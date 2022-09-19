ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Monday:
Idaho Cash
11-19-27-39-45
(eleven, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
Lotto America
12-31-45-47-48, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2
(twelve, thirty-one, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $23,210,000
Lucky For Life
04-06-11-15-42, Lucky Ball: 10
(four, six, eleven, fifteen, forty-two; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 277,000,000
Pick 3 Day
5-1-5
(five, one, five)
Pick 3 Night
2-7-1
(two, seven, one)
Pick 4 Day
9-0-9-9
(nine, zero, nine, nine)
Pick 4 Night
7-8-0-1
(seven, eight, zero, one)
Powerball
07-15-36-46-67, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2
(seven, fifteen, thirty-six, forty-six, sixty-seven; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $251,000,000
Weekly Grand
09-11-19-28-30
(nine, eleven, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty)
Comments / 0