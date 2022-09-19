ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

How to protect your invention, trademark, trade secret, or right of publicity?

By Coralie Chun Matayoshi
Attorney Bill Meyer, a principal in the law firm of Settle & Meyer, joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:

  • what is a patent and what does it protect?
  • what’s the difference between a utility patent and design patent?
  • how are logos like Nike’s swoosh and McDonald’s golden arches protected?
  • what are the advantages of registering your patent or trademark?
  • is the recipe to Kentucky Fried Chicken a trade secret?
  • what are the penalties for infringement?
  • what is the right of publicity?

KHON2

