Wisconsin senator questions ethics, ties of governor to voting organization
(The Center Square) – There are new questions about Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' ties to Milwaukee’s planned get-out-the-vote effort this fall. Former Evers’ staffer Melissa Baldauff is listed as one of the principals at GPS Impact, the progressive group chosen by Milwaukee to get voters to the polls this November.
Police warn of alligator sighting in Wisconsin park
Police in a Wisconsin town are warning residents to use caution in a local park after reports of an alligator sighting in a pond.
WISN
Gator reported in Washington County park
KEWASKUM, Wis. — Kewaskum police are investigating a report of an alligator in a local park. In a Facebook post, police say they got the report Sunday from a pond at Reigle Family Park. According to police, Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources has looked for the reptile but has...
fortatkinsononline.com
Donald Dean LeFave
Donald Dean LeFave, 84, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. He was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin to Alvin LeFave and Amanda Christensen on January 27, 1938. Don graduated from Oconto High School in 1956 and married Janice Noel in 1957. Don worked for the Waukesha City Works...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
fortatkinsononline.com
Bilingual festival brings communities together in Jones Park
The Unity Project of Fort Atkinson co-hosted its fifth Fort Fall Fiesta Saturday afternoon. The bilingual festival at Jones Park brought together English and Spanish speakers for an afternoon of food, music, dancing and kids’ activities. There were 30 educational, craft and activity booths. Co-hosts were the Unity Project,...
fortatkinsononline.com
Hygienist Stout joins ‘Smiles by Turley’
Brian T. S. Turley, DDS, of Smiles by Turley, Jefferson, has announced that Destinee Stout has joined the dental practice. Stout is a hygienist who previously served in that capacity at an “advanced” practice in Madison, according to a recent news release. Smiles by Turley is a family...
DNR seeks public comment on closing portion of Horicon Marsh to hunting
HORICON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is considering closing part of Horicon Marsh to hunting, and they want to hear feedback on the idea from the public. The DNR is considering a variance to the Horicon Marsh State Wildlife Area master plan that would close 78...
Channel 3000
Legendary UW Marching Band director Mike Leckrone returns to the stage in October
He is still working on the script, but one thing is nearly certain. “I’m sure I’m going to talk about the elephant,” Mike Leckrone said this week. Leckrone, who spent a dazzling half century (1969-2019) as director of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band — years filled with fun, hard work, great acclaim and, inevitably, loss — has fashioned a cabaret-style show, “Mike Leckrone: Moments of Happiness,” that will mix music and storytelling across five performances at Overture’s Playhouse theater Oct. 12-16.
WISN
Warnings expire, hail possible in Milwaukee County
The severe thunderstorm warning have expired in southeastern Wisconsin, but the rain and hail isn't over. As of 3:19 p.m., WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden said hail could be moving in to communities such as Fox Point, Bayside, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale and Brown Deer. The earlier storms produced...
Badger Herald
Why pay-what-you-can systems must become the norm in Wisconsin
In late Aug., the Madison Children’s Museum opened the first restaurant of its kind in a U.S. museum. Inside, museum attendees will find a variety of options, from grab-and-go snacks and beverages to pre-packaged meals that can be heated in the on-site microwaves. Unlike most restaurants in capitalist and economically-minded society, the Little John’s cafe uses a pay-what-you-can system.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Nightmare move to Waukesha; woman tells Contact 6, 'I was misled'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Hiring the wrong moving company can be a financial and emotional nightmare. Since 2017, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has gotten 170 complaints about moving companies. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that consumers can encounter scammers who price gouge or even take their belongings hostage.
32 people arrested, including 24 students at Badger-NMSU game
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers may have dominated on the field Saturday, but not every fan went home happy. UW-Madison police arrested 32 people including 24 UW students before, during and after the game. 66 people were ejected from the game including 39 UW students. 32 people were cited...
Decision 2022: What's driving Wisconsin voters' interest?
Right now, 3.5 million people in Wisconsin are registered to vote in November. That's higher than the 2018 mid-term election but not quite as high as the presidential numbers in 2016 and 2020.
State Highway 19 closed at County Highway TT near Marshall due to crash
MARSHALL, Wis. — All lanes of State Highway 19 are closed at County Highway TT west of Marshall Wednesday night due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 8 p.m. WisDOT expects the road to be closed for roughly two hours.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin woman gives wrong name after arrest, encouraged teenage sister to drink & drive
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a police chase in Racine County that reached speeds over 100 mph, two women from northeast Wisconsin are facing multiple charges. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on September 19 around 2:30 a.m. deputies saw a vehicle driving on I-94 near Spring Street at 107 mph. Even though authorities tried a traffic stop, the vehicle continued driving at speeds over 100 mph.
Man killed in rural Rock County crash
EDGERTON, Wis. — A 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash between Edgerton and Evansville Tuesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a news release, the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on North Casey Road about three-quarters of a mile north of County Highway M in the town of Porter. The driver, a rural Stoughton man, was heading north on Casey Road in a black 2021 Ford Ranger when he drifted across the road and went into a ditch before hitting a tree.
fortatkinsononline.com
‘Morning at the Museum’ preschool program to be held at Hoard
The Hoard Historical Museum has announced that its free preschool program, titled: “Morning at the Museum” will be held Friday, Oct. 7, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The program will feature officers from the Fort Atkinson Police Department who will be on hand to meet with preschoolers and read books during “storytime,” which will be held between 9 and 9:45 a.m.
