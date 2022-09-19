How to protect your invention, trademark, trade secret, or right of publicity?

2ND UPDATE, 2:45 PM: A federal judge in Los Angeles today rejected a motion to dismiss Byron Allen’s $10 billion lawsuit against McDonald’s Corp that alleges racial discrimination. In his ruling (read it here), U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin said the Allen Media Group founder and chairman/CEO can proceed in trying to prove that the fast-food giant didn’t give Black-owned media outlets a fair shake as it disbursed massive advertising budgets. “This is about economic inclusion of African American-owned businesses in the U.S. economy,” Allen said of the ruling. “McDonald’s takes billions from African American consumers and gives almost nothing back. The...

