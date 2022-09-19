OR Lottery
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ These Oregon lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky Lines
02-05-10-14-17-22-27-29
(two, five, ten, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $49,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 277,000,000
Megabucks
03-04-18-28-29-45
(three, four, eighteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $6,300,000
Pick 4 10PM
3-9-9-6
(three, nine, nine, six)
Pick 4 1PM
2-6-0-3
(two, six, zero, three)
Pick 4 4PM
8-6-0-1
(eight, six, zero, one)
Pick 4 7PM
8-6-8-8
(eight, six, eight, eight)
Powerball
07-15-36-46-67, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2
(seven, fifteen, thirty-six, forty-six, sixty-seven; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $251,000,000
Win for Life
20-33-62-76
(twenty, thirty-three, sixty-two, seventy-six)
