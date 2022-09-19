OR Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ These Oregon lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky Lines

02-05-10-14-17-22-27-29

(two, five, ten, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $49,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 277,000,000

Megabucks

03-04-18-28-29-45

(three, four, eighteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $6,300,000

Pick 4 10PM

3-9-9-6

(three, nine, nine, six)

Pick 4 1PM

2-6-0-3

(two, six, zero, three)

Pick 4 4PM

8-6-0-1

(eight, six, zero, one)

Pick 4 7PM

8-6-8-8

(eight, six, eight, eight)

Powerball

07-15-36-46-67, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2

(seven, fifteen, thirty-six, forty-six, sixty-seven; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $251,000,000

Win for Life

20-33-62-76

(twenty, thirty-three, sixty-two, seventy-six)

