Car crash into power pole causes major outage in Galt

GALT – More than 10,000 SMUD customers in Galt had their power knocked out after a car crashed into a pole early Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just after noon along A Street in Galt.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a power pole suffered damage. A photo posted by Galt police shows the top of the power pole was broken in the crash.

A Street between Spruce Avenue and McFarland Street is closed so crews can work on fixing the pole.

Police say neither their 911 nor non-emergency lines have been affected.