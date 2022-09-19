Read full article on original website
nbc25news.com
AG Nessel, EGLE announces action against Lockhart Chemical Co. for spill into Flint River
FLINT, Mich. - Attorney General Dana Nessel visited Flint on Monday to announce action against Lockhart Chemical Company for a spill into the Flint River. Nessel announced the issuance of an Order by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) to Lockhart Chemical Company in Flint. Directors Final...
abc12.com
Genesee County 911: Part of Flushing Road closed after accident, water rescue
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 911 Dispatch Center in Genesee County said part of Flushing Road was closed after a reported crash and water rescue. Authorities say a call came in just before 3:15 a.m. Monday about a person in the Flint River near the intersection of Flushing and North Linden roads in Flint Township.
MLive.com
Teachers unions protest Flint school board meeting with signs and public comment
Teachers unions protest Flint school board meeting with signs and public comment. Trishanda Willams, a computer teacher at Flint Southwestern Classical Academy, holds up two signs that say “No Trust,” in the audience during a Flint Community Schools board meeting at Walter E. Scott Community School on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Teachers and representatives from the Michigan Education Association and United Teachers of Flint showed up to the meeting to protest the conduct of school board members.
nbc25news.com
POLICE: Driver crashed into pole, goes into Flint River
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police say that a driver crashed into a pole on Wednesday morning, causing the vehicle to go into the Flint River. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Linden and Flushing Roads, according to a Flint Township Police Sergeant. Police believe that the driver left the...
Jury awards $100K; woman says she lost job over Flint data
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A jury awarded $100,000 to a woman who lost her job after refusing to falsify results of blood tests for children who were exposed to lead-contaminated water in Flint, a lawyer said Tuesday.April Cook-Hawkins worked for four to five months at the Genesee County health department before being forced to quit in 2016, Carol Laughbaum said.The department said Cook-Hawkins was ousted over her performance, but the jury didn't accept that reason last Friday and awarded $100,000 for emotional distress, Laughbaum said."They said she wasn't a team player. Virtually nothing at trial showed she wasn't a team...
Power outages reported in Bay County after severe storms
BAY CITY, MI - A line of severe thunderstorms swept through Bay County and the surrounding area during the morning hours causing power outages to pop up. Severe warned storms crossed the Bay City area shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Bay City Electric Light and Power issued a statement on social media that there have been reports of outages in the area and that crews are responding. The department is reminding residents to stay clear of downed power lines.
nbc25news.com
SB M-47 at Hospital Rd closed due to crash
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation stated on Twitter Tuesday night about a crash on M-47. The crash caused the south bound road to close at Hospital Rd. on September 20. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. South bound M-47 reopened for all...
WNEM
Video shows confrontation between Bay City Public Safety director, man
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A new video is shedding light on what led to Bay City’s director of Public Safety being placed on administrative leave. What unfolded Saturday resulted in a complaint from a resident. The video has gained traction on social media. The confrontation took place on...
All of Southeast Michigan under Severe Thunderstorm Watch ahead of potentially damaging winds, excessive rain and more
Almost two dozen counties in Southeast Michigan are in the path for potentially severe weather Wednesday, bringing with it the threat of wind, hail and rain, meteorologists warned.
MLive.com
Bay County roundup: There’s a new record holder on the running scene
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for Sept. 21, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. CROSS COUNTRY: RECORD-SETTING DAY FOR JACQUES.
Flint Area People Choose Best Local Ice Cream Shops
Today is National Ice Cream Cone Day. Weird because it's also the first day of fall -- and feels like it! You might want a hoodie and space heater while you eat Ice Cream from your favorite shop!. Here are some Genesee County local favorites, for that homemade cone you...
As grim milestone nears, Saginaw hospital event to reflect on pandemic’s toll
SAGINAW, MI — While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact community health, officials with Covenant HealthCare plan to host an event there to help people healing mentally from the global health crisis. Kristin Knoll, a spokesperson with the Saginaw hospital, said individuals can attend “Pillars of Light,” an outdoor...
WILX-TV
Livingston County health experts urge caution around bats due to potential rabies exposure
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Did you find a bat inside your house? You might want to think twice before releasing it outside. Officials in Livingston County are urging residents to capture bats found inside the home so they can be tested for rabies. The Livingston County Health Department said bats should not be released outside if they were found in a room with a sleeping person, an unattended child, someone with mental impairment or an intoxicated person.
abc12.com
Former Midland resident accused of trying to abduct, stab boy in New Mexico
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 27-year-old man who used to live in Midland is accused of trying to pick up a boy and then stabbing him several times in New Mexico. Authorities say 27-year-old Brandon McMillan is charged with trying to pick up a boy at a high school in Taos, New Mexico, saying he was his son. Court documents show McMillan went on to stab the boy several times.
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Ex-chaplain gets probation for trying to meet up with suspected minor in YouTube video
CARO, MI — A Bay City man and former chaplain has received a probation sentence for trying to meet up with what he thought was a minor, an incident that was caught on video and published by a YouTube vigilante. Tuscola County Circuit Judge Amy Grace Gierhart on Tuesday,...
Allegedly armed man flushed from hiding in Bay County woods by state police helicopter
GIBSON TWP, MI — After a purportedly armed man made homicidal threats against his family, he allegedly ran into a patch of woods in northern Bay County. There, he refused to come out for hours, encouraging police to come after him. Eventually, a Michigan State Police helicopter spotted the...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued in the area
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of the News 10 viewing area. Dime-sized hail has been reported in parts of Ingham County. Counties impacted by Tuesday morning’s watches and warnings include:. Clinton. Eaton. Gratiot. Ingham. Isabella. Kent. Montcalm. Jackson. As the storm quickly...
Community service motivated Burton’s first female mayor more than politics
BURTON, MI -- Jane L. Nimcheski’s claim to local fame was her election as the first female mayor of Burton, but friends and family say she cared most about community service -- something that made her stand out in a city known for its rough-and-tumble politics. Nimcheski, 79, died...
WNEM
Police investigating after body found in vehicle in Bay City
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay City Department of Public Safety is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle in Bay City. The body was discovered shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 in the 200 block of Fitzhugh Street. The man had been deceased for...
