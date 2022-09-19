ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Senate will vote this week on election transparency bill -Schumer

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=399Nvw_0i1s2hw100

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that the chamber would vote this week on the DISCLOSE Act, which he said would require super PACs and certain other groups to disclose donors who contributed $10,000 or more to them during an election.

Reporting by Makini Brice and Katharine Jackson; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 94

Peon
2d ago

Democrats are so worried that ppl will vote for conservatives.They don't want to leave anything to the natural flow of events.It is called the manipulation of votes and minds.

Reply
71
TAKE AIM
2d ago

Democrats in transparency that's an oxymoron typical Democrat word salad BS they know they're headed for a crushing defeat in the midterms they will lie for a vote they will cheat for a vote they will steal for a vote

Reply(2)
64
David ree
2d ago

Humm all these new laws they have all of a sudden started making and seems the closer to the election the .keep they make. But one thing is for sure they aren't worried about immigration.

Reply(1)
37
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
ELECTIONS
Business Insider

Senate Democrats are punting a bill to ban members of Congress from trading stocks to the lame-duck session: 'It's not going to happen before the election'

Senate Democrats won't release a consensus bill to ban congressional stock trading until after the midterms. "It's not going to happen before the election," said Sen. Jeff Merkley, a leading advocate on the issue. It comes just a day after Nancy Pelosi said the House could vote on a bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns

PHOENIX (AP) — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August...
PHOENIX, AZ
POLITICO

Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.

On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
The Associated Press

2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses

NEW YORK (AP) — In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation’s largest liberal states. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee, lost to longtime colleague Rep. Jerry Nadler, while Rep. Mondaire Jones, a first-term progressive who was one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, was defeated by Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump. In other races in the state, the chair of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, Sean Patrick Maloney, survived a primary challenge of his own from a progressive. Democrats held on to a swing district in a special election — at least for a few more months. In Florida, an incumbent Republican narrowly defeated a far-right provocateur. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a conservative firebrand, won his primary with the specter of a federal investigation looming over him.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#U S#Pacs#U S Senate#Democratic
The Hill

Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats

Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
People

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recounts How a Congressman Once Told Her 'It's a Shame' She Won

"I feel like everybody treated me like a one-term member of Congress, and they worked to make me a one-term member of Congress," Ocasio-Cortez told GQ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is opening up about the hostility she faced after being elected to Congress in 2018 — hostility that, in a new interview with GQ, came in part from those in her party. During her first days in Congress, the now 32-year-old Ocasio-Cortez told the outlet, her reception was "not the same" as her fellow newly elected Democrats. One instance, in particular,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Reuters

Reuters

602K+
Followers
355K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy