Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Piqua City Commissioners approve annexation of land
PIQUA – The Piqua City Commissioners adopted a resolution involving 662-plus acres of land being annexed into the city of Piqua, rezoned, and allowing developers, including Piqua Materials, to industrialize the land, which involves a stone quarry being added. Numerous citizens, including several business owners, came to the meeting...
Tipp City Council OKs Northpoint Development agreement
TIPP CITY — Monday evening the Tipp City Council voted on a resolution that would authorize the City Manager to enter into a Community Reinvestment Area Agreement (CRA) with Northpoint Development, LLC. for industrial development at 375 E. Evanston Road. Developers have made agreements with the schools for a...
Xenia appointed officials get pay increase
XENIA — City Council recently approved new contracts for its three appointed official — City Manager Brent Merriman, Law Director Donnette Fisher, and Finance Director Ryan Duke. Council voted 7-0 to renew contracts for all three. In addition to receiving a substantial raise, each was offered a salary...
Council leans toward approving Rumpke bid
GREENVILLE — Rumpke, Inc. will most likely get the contract to continue waste removal in the City of Greenville. A motion was made and approved by the city council to move forward with preparing legislation to accept the bid. Councilman Brian Brown was the lone dissenting vote on the motion.
Dr. Holman retiring as health commissioner
GREENVILLE —After over 37 years of service to the Darke County General Health District in Darke County, Health Commissioner Dr. Terrence L. Holman, DVM, REHS has announced he will be retiring at the end of the year. Prior to his career with the Darke County General Health District, Dr....
Public hearing is Sept. 22
A public hearing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. in the office of the Champaign County Board of Commissioners, 1512 South U.S. Highway 68, Suite A100, Urbana, regarding the consideration of restricted areas in Champaign County for economically significant wind farms, large wind farms and large solar projects as set forth in Ohio Revised Code Section 303.58.
Schools address state report cards
MIAMI COUNTY — Report cards for school districts across Ohio were released Thursday by the Ohio Department of Education for the 2021-22 academic school year. Each district received a number rating for five components on the grade card. The Ohio Department of Education rated each district on:. • Achievement...
Judge Braig graduates another from Adult Recovery Court
Judge Kevin P. Braig and the Logan County Court of Common Pleas Adult Recovery Court (ARC) Team congratulate Crystal Stevens on her graduation from Adult Recovery Court (ARC). “Crystal did a great job in the program,” Judge Braig said. “She did not have a single violation of the program’s rules. She graduated with honors. I could see her growing as a person right before my eyes every week. She was a model participant in the program. I am happy for her and proud of her for effort and accomplishment.”
Another Solar Farm Planned Just West Of Union County
Despite the sustained pushback from many local residents, Fountain Point Solar Energy LLC, is proposing to construct a 280-megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility in Bokescreek and Rushcreek townships in Logan County, both of which lie just west of the Logan/Union County line. The Ohio Power Sliding Board will conduct a...
City frees historic district of eyesore, obstacle for investors
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A building in a historic neighborhood bordering downtown Dayton has been demolished. The project likely will lead to more development in the district. “We’ve had developers that chose not to invest in the Wright Dunbar Historic Commercial District because nothing was being done with...
Baby Box dominates Troy Council meeting
TROY — The end of Monday evening’s Troy City Council meeting was flush with public comments on the newly installed Safe Haven Baby Box at Troy Fire Department Station No. 11. The baby box is a climate-controlled infant crib, located inside the vestibule of Troy’s new fire station....
Coldwater middle school teacher, coach dies
According to a district statement, Harlamert taught science at Coldwater Middle School for 27 years and was a Coldwater High School baseball coach for 26 years.
Class holds 65th reunion
The Holy Angels class of 1957 held their 65th class reunion on Aug. 6 at the Sidney American Legion. Pictured in the front row are Janice (Klecker) Baumann, far left, Jane (Romaker) Cotrell, Janet (Maier) Born and Mary Jean (Millet) Sherman, far right. In the back row; on the left is Pat (McGrath) Edwards, on her right is Don Weigandt, Tom Dorner, Mike Scully and Ann (Brandewie) Sharp is on the far right.
Miami East FFA hosts Farm Safety Day
CASSTOWN — Members of the Miami East FFA club celebrated Farm Safety Day on Tuesday, Sept. 20, driving tractors to school and hosting a special presentation for second graders in recognition of National Farm Safety Week. “We decided to do Drive Your Tractor to School Day and Farm Safety...
UPDATE: Power mostly restored to AES Ohio customers after outage
MORAINE — UPDATE 6:12 A.M. Power has been mostly restored to AES Ohio customers, according to the AES Ohio website. There is less than 100 customers without power this morning, mainly in Montgomery County. At one point, there was close to 2,000 AES Ohio customers without power. INITIAL REPORT.
Republic Services – New Trash Hauler for Tipp City Residents Starting on October 3, 2022
On behalf of Tipp City please accept our apologies for the delay in communication to you our customers. There have been some unforeseen delays getting this change-over approved and moving. The City of Tipp City outsources the collection of residential refuse and recycling via a competitive bid process. The contract...
ILHS homecoming festivities slated for this week
The Indian Lake High School Homecoming Court will represent their school during the Community Homecoming Parade and Pep Rally in downtown Russells Point on Thursday, Sept. 22, and at the homecoming football game Friday night, Sept. 23. This is the first time Indian Lake has honored a full court of...
Darke County parks honors Gray
DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Parks invites citizens to join them on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. as they honor Susan F. Gray’s many years of passion for the Darke County Park District by re-naming their special display room in her memory. Throughout her life, Susan devoted...
Allen County Court seeing increase of citizens not appearing for jury duty
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Court of Common Pleas has reported a disturbing trend regarding citizens appearing after receiving a court summons. According to both Allen County Judges Jeffrey Reed and Terri Kohlrieser, a large number of people are not appearing for their summoned jury duty obligations. The past few weeks have seen some cases almost not having the necessary amount of jurors seated for a trial.
Dayton library sees increased push to ban books, including in Ohio
Dayton Metro Library will host a series of speakers and events this week to raise awareness of attempts at censorship as part of Banned Books Week. . Dayton Metro Library leaders say they want to foster intellectual freedom and representation in literature. Requests for libraries and schools to ban books...
