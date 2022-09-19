ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

MLive.com

Teachers unions protest Flint school board meeting with signs and public comment

Teachers unions protest Flint school board meeting with signs and public comment. Trishanda Willams, a computer teacher at Flint Southwestern Classical Academy, holds up two signs that say “No Trust,” in the audience during a Flint Community Schools board meeting at Walter E. Scott Community School on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Teachers and representatives from the Michigan Education Association and United Teachers of Flint showed up to the meeting to protest the conduct of school board members.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

POLICE: Driver crashed into pole, goes into Flint River

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police say that a driver crashed into a pole on Wednesday morning, causing the vehicle to go into the Flint River. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Linden and Flushing Roads, according to a Flint Township Police Sergeant. Police believe that the driver left the...
FLINT, MI
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
CBS Detroit

Jury awards $100K; woman says she lost job over Flint data

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A jury awarded $100,000 to a woman who lost her job after refusing to falsify results of blood tests for children who were exposed to lead-contaminated water in Flint, a lawyer said Tuesday.April Cook-Hawkins worked for four to five months at the Genesee County health department before being forced to quit in 2016, Carol Laughbaum said.The department said Cook-Hawkins was ousted over her performance, but the jury didn't accept that reason last Friday and awarded $100,000 for emotional distress, Laughbaum said."They said she wasn't a team player. Virtually nothing at trial showed she wasn't a team...
The Saginaw News

Power outages reported in Bay County after severe storms

BAY CITY, MI - A line of severe thunderstorms swept through Bay County and the surrounding area during the morning hours causing power outages to pop up. Severe warned storms crossed the Bay City area shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Bay City Electric Light and Power issued a statement on social media that there have been reports of outages in the area and that crews are responding. The department is reminding residents to stay clear of downed power lines.
BAY COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

SB M-47 at Hospital Rd closed due to crash

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation stated on Twitter Tuesday night about a crash on M-47. The crash caused the south bound road to close at Hospital Rd. on September 20. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. South bound M-47 reopened for all...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Livingston County health experts urge caution around bats due to potential rabies exposure

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Did you find a bat inside your house? You might want to think twice before releasing it outside. Officials in Livingston County are urging residents to capture bats found inside the home so they can be tested for rabies. The Livingston County Health Department said bats should not be released outside if they were found in a room with a sleeping person, an unattended child, someone with mental impairment or an intoxicated person.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Former Midland resident accused of trying to abduct, stab boy in New Mexico

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 27-year-old man who used to live in Midland is accused of trying to pick up a boy and then stabbing him several times in New Mexico. Authorities say 27-year-old Brandon McMillan is charged with trying to pick up a boy at a high school in Taos, New Mexico, saying he was his son. Court documents show McMillan went on to stab the boy several times.
MIDLAND, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued in the area

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of the News 10 viewing area. Dime-sized hail has been reported in parts of Ingham County. Counties impacted by Tuesday morning’s watches and warnings include:. Clinton. Eaton. Gratiot. Ingham. Isabella. Kent. Montcalm. Jackson. As the storm quickly...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police investigating after body found in vehicle in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay City Department of Public Safety is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle in Bay City. The body was discovered shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 in the 200 block of Fitzhugh Street. The man had been deceased for...
BAY CITY, MI

