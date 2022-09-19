ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

ID Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Monday:

Idaho Cash

11-19-27-39-45

(eleven, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

Lotto America

12-31-45-47-48, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2

(twelve, thirty-one, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $23,210,000

Lucky For Life

04-06-11-15-42, Lucky Ball: 10

(four, six, eleven, fifteen, forty-two; Lucky Ball: ten)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 277,000,000

Pick 3 Day

5-1-5

(five, one, five)

Pick 3 Night

2-7-1

(two, seven, one)

Pick 4 Day

9-0-9-9

(nine, zero, nine, nine)

Pick 4 Night

7-8-0-1

(seven, eight, zero, one)

Powerball

07-15-36-46-67, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2

(seven, fifteen, thirty-six, forty-six, sixty-seven; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $251,000,000

Weekly Grand

09-11-19-28-30

(nine, eleven, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty)

