Fort Atkinson, WI

WISN

Gator reported in Washington County park

KEWASKUM, Wis. — Kewaskum police are investigating a report of an alligator in a local park. In a Facebook post, police say they got the report Sunday from a pond at Reigle Family Park. According to police, Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources has looked for the reptile but has...
KEWASKUM, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Donald Dean LeFave

Donald Dean LeFave, 84, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. He was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin to Alvin LeFave and Amanda Christensen on January 27, 1938. Don graduated from Oconto High School in 1956 and married Janice Noel in 1957. Don worked for the Waukesha City Works...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Bilingual festival brings communities together in Jones Park

The Unity Project of Fort Atkinson co-hosted its fifth Fort Fall Fiesta Saturday afternoon. The bilingual festival at Jones Park brought together English and Spanish speakers for an afternoon of food, music, dancing and kids’ activities. There were 30 educational, craft and activity booths. Co-hosts were the Unity Project,...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Hygienist Stout joins ‘Smiles by Turley’

Brian T. S. Turley, DDS, of Smiles by Turley, Jefferson, has announced that Destinee Stout has joined the dental practice. Stout is a hygienist who previously served in that capacity at an “advanced” practice in Madison, according to a recent news release. Smiles by Turley is a family...
JEFFERSON, WI
Channel 3000

Legendary UW Marching Band director Mike Leckrone returns to the stage in October

He is still working on the script, but one thing is nearly certain. “I’m sure I’m going to talk about the elephant,” Mike Leckrone said this week. Leckrone, who spent a dazzling half century (1969-2019) as director of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band — years filled with fun, hard work, great acclaim and, inevitably, loss — has fashioned a cabaret-style show, “Mike Leckrone: Moments of Happiness,” that will mix music and storytelling across five performances at Overture’s Playhouse theater Oct. 12-16.
MADISON, WI
WISN

Warnings expire, hail possible in Milwaukee County

The severe thunderstorm warning have expired in southeastern Wisconsin, but the rain and hail isn't over. As of 3:19 p.m., WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden said hail could be moving in to communities such as Fox Point, Bayside, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale and Brown Deer. The earlier storms produced...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Sports
Badger Herald

Why pay-what-you-can systems must become the norm in Wisconsin

In late Aug., the Madison Children’s Museum opened the first restaurant of its kind in a U.S. museum. Inside, museum attendees will find a variety of options, from grab-and-go snacks and beverages to pre-packaged meals that can be heated in the on-site microwaves. Unlike most restaurants in capitalist and economically-minded society, the Little John’s cafe uses a pay-what-you-can system.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Nightmare move to Waukesha; woman tells Contact 6, 'I was misled'

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Hiring the wrong moving company can be a financial and emotional nightmare. Since 2017, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has gotten 170 complaints about moving companies. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that consumers can encounter scammers who price gouge or even take their belongings hostage.
WAUKESHA, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin woman gives wrong name after arrest, encouraged teenage sister to drink & drive

RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a police chase in Racine County that reached speeds over 100 mph, two women from northeast Wisconsin are facing multiple charges. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on September 19 around 2:30 a.m. deputies saw a vehicle driving on I-94 near Spring Street at 107 mph. Even though authorities tried a traffic stop, the vehicle continued driving at speeds over 100 mph.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in rural Rock County crash

EDGERTON, Wis. — A 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash between Edgerton and Evansville Tuesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a news release, the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on North Casey Road about three-quarters of a mile north of County Highway M in the town of Porter. The driver, a rural Stoughton man, was heading north on Casey Road in a black 2021 Ford Ranger when he drifted across the road and went into a ditch before hitting a tree.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

‘Morning at the Museum’ preschool program to be held at Hoard

The Hoard Historical Museum has announced that its free preschool program, titled: “Morning at the Museum” will be held Friday, Oct. 7, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The program will feature officers from the Fort Atkinson Police Department who will be on hand to meet with preschoolers and read books during “storytime,” which will be held between 9 and 9:45 a.m.
FORT ATKINSON, WI

