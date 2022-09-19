Read full article on original website
Cold front on deck for tomorrow
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Heat and humidity will continue to hang out for today as well as the sun. Temperatures will be in the low-90s for the Pee Dee with feel-like temperatures in the mid-90s. The Grand Strand will be closer to average in the mid-80s, but it will still feel like the low-90s due to dewpoints in the upper-60s.
Heating up to near record highs this week
Our weather will be heating up through the middle of the week. High pressure will strengthen over the Southeast through the middle of the week, bringing plenty of sunshine and hotter weather. Some spots away from the coast will climb into the 90s today and Wednesday. The hottest day will be Thursday with highs in the low to mid 90s. We will be close to record highs on Thursday with the record in Florence at 96, and Lumberton 95. The record in North Myrtle Beach for Thursday is 98, which will not be broken.
Near record-breaking high temperatures today, below average tomorrow
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence and Lumberton will be very close to tying and potentially breaking the high-temperature records for September 22nd. The forecast is 95 degrees for both and the record is 96 degrees in Florence and 95 in Lumberton. The humidity is still going to be...
Another round of summer in September
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Partly cloudy and muggy for tonight. Temperatures will bottom out close to average in the upper-60s for the coast and mid-60s for the Pee Dee. Sunshine and humidity are going to be the main headlines for tomorrow. Temperatures will bump up a couple of degrees. The beaches will be in the mid-80s and the Pee Dee will be near 90 degrees. Factoring in the humidity it will feel like the upper-80s at the Grand Strand and mid-90s for the Pee Dee.
Hurricane Fiona expected to bring 'rough seas and surf'
Hurricane Fiona is expected to stay hundreds of miles from the South Carolina coast, but could bring strong ocean swells that may impact the Myrtle Beach area, officials say. "The rough seas and surf will continue through at least Saturday, and swells could lessen starting Sunday; however conditions may remain dangerous through early next week. How long the threat will last will depend on Fiona's track and intensity later this week and beyond," according to a tropical alert from the S.C Department of Natural Resources.
Loris cracks Class 3A Top 10, ranked for first time in seven years
After five weeks, one of the longest stretches in recent history, Horry County has a ranked football team again. Loris, which moved to 4-0 with last week’s win over Class 5A Conway, is appearing in the polls for the first time since 2015. The Lions are one of six undefeated teams remaining in all of Class 3A and are No. 9 in that division’s polls, which were released Tuesday.
Fire damages townhomes in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire damaged a townhome Tuesday afternoon in Murrells Inlet. Crews were called to the townhome on Vereen Road just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to officials. The fire was at a townhome off of Vereen Road. The fire started on the top floor of one townhouse unit and spread […]
Dining with Dockery: Cafe Vincenzo’s
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this week’s Dining with Dockery, we head to Cafe Vincenzo’s near the Grande Dunes to try out some of their popular dishes. Cafe Vincenzo’s offers a variety of food and drinks and is still relatively new to the Grand Strand!. The...
Another earthquake hits South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Midlands were hit by another earthquake on Tuesday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 1.9-magnitude quake struck four miles southeast of Elgin around 11 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina.
Columbia, Bishopville residents snag winning Mega Millions lottery tickets
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Two South Carolinians are a little richer tonight. Lottery officials say someone in Columbia and Bishopville chose the correct numbers for the Mega Millions drawing and almost took it all. One of the tickets was a $50 thousand dollar winner that was sold to here in Columbia. The ticket was purchased at the Shiv Food Mart in the 1600 block of Beltline Boulevard, while a second ticket for $10 thousand dollars was sold from the Lucknow Mini Mart along Lucknow Road in Bishopville.
Live Music in The Market Common Area
The Market Common in Myrtle Beach quickly became a favored residential, shopping, restaurant and entertainment destination after first opening in 2008. Ever expanding the Market Common continues to add new live music options, each with its own focus and audience. As is true with all live music venues, schedules and formats change regularly, so it’s always safest to call first. Enjoy!
Body found on Ocean Isle Beach
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Ocean Isle Beach Police are investigating after a body was found on the beach early Wednesday morning. The body was found around 6:45 am under the fishing pier by someone who was walking along the beach, according to a news release. The investigation...
‘Silver Alert’ issued for missing Laurinburg man
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A “Silver Alert” has been issued for a missing 47-year-old Laurinburg man who is believed to be cognitively impaired. Hasson Tariq “Reek” McEachin is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 185 pounds, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons. He is partially bald with black hair and brown eyes. McEachin was […]
Brookgreen Gardens $20M campaign will complete 50-year vision
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Brookgreen Gardens has announced its first campaign in more than 25 years. Campaign for the Next Generation will see an expansion of its art, nature and history programming as well as new facilities such as the red wolf exhibit. The funding is being allocated to four key areas: a new […]
Top Bog! Loris Bog-Off to feature new contest for professional chefs
Professional chefs, restaurant owners and former Bog-Off winners can soon take their chances at winning Top Bog, a new contest coming to the Loris Bog-Off on Oct. 15. Bog-Off goers are in for a show as the new contest comes to the 43rd annual festival. And chefs participating have a chance to win $1,000, a trophy and bragging rights.
Pride Myrtle Beach urges people to spend money in Myrtle Beach city limits instead of Horry County
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBW) — Pride Myrtle Beach is asking people to stay in and spend their money within Myrtle Beach city limits and not in Horry County after county leaders rescinded a Pride Month resolution in June. “The city of Myrtle Beach offers many beautiful accommodations and some of the best restaurants, brewery’s and […]
Remembering the Hamlet chicken plant fire
(WGHP) — Bryant Simon lived in Raleigh in 1991, and he was awoken – both figuratively and to a degree, intellectually – each morning by the delivery of his local paper The News & Observer. “It was almost that thump every morning of the paper hitting the door that got me interested. There was powerful, extensive, […]
Man found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department reports that a man was found dead under the fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach at around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21. Officials say that a person found the body as they were walking along the beach.
Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Chili Event in Myrtle Beach This Weekend
If you are a fan of great chili, you do not want to miss this event in Myrtle Beach this weekend!Dinner at the Zoo. For those in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas, if you are a fan of great chili and live entertainment, you will definitely want to attend "Beach 'N' Chili Fest" this weekend in Myrtle Beach! The event will be located at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place on 812 North Ocean Boulevard and will take place Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25! Best of all, general admission is FREE every day!
Whiteville fire chief suspended
Whiteville Fire Chief David Yergeau has been suspended pending an internal investigation, City Manager Darren Currie confirmed in a Wednesday email to The News Reporter. “Once the investigation is complete,” Currie said, “a decision will be rendered on the matter.”
