Brooklyn, NY

Eater

Serial Manhattan Restaurateur Gabriel Stulman to Open First Brooklyn Project

Manhattan restaurateur Gabriel Stulman has made a career with neighborhood hot spots Jeffrey’s Grocery, Fairfax, and more recently Jolene in Noho. This week, Stulman tells Eater he’s headed to Brooklyn with an unnamed project in the former home of Fort Greene restaurant Black Iris at 228 Dekalb Avenue, at Clermont Avenue. The concept for the space is still in the works, but Stulman says it has the potential to open by summer 2023. Once a West Village native, Stulman has since become a Fort Greene resident and tells Eater he looks forward to opening a space near his home (again).
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

NYC homes affordable to first-time buyers offer less square footage

StreetEasy data shows a typical starter home in NYC today is 9 percent smaller than it was in the summer of 2019. Starter homes in Queens and the Bronx have shrunk the most, by 150 square feet and 208 square feet respectively. Steep increases in mortgage rates and home prices have made it more challenging for buyers to find their first home (see our analysis on the interest rate impact on a homebuyer’s budget). Our data indicates these buyers, who often have smaller budgets, have to compromise on space in order to stay within their budgets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Floridian Plaza Diner Opened Today, 9/21

Welcome back to the Floridian Diner at 2301 Flatbush Avenue!. This diner has a serious following in Brooklyn. People love meeting up with friends and relaxing at this place. I wrote about the diner reopening and people are constantly asking me about it in person and online!. Photo by: Flatlands...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

These are the best, worst subway stations in NYC: MTA

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Riders, beware: the list of the worst subway stations in New York City is out. The MTA Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey, released on Monday, found that, by and large, customers at a number of Manhattan and Bronx stations weren’t satisfied. Riders gave low scores to stations based on personal security, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Dhamaka Team Expands Its Indian Restaurant Empire to Brooklyn

New York’s hottest dining duo, chef Chintan Pandya and restaurateur Roni Mazumdar of acclaimed restaurants Dhamaka and Adda, are continuing their expansion blitz with the highly anticipated reboot of Lower East Side mainstay Masalawala, now reimagined as a restaurant and retail shop in Brooklyn. Masalawala and Sons opens on Thursday, September 22, at 365 Fifth Avenue, at Fifth Street, in Park Slope.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Penny Hoarder

10 Best Thrift Stores and Flea Markets in New York City

Just because New York is home to the wealthy and famous doesn’t mean you have to be either to find fabulous clothes, accessories and home decor when you visit. It goes to reason that the wealthier an area, the nicer the donations are to charity thrift stores and the better the goods sold at a discount to consignment and for-profit thrift shops.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

The City Quietly Stopped Pruning a Lot of Its Trees

It’s Climate Week in New York City and the mayor is talking about trees. “I’m proud that we have ramped up tree plantings significantly this past year,” Adams said of the 13,000 trees planted this fiscal year. There are more trees to come, but there’s just one detail he left out: The Parks Department hasn’t actually been able to prune any of the city’s trees in Brooklyn and Queens for the past year. Let’s hope the new ones don’t grow too fast.
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

Foie Gras Won’t Be Outlawed in NYC — Yet

The foie gras ban will not go into effect on November 25 as previously planned, the New York Times reports. A New York State Supreme Court judge issued an injunction regarding the ban passed by the New York City Council in 2019, when over 1,000 local restaurants served foie gras. New York joined California in the ban; foie gras is also banned in the UK, Germany, Denmark, and India, among other countries.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Take my apartment, please! Luxury rental concessions are back

New York’s airtight rental market is starting to show some cracks: Luxury concessions are back. From Williamsburg to Long Island City to Midtown, brokers and listing sites reveal landlords are again offering a free month, leasing incentives and lower base rent on units that sit. “It’s only been recently...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

13-Year-Old Boy Found Riding Rails After Leaving Manhattan HS

Police have found a 13-year-old boy from the Bronx who left his Manhattan high school Monday afternoon and was later spotted riding the subway all over the city. Nazir Iqbal of East 231st Street in the Bronx left Chelsea Vocational High School just before noon on Monday. He was spotted Tuesday on a northbound 1 train at 72nd and Broadway.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Two cameras will be installed in all NYC subway cars, Hochul says

QUEENS (PIX11) — To combat subway crime in New York City, the MTA will be installing two high-quality surveillance cameras in more than 6,000 train cars, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul. “This will give New Yorkers and subway riders great peace of mind,” Hochul said at a press conference Tuesday morning in Corona. “It’s also […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

25 Things NYC Has, That No Other City Does

When it comes to New Yorkers, we’ll defend our city to the death. That’s because there’s so many amazing things in this city, that can only be found, felt, or understood by living here. We asked our beautiful audience “What’s your favorite thing New York has that you can’t get anywhere else?” and we were met with an outpour of all the reasons to love NYC, plus a few quirks in between that come with living in NYC. And though some answers are technically found in other cities—it’s simply not the same as NYC. Here are just a few things that were mentioned:
NEW YORK CITY, NY

