Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With?
Speculation ran rampant on social media about Celtics VP Allison Feaster after it was reported that head coach Ime Udoka had "an improper intimate and consensual relationship" with an unidentified staffer. The post Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With? appeared first on NewsOne.
Los Angeles Lakers Land Chris Paul In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Sometimes, a certain event can feel fated. Whether that’s the case, or it simply feels that way is a matter of debate. The NBA has a lot of examples. Either way, it’s satisfying when things tie together. It gives us a sense of purpose. The world can be a chaotic place, so when everything falls into place, it makes us feel like we’re on solid ground.
New York Knicks Land Karl-Anthony Towns In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Sometimes in life, you have to take risks. NBA teams need to take risks too. At the same time, you don’t want to be a blind risk taker, either. Realistically, it’s best to be a calculated risk taker. When the potential reward outweighs the potential risk, and/or the potentially negative consequences are manageable – you go for it.
Yardbarker
Deron Williams Reveals Why Players End Up Leaving The Utah Jazz: "No Person I Ever Talked To Was Interested In Coming To Utah. It Just Was A Reality."
Former NBA All-Star point guard Deron Williams gave the Utah Jazz a lot of good seasons. He was arguably one of the best point guards in the league during his time with the Jazz, showing incredible skill for the position and being a playoff regular with the team. The Jazz...
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Might They Fill That Roster Spot with More Traditional Center?
Less than three hours after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that Robert Williams is undergoing an arthroscopic knee procedure, the Celtics waived Bruno Caboclo, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. When Boston brought back Brodric Thomas and signed Jake Layman to a training camp deal, it ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ime Udoka Facing Suspension After "Intimate" Relationship With Celtics Staffer
Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could potentially miss the remainder of the NBA season following reports that he engaged in an “improper” intimate relationship with a female member of the organization. According Shams Charania of the Athletic, Udoka, who has been in a relationship with actress Nia Long since 2010, could face punishment or possible suspension from the team for his alleged transgressions.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal's Honest Admission To Why He Broke The Partnership With Penny Hardaway: "When My Deal Was Up, They Didn’t Want To Give Me The Money That I Wanted And They Said It Was Penny’s Team."
Shaquille O'Neal spent 19 seasons in the NBA. During his career, he played with several teams. Evidently, he played with some very talented players throughout his time in the league. O'Neal started his career with the Orlando Magic. Usually, it takes teams a few years to get settled with a...
Jalen Hill’s dad shares heartbreaking post after mystery death of former UCLA player in Costa Rica at 22
THE dad of a former UCLA basketball player has expressed his pain following his son's death in mysterious circumstances. Jalen Hill's father, George, wrote on his private Instagram: “Our hearts are shattered and completely broken to inform family and friends that our beloved son, Jalen, has passed away." George...
Milwaukee Bucks Sign Former Duke Star
The Milwaukee Bucks have signed former Duke star Marques Bolden.
Video Of Derrick Rose Is Going Viral
On Tuesday, the New York Knicks shared an incredible video of Derrick Rose.
Detroit Pistons Land Bojan Bogdanovic In Major Trade Scenario
In the NBA, it’s generally best to either be contending or rebuilding. If you can’t describe your team with either of those adjectives, you may not have an identity – or a direction. Having said that, circumstances are always unique. Realistically, it’s justifiable to be between those...
Dallas Mavericks Sign New Player
The Dallas Mavericks have added D.J. Stewart Jr. to their training camp roster.
BREAKING: Dennis Smith Jr. Reportedly Signing With New Team
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Charlotte Hornets are signing Dennis Smith Jr. The former ninth overall pick has played for the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers.
Washington Wizards Land Kyrie Irving In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Conflict is a part of life. People are individualistic – they have their own preferences and needs, and sometimes, they get in the way of those of others. The NBA is no different. Sometimes, players find themselves in conflict over minutes. Other times, it’s the organization a player has...
Video Of DeMarcus Cousins Going Viral
A video of four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is going viral on Twitter. The former Kentucky star most recently played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks last season.
Toronto Raptors Land Myles Turner In Major Trade Scenario
The Toronto Raptors entered the offseason with a few needs after a surprisingly successful 2021-22 NBA campaign. Many people thought the Raptors would be entering a rebuild after going 27-45 in 2020-21 and landing the fourth overall pick. They quickly turned things around, going 48-34 last season and earning the...
Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Sign A 7-Footer
According to J.D. Shaw of Hoops Rumors, the Milwaukee Bucks have signed Ibou Badji to an Exhibit 10 contract.
Report: Bojan Bogdanovic Traded to Pistons
The Utah Jazz have reportedly traded Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons, ending the rumors that the sharpshooter could be acquired by the Toronto Raptors
Cleveland Cavaliers Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Guard
Sharife Cooper, who played with the Atlanta Hawks on a two-way contract during the 2021-22 season, has signed a training camp deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
