coach in program history, replacing Theresa Walton. She joined the women’s lacrosse coaching staff as an assistant in July...
Local school’s Homecoming football game canceled; last-minute replacement ‘unlikely’
The game was canceled "due to circumstances beyond their control."
Ohio Super 25: Massillon forces shakeup after upset of St. Edward
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is now the state’s No. 1-ranked team, regardless of division, in Ohio’s Super 25 high school football rankings. The Crusaders, who happened to be the last team to beat defending Division I state champion St. Edward in the regular season, moved up after Massillon Washington upset the Eagles on Friday with a 31-28 victory at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Meanwhile, Moeller edged Cincinnati St. Xavier with a 20-17 win.
YSU to name interim president before search to replace Tressel
Three months after Jim Tressel announced his resignation as president of Youngstown State University, we have an idea of how the Board of Trustees will proceed with hiring his replacement.
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Five Kentucky football players reportedly file lawsuit against Lexington Police Department
Five Kentucky football players are reportedly filing a lawsuit against the Lexington Police department after being charged with burglary but later cleared, according to Lex 18 News. The police said that the group of Andru Phillips, Vito Tisdale, Reuben Adams, JuTahn McClain, and Joel Williams was asked to leave an...
WFMJ.com
YSU faculty union denounces possible layoffs, cuts or elimination
Youngstown State University Provost Office for Academic Affairs sent a letter to the facility on Monday stating YSU is looking at the university's sustainability by looking at enrollment and enrollment trends, which is not encouraging. According to the letter, enrollment for the fall semester is down 4 percent in full-time...
Can the MAGA Cavalry Save J.D. Vance From the Ohio GOP’s ‘Hillbilly’ Apathy?
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio—The night before the Secret Service, RV merchandise salesmen, and thousands of MAGA superfans would descend on Youngstown for the Trump rally in honor of Republican Senate contender J.D. Vance, the biggest show in town was under the lights at Rayen Stadium.Paid for with COVID-19 relief funds and the site of the first-ever penalty flag thrown in an American football game back in 1941, the renovated ground hit its maximum capacity of 7,000 by halftime for the hotly anticipated matchup of Chaney vs. Canfield, a city-suburb rivalry with both high school football teams coming into the game undefeated at...
newsnet5
FORECAST: Much Cooler Air as We Welcome Fall
CLEVELAND — A cold front will slide east through the area before midnight tonight. There is s till a threat for a widely scattered strong thunderstorm as the front goes by before midnight. Behind the front, much cooler air begins to spill in with overnight lows dropping down into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Democrats' Chances of Beating J.D. Vance, Mike DeWine as Trump Visits Ohio
Polls show the two major party candidates in a tight race for an open Ohio Senate seat, while Governor DeWine has a major advantage in his reelection campaign.
Roads closed on Youngstown’s West Side
Oakwood Avenue, between North Evanston Ave and Steel Street is closed as well as Steel Street between Mahoning and Wellington Avenues.
Youngstown leader launches new program for residents
Monday, McDowell made the announcement at his building in downtown Youngstown.
Jets that Flew Migrants from Florida to Martha's Vineyard were from Charter Company Based at Akron-Canton Airport
Ultimate Jet transported the Venezuelan migrants in Dornier 328-310s as part of DeSantis stunt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country music stars coming to Youngstown
Presale tickets will be sold online only on Ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. The online promo code is HUMAN.
wksu.org
Undam(n)ing the Mahoning River
It’s a beautiful summer afternoon in Hillsville, Pennsylvania. I’m paddling my kayak downstream through gentle rapids. A thick forest of sycamore, maple and eastern cottonwood line each side of the riverbank, interrupted in some places by narrow beaches of rocks, shells and sea glass. In other places, the bank is so eroded the trees appear to be growing sideways, like they’re trying to create a canopy.
WFMJ.com
Hubbard Schools delayed after outages in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties
FirstEnergy has restored power to hundreds of homes and businesses in Trumbull and Mahoning Counties early Wednesday. As of 6:24 a.m., 2,300 customers in Trumbull County and 49 customers in Mahoning County were in the dark, according to the utility. Most of the outages were in Hubbard Township, but the...
Milestone reached in construction of Central Interchange
The Ohio Department of Transportation says they have reached a milestone in the reconstruction of the Akron Beltway Project.
Comments / 0