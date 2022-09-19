ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Southern California To Montana: Fall's 2022 Ultimate Luxury Getaway Guide

As the season changes and the cool weather is quickly approaching, we’re all in the dreaming and planning stages of our next destination or holiday getaway. Whether you prefer to bask in the sun or sip on hot cocoa at a ski resort, we've got your covered! Lifestyle Expert Christine Lusita exclusively tells OK! about her top fall 2022 ultimate relaxation destinations. Pack your bags because it's about to be the trip of a lifetime! Scroll through the gallery below to get some ideas of where to go next. Southern California: Terranea ResortOcean views. Magical Sunsets. A luxury resort...
This $7 Million ‘Floating’ Villa in the Maldives Lets You Waterslide From the Bedroom to the Lagoon

What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course. As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners. The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700...
Are Airbnbs More Cost-Effective Than Hotels?

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Remember the days when one of the best money-saving travel tips was booking an Airbnb versus a hotel? Not only were nightly rates almost always far cheaper, but the Airbnbs and hosts themselves often shaped up to be the most memorable aspects of a trip.
Peek Inside This 727 Airplane That’s Now An Unforgettable Vacation Rental

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Known as the land of pura vida, or pure life, Costa Rica is home to stunning beaches, friendly folks, and a plethora of wildlife. This peaceful, laid-back Central American country is also home to a very unique vacation rental.
I Skipped the Line at Customs — Here's How VIP Travelers Do It All the Time

A few months ago, I traveled to one of the most beautiful destinations in the world: the verdant, romantic Costa Rican cloud forest, in the foothills of the Talamanca Mountains. To get to Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection, I flew to Juan Santamaria International Airport from New York City, a not-nothing five-hours in a commercial airline. Once I stepped off that first flight, the idea of getting on another plane to fly 45 minutes south exhausted me, but that exhaustion soon turned to bewilderment: before I could even get close to the winding, crowded line at customs, a friendly employee whisked me back outside to the and drove me to a private customs area with refreshments and a large couch.
Internet Stunned by NYC's 'Smallest Apartment' Going For $650 Per Month

A man known for sharing videos touring people's apartments has recently shared a clip that went wildly viral showing what he said is the smallest apartment in New York City. Caleb Simpson posted the video to his account @calebwsimpson, where it was viewed more than 30 million times as viewers got a look inside Alaina Randazzo's $650 per month apartment located in midtown Manhattan.
Popular European cruise line Viking is now operating river cruises in the US — see what it's like aboard the new ship that's selling out fast

You can soon go on your dream European river cruise vacation without taking an international flight. Popular European cruise line Viking has finally begun operations in the US with its new highly anticipated river cruise vessel, the Viking Mississippi. And you can probably guess where it'll be sailing: along the...
Airbnb hosts are sick of Airbnb, too

Disgruntled Airbnb guests are taking to Twitter and TikTok to vent about everything from cleaning fees to misleading listings. But they aren’t the only ones with complaints: Airbnb hosts themselves have become increasingly disillusioned with the platform and its disrespectful guests. On message boards and Facebook groups, hosts are...
Tips On Adding A Touch Of Luxury To Your Next Vacation

Are you looking to add a touch of luxury to your vacation?. If so, you're in luck! We have some tips that will help make your trip even more luxurious. Whether you're looking for a relaxing beach getaway or an action-packed adventure, we have the perfect tips for you. Keep reading to learn more!
Ranked: America's best beaches

Slide 1 of 26: America’s vast coastline is not short of beautiful beaches, and Tripadvisor has named the country’s top 25 locations based on the public’s reviews. Whether you fancy trekking along miles of unadulterated coastal nature reserves or prefer lazing on pristine, white sand with nearby entertainment – there’s a beach to suit everyone. So, pack your swimwear and pick your favorite...
This Clever DIY Hack Creates An Accent Wall Using $7 Target Mirrors

Accent walls can liven up any space, but it’s no secret that they’re often on the costly side. Therefore, it’s no surprise that many DIY enthusiasts have found ways to make bold design statements using affordable pieces from larger chain stores. Case in point: A recent viral TikTok, in which two girls created an eye-catching living room accent wall using $7 mirrors from Target.
