Don’t Throw This Out! New York State Is Mailing Families $100s
As we end September and head into the homestretch of 2022, New Yorkers are feeling an increased amount of stress for upcoming holiday expenses. If you’re worried about how inflation is going to affect your seasonal traditions, make sure to keep an eye on what comes in the mail – New York may be sending you a pleasant surprise.
Can You Legally Mail Cannabis Edibles in New York State?
One day (maybe soon), New York State will be able to sell recreational marijuana, cannabis products, and even edible cannabis products, but until then, do you have to drive to another state to purchase them? Or can these items be mailed to you?. Come on, you buy everything else online...
Governors of N.Y., N.J. outline climate change initiatives
NEW YORK -- The governors of New York and New Jersey joined forces Wednesday to highlight their actions to tackle climate change.Against the backdrop of Climate Week NYC, Kathy Hochul and Phil Murphy appeared united in their commitment to the fight, each listing ambitious goals to lower emissions in their respective states."There is an urgency that we must all feel in our hearts," Hochul said, adding, "We are truly the first generation that has felt the impact of climate change and we are the last generation to be able to do anything about it.""We know climate change is not only real,...
NYC crime surge leaves former NY gov 'extremely worried' businesses will flee 'frightened' city
Former Democrat New York Gov. David Paterson expressed concern Wednesday that surging crime in New York City is driving businesses out of the Big Apple. Paterson joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss the city's crime crisis after a man went on an ax-wielding rampage inside a Manhattan McDonald’s over the weekend.
NBC New York
NY AG Demands Federal Probe Into Puerto Rico Blackout During Fiona, Other Failures
New York's attorney general called Tuesday for a federal investigation into Puerto Rico energy provider LUMA and the U.S. territory's overall power situation after Hurricane Fiona caused an island-wide blackout nearly five years to the day of the Maria catastrophe -- and despite billions of U.S. dollars spent to strengthen its electrical grid.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Exact date $270 direct payment checks to be sent out in New York revealed
Roughly 1.75 million New Yorkers can expect a $270 stimulus check sometime before Oct. 31 as part of Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s efforts to ease the burden of inflation in the state. The Department of Taxation and Finance said there is no clear timeline for when the checks will...
wxhc.com
Report Shows New York State Slow in Disbursing Federal Funds for Housing
According to a recent audit conducted by New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, New York State has been slow when it comes to using the federal relief funds it has received to alleviate the state’s current affordable housing crisis. In the audit it was found that in the...
A New License Plate In New York State
There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
New York State to send resources to Puerto Rico
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Hurricane Fiona has hit Puerto Rico. The island is now facing torrential rain fall and catastrophic flooding. New York State, which has a large Puerto Rican population, is sending resources such as drones to help survey the damage. The state is also sending Spanish speaking New York State Troopers which Puerto Rican […]
nysenate.gov
Long Island Towns Repeal Abortion Restrictions Following Investigation and Call to Action by State Officials and Advocates
Two weeks ago, Senator Anna M. Kaplan and Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti uncovered the results of their investigation into local abortion restrictions, and called for their urgent repeal by local governments. Today, Kaplan & Sillitti were joined by legislative colleagues and advocates from Planned Parenthood to announce the success of...
Study Ranks New York as Best State for Teachers
As the school year gets started focus has returned to how fairly teachers are treated for their work, and a new study ranked New York as the best state for teachers. The study, done by WalletHub, ranked each state by a variety of factors covering both teacher compensation and each state's investment in their students. New York ranked in the top half of all categories and finished above Utah, Virginia, Florida and Washington for the top spot as most teacher-friendly.
New York Sending Support to Puerto Rico Following Hurricane Devastation
I have to admit that my heart leapt into my throat when I saw photos and videos posted to social media by my favorite high school teacher from Upstate New York who has retired to Puerto Rico. Ahead of Hurricane Fiona, my teacher was sharing a live video and suddenly,...
cpajournal.com
Key Personal Income Tax Decision
In a significant development, a New York appeals court recently held that a taxpayer’s vacation home did not, in fact, qualify as a “permanent place of abode” under New York’s personal income tax statutory residency rules. On June 30, 2022, the New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Third Department, reversed a lower court ruling and decided in favor of the taxpayer, Nelson Obus, concluding he was not a New York resident [In re Obus v. N.Y. Tax App. Trib., Dkt. No. 533310 (N.Y. S.Ct., App. Div., 3d Dept.)]. This article will provide an overview of this key personal income tax decision.
These Towns Have The Highest School Taxes In Erie County
As fall arrives in New York State, we begin to look forward to all of the great things that autumn has to offer us. Baseball season is starting to wrap up and football and hockey are starting to get underway. The leaves will be changing soon, and of course pumpkin spice everything is in the air.
New York spent $250M on tech to fight Covid that no one uses
National Guard personnel are managing New York's ventilator stockpile, one example of the equipment left behind after governments went on pandemic-fueled spending sprees.
How To: Register to Vote, Cast a Ballot in New York State
New Yorkers have a variety of ways to register to vote. With the next election coming up on Nov.8, there’s still time to sign up, with Oct. 14 the last day for the November vote.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Opening of $80 Million Supportive Housing Development in Queens
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the opening of The Kira, an $80 million affordable and supportive housing development in Jamaica, Queens. This included a newly constructed, 21-story mixed-use building with 139 units of affordable and supportive housing, including 69 with supportive services. "Supportive housing is a vital component of our...
New Legislation Enables Public Servants’ Immediate Access to Student Loan Forgiveness
A shot of Boston Town Hall in Boston, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently simplified access to the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program across New York state. PSLF rewards public service work via cancellation of a portion of borrowers’ federal student loans, requiring full-time employment and one hundred and twenty qualifying payments toward their existing student loan before it is forgiven.
Albany DA Probes Alleged Fake Signatures Boosting GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin
An investigation is underway into thousands of duplicate signatures that reportedly ended up on nominating petitions to get Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin on a third-party ballot line in the New York governor’s race. Albany County District Attorney David Soares and the state Board of Elections are focused on John...
longisland.com
Almost Half a Million New Yorkers Drinking PFAS-Polluted Water, Left Out of Current and Proposed NYS Protections
Today, advocates urged Governor Hochul and the NYS Department of Health (DOH) to bring New York’s drinking water standards on toxic PFAS in line with new EPA health advisories. They called for current standards on two PFAS chemicals, PFOA and PFOS, and proposed standards on 23 additional PFAS to be lowered to as close to zero as possible. This would ensure that New Yorkers would be directly notified about what’s in their water, and that dangerous contamination would be eliminated.
