Read full article on original website
Related
Man sentenced for attempted enticement of a minor
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man will spend eight years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted enticement of a minor. Ozgur Kurt, 46, was sentenced on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois. Court documents showed that in 2020, Kurt engaged in sexually-graphic online […]
WAND TV
Champaign man sentenced 8 years for child enticement
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A 46-year-old man of Champaign was sentenced on September 20, 2022, to 96 months’ imprisonment for one count of attempted enticement of a minor. FBI agents arrested Ozgur Kurt, of the 2800 block of Alton Drive, on September 1, 2020, when he arrived at a Champaign restaurant to pick up a minor for a sexual encounter.
FBI executing federal search warrant in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The FBI has confirmed they are currently conducting a federal search warrant in the Otter Creek area of northern Terre Haute. According to the Public Affairs officer with the FBI’s Indianapolis Office, the search warrant is being executed in the Planett Road area. The officer said there are no public […]
4 years in prison for man with several felonies
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has been sentenced to four years behind bars for several felonies. Elijah Keppler, 28-year-old of Tower Hill, was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday for his part in thefts and unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, said Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke. Each felony […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel20.com
Man charged with home invasion, meth possession
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Shelbyville man has been arrested on seven felony charges, including home invasion. Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kronke says that on September 18, 26-year-old Keegan Betts invaded the home of a Shelbyville resident while armed with a shotgun. He then reportedly threatened the resident. Investigators also say Betts had a sawed-off shotgun, a Mossberg shotgun, and two rifles without serial numbers in Betts' possession.
Thomasboro school lifts lockdown after woman’s arrest
THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County School spent the last two days operating in a lockdown after a woman was arrested with a gun nearby. Brittany Baker was taken into custody on Tuesday for having a gun at West Side Park in Thomasboro less than half a mile away from the elementary school. School […]
Effingham Radio
Hubbard Sentenced To Life In Prison; No Parole Granted
Effingham resident Martin Hubbard has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole. The sentence without parole is required by statute. An Effingham County jury in July found Hubbard guilty of eight counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child. The charges alleged that Hubbard improperly touched children staying at Hubbard’s Daycare, run by his wife.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, September 21st, 2022
A 34-year-old Iuka man has been arrested by Salem Police for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. Ryan McCarty of Front Street was stopped by Salem Police while traveling in the 300 block of West Warmoth Street. He was later released from the Marion County Jail on a notice to appear in court.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fire ruled arson; suspect dead
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Mattoon said a man was found dead last week three days after they believe he set a house on fire. Firefighters were dispatched to 805 Moultrie Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 14 for a possible structure fire. They found a working fire inside the home when they […]
Crime Stoppers looking for thieves
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for assistance in tracking down a pair of thieves. The crime happened on Aug. 16 at Champaign’s Walmart, located at 2610 North Prospect Avenue. Officials said two men walked into the store and stole over $500 worth of merchandise, concealing the stolen items […]
wgel.com
Panama Residence Searched, Two Arrested
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department reports that last Saturday afternoon, two persons were arrested in Hillsboro. Deputies conducted a narcotics investigation, utilizing their K9 unit, and that led to Brittany Kampmann, age 32 of Panama, and Michael Summers, age 33 of Irving, being taken into custody. The sheriff’s department...
arthurgraphic.com
Atwood Man Arrested in Domestic Dispute, Piatt County Officer Fires Gun
Police investigating a domestic dispute in the 300-block of North Missouri Street in Atwood. Illinois State Police are investigating an incident involving an officer discharging his firearm after a Piatt County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a domestic disturbance. At approximately 1:54am, on September 17, 2022, the Piatt County Sheriff’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxillinois.com
Person of interest in arson found dead at cemetery
MATTOON, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A person of interest in a recent Mattoon arson has been found dead. The Mattoon Fire Department says investigators determined a fire on September 14 at a home in the 800 block of Moultrie appeared to be intentionally set. Mattoon Police later identified a person...
WAND TV
4 injured, 1 critically in Danville accident
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were injured, one critically in an accident in Danville Sunday night. Around 10:25 p.m. Danville Police responded to the area of Bowman Ave and Myers St for a traffic accident with injuries. Officers found a white Jeep Cherokee had crashed head on into a...
Man charged after car stolen from U of I campus
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man is facing charges after police said he was involved in the theft of a car from the University of Illinois Campus. Two weeks ago, a U of I employee reported his car was missing from Parking Lot E-14, located across the street from State Farm Center. Using surveillance […]
Danville head-on collision puts four in hospital
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are investigating a traffic accident that put four people in the hospital on Sunday night. Witnesses told Danville Police around 10:25 p.m. they saw a white Jeep Cherokee travelling fast on Bowman Avenue and go airborne over railroad tracks. The driver then lost control and hit a grey Chevy […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbiw.com
Illinois woman arrested for dealing meth
WARREN CO. – On Saturday, just before 6:45 p.m., ISP Trooper Turchi and Probationary Trooper Howell were patrolling US 41 near County Road 300 North. Trooper Turchi and Howell initiated a traffic stop on a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer for traveling 75 mph in a 60 mph zone. While speaking with the driver, she initially provided troopers with a fake name. Troopers later identified the driver to be Lynette Brandt, 55, from Danville, IL.
Marijuana dispensary vote surprises mayor
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon mayor thought city council members would approve a marijuana dispensary but tonight they did the opposite. “Honestly you really can’t keep out a dispensary as long as it meets the requirements it’s not against the law,” said Mayor Rick Hall. Justice Cannabis Company was hoping to set up shop […]
WAND TV
Champaign shooting injures man, destroys power pole
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A shooting Friday night in Champaign left one man injured and destroyed a power line pole, according to the Champaign Police Department. Friday around 7:14 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Bloomington Road for a report of a car accident and several reports of shots fired.
Oxygen
New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news
Comments / 1