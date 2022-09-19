ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galt, CA

Car crash into power pole causes major outage in Galt

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aNJv3_0i1s2NTb00

Car crash into power pole causes major outage in Galt 00:15

GALT – More than 10,000 SMUD customers in Galt had their power knocked out after a car crashed into a pole early Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just after noon along A Street in Galt.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a power pole suffered damage. A photo posted by Galt police shows the top of the power pole was broken in the crash.

A Street between Spruce Avenue and McFarland Street is closed so crews can work on fixing the pole.

Police say neither their 911 nor non-emergency lines have been affected.

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident on Fruitridge Road [Sacramento, CA]

Man Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near South Watts Avenue. Authorities responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m., near South Watts Avenue. Per reports, the driver of a vehicle struck a man in the area under unknown circumstances. Upon impact, the driver fled the scene without rendering aid to the severely injured victim.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

North Highlands Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Major Injuries

Seven-Vehicle Crash Reported on I-80 Near Winters Street. A major multiple-vehicle crash was reported in North Highlands on September 18, resulting in injuries. The accident occurred along westbound I-80 just west of the Winters Street off-ramp around 5:51 a.m. and reportedly involved seven vehicles. A gray vehicle was allegedly sideways in the number one lane and struck by another car, which set off a chain reaction involving others.
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fair Oaks Major Injury Occurs in Head-On Crash

A major injury in Fair Oaks was reported on September 15 following a head-on crash. The collision occurred on southbound San Juan Avenue just south of Madison Avenue around 1:40 p.m. between a Jeep SUV and a black sedan. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that one of the vehicles was blocking the southbound slow lane along San Juan and that one party remained in their vehicle.
FAIR OAKS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Galt, CA
Galt, CA
Crime & Safety
Galt, CA
Accidents
City
Mcfarland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Man dies after early morning apartment fire in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A man has died after a fire tore through an apartment in Sacramento early Wednesday morning. Sacramento Fire says crews responded to the scene near 16th Avenue and Franklin Boulevard around 3 a.m. Firefighters found heavy flames coming from the top floor of a 10-unit apartment building. One man was found by firefighters in a second-floor unit. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was later declared dead at the hospital, firefighters say. Two other people were also taken to the hospital, both with less critical injuries. The fire is now out. Exactly what started it is under investigation. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Two vehicles fatally strike pedestrian in Sacramento hit-and-runs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after being struck by two vehicles both of which left the scene, California Highway Patrol said. CHP said the collisions occurred in Sacramento on Watt Avenue near Edison Avenue. According to CHP the drivers of both vehicles have been located and are cooperating. This is a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

2 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash on I-5 near Hood Franklin Road

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two people are dead and two others are hospitalized after a crash on I-5 just after midnight Tuesday. California Highway Patrol South Sacramento responded to reports of a rollover crash on I-5 near Hood Franklin Road. Based on CHP's initial investigation, they believe the car hit the rumble strip while traveling northbound on I-5.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Pole#Traffic Accident#Galt 00 15 Galt#Smud
L.A. Weekly

One Hospitalized after Motorcycle Accident on Peabody Road [Fairfield, CA]

FAIRFIELD, CA (September 20, 2022) – Saturday morning, a motorcycle accident on Peabody Road left one unidentified motorcyclist injured. Fairfield police responded to the incident around 5:30 a.m. at the Airbase Parkway and Peabody Road intersection. According to the report, the collision involves a motorcyclist and a sports utility...
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Several lanes of NB Business 80 blocked by jackknifed big rig

SACRAMENTO – A jackknifed big rig has several lanes of northbound Business 80/Capital City Freeway blocked late Monday morning. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near the American River Bridge. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the road was slick from the recent rain moving through Northern California on Monday. Both the #2 and #3 lanes are blocked on the American River Bridge, Caltrans says. No estimated time of clearing has been given. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire that spread from stove blamed for Arden Arcade apartment blaze that displaced 4

ARDEN ARCADE - Several people have been displaced after an apartment fire in Arden Arcade on Wednesday morning. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found flames coming from one apartment. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading out of that single unit. All four people who were inside got out safely. However, those people have now been displaced due to the fire damage. Investigators say the fire appears to have started on a stove. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX40

WATCH: Burst pipe causes sinkhole in North Highlands neighborhood

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — A sinkhole from a waterline break caused a disturbance at a North Highlands neighborhood Monday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.  In a video shared with FOX40 News, water from the burst pipe on McDermott Drive was spraying onto a vehicle and causing the nearby streets to flood.  […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Modesto man, 33, killed in single-car accident

MODESTO, Calif. — A 33-year-old man from Modesto was killed Friday night in an accident on State Route 120, east of Tulloch Road. The California Highway Patrol says it happened around 10 p.m. They say the driver of a Honda Civic was going west at an unknown speed when he lost control coming out of a curve.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Two die after three ejected in solo vehicle accident

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died and a third was injured after being ejected from a vehicle after it rolled over on Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning, California Highway Patrol South Sacramento said. According to CHP, a fourth person was injured in the incident which happened just after midnight south of Hood-Franklin Road. CHP […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Rio Linda power pole damaged, causes power outage to thousands of customers

RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents of Rio Linda, North Sacramento and parts of Sacramento County lost power Sunday afternoon after a power pole was damaged, according to the Sacramento Municipal Utility District. The power outage occurred around 3:34 p.m. and affected more than 10,000 customers. At around 5:10 p.m., SMUD informed that around 5,000 […]
RIO LINDA, CA
Fox40

Man killed in early morning Stockton hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — One man is dead after being struck by a car early Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. According to the police department, officers responded to a report of a person laying on Fruitridge Road around 3:30 a.m. Officers found an adult man with serious...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ksro.com

Mosquito Fire Affected Areas Now Concerned with Flash Flooding

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas where the Mosquito Fire has burned. The blaze is 39-percent contained and is burning over 76-thousand acres of brush in Placer and El Dorado County. National Weather Service officials said the flood watch will last until tomorrow because of rainstorms that may cause debris flow. Residents in the area are asked to prepare for evacuation orders.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Elk Grove police looking for stolen vehicle suspect who ran into neighborhood

ELK GROVE – A search is on in an Elk Grove neighborhood for a suspect who ran from a stolen vehicle late Wednesday morning. The scene is near Iris Meadow Way and Wil Sienna Court. Elk Grove police say officers are in the area and a perimeter has been set up. Officers note that the school in the area, Helen Carr Castello Elementary, is safe and is not affected by the situation. School staff have placed the school on a precautionary lockdown. The suspect is believed to be possibly in a home. Flashbangs have already been deployed, police say. 
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
86K+
Followers
19K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy