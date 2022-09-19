CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures lifted on Monday, supported by renewed export sales to China, though competition from South American supplies capped gains, traders said. * CBOT November soybeans closed up 12-3/4 cents at $14.61-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal added $7.60 to $429.30 a ton, while CBOT December soyoil eased 0.80 cent to 65.16 cents per lb. * U.S. exporters sold 136,000 tonnes of the oilseed to China, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. * Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd has agreed to sell its oilseed processing business in Russia to Karen Vanetsyan, the controlling shareholder of Exoil Group, part of a larger scaling back of Russian operations by global grain traders, following the country's invasion of Ukraine. * Soybean planting has begun in the Brazil's Mato Grosso state on irrigated areas while farmers wait for rains to expand sowing, according to agribusiness consultancy AgRural. * U.S. exporters readied 518,743 tonnes of soybeans for shipment the week ended Sept. 15, up 51.81% from the week prior, the USDA said, and in line with analyst expectations, the USDA said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

