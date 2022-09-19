ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Monroe Local News

Missing Person: Gwinnett PD seeks help locating woman

(Lawrenceville, Ga., September 21, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help locating a missing woman with dementia. Jean Connie Jackson-Williams (65 years old) was last seen on Sunday, September 18. She is approximately 5’05” and weighs 130 lbs. Jackson-Williams has short grey hair with hazel eyes. Jackson-Williams left her home on Kentshire Place in Lawrenceville on foot. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and pants with slide type shoes.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceville, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Gwinnett County, GA
Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Man killed in Gwinnett County auto shop shooting identified

LILBURN, Ga. - Police have identified the man killed on Monday morning at a business located along Stone Mountain Highway. Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound around 10:30 a.m. behind the business located at 4534 Stone Mountain Highway. Police say several car businesses...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman killed in Gwinnett County hit-and-run, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department confirmed a woman died from injuries in a hit-and-run on Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 7 a.m. near Indian Trail Lilburn Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard in Norcross, police said. The victim was identified by police as 66-year-old Sadie Ware.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County Police Department investigating fatal shooting

The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Stone Mountain Highway between Ross Road and Lake Lucerne Road. Officers responded to a "person shot" call at around 10:30 p.m. and upon arrival, officers discovered a Black man dead on the ground with a gunshot wound.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Britain Drive
accesswdun.com

Barrow County authorities searching for suspected armed suspect

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who has multiple active felony warrants out of both Barrow and Gwinnett counties. The agency posted the wanted alert for Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, on its social media channels. Johnson is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and obstruction of...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Oakwood man arrested for six entering auto cases

An Oakwood man has been charged in connection with several entering auto cases ranging from Aug. 29 to Sept. 19. Elijah David Everett, 18, was arrested in the early morning hours on Sept. 20 by Hall County patrol deputies. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies saw Everett “prowling” near...
OAKWOOD, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAU

Police work to unravel death of Athens woman

We are learning more about the case of an Athens woman found dead recently more than an hour away from her home. The daughter of 59 year-old Debbie Collier from Clarke County reported her mother missing September 10. She told investigators her mother sent her more than two thousand dollars through Venmo with the message, “They are not going to let me go love you there is a key to the house in the blue flower pot by the door”.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Double shooting at Gwinnett County apartments kills 1, injures another

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A deadly double shooting in Gwinnett County sent neighbors scrambling into their homes over the weekend. Gwinnett County police say officers responded to the shooting at an apartment complex off Britain Drive in Lawrenceville just before 8 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found one man dead and another with multiple gunshot wounds fighting to stay alive.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Deputy injured, three juveniles arrested in fair fracas

Three juvenile males were arrested on Saturday after they engaged in a fight at the Coweta County Fair, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. According to Sgt. Toby Nix, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, one Sheriff’s Deputy injured his knee while trying to break up the altercation. The deputy required medical attention on the scene, and went to a doctor for his injury Monday.
COWETA COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy