How to protect your invention, trademark, trade secret, or right of publicity?
Attorney Bill Meyer, a principal in the law firm of Settle & Meyer, joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:
- what is a patent and what does it protect?
- what’s the difference between a utility patent and design patent?
- how are logos like Nike’s swoosh and McDonald’s golden arches protected?
- what are the advantages of registering your patent or trademark?
- is the recipe to Kentucky Fried Chicken a trade secret?
- what are the penalties for infringement?
- what is the right of publicity?
