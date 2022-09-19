Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
Missing Person: Gwinnett PD seeks help locating woman
(Lawrenceville, Ga., September 21, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help locating a missing woman with dementia. Jean Connie Jackson-Williams (65 years old) was last seen on Sunday, September 18. She is approximately 5’05” and weighs 130 lbs. Jackson-Williams has short grey hair with hazel eyes. Jackson-Williams left her home on Kentshire Place in Lawrenceville on foot. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and pants with slide type shoes.
Detective: Man linked to fatal shooting at QuikTrip through rental car, cellphone
Family and friends of Bradley Coleman packed a Gwinnett County courtroom Wednesday to get a look at one of the men accus...
Dispute at Gwinnett car shop leads to fatal shooting, police say
A dispute at a Lilburn auto shop escalated into a shooting that left one man dead Monday morning, Gwinnett County police said.
DeKalb police now say they are investigating death of 13-year-old Lithonia boy as a homicide
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A day after family members complained that police weren’t investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy as a murder, DeKalb County police said they are now considering the death a homicide. Jamiren Crosby was found dead on a Lithonia trail Monday afternoon. Family members...
Man killed in Gwinnett County auto shop shooting identified
LILBURN, Ga. - Police have identified the man killed on Monday morning at a business located along Stone Mountain Highway. Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound around 10:30 a.m. behind the business located at 4534 Stone Mountain Highway. Police say several car businesses...
Woman killed in Gwinnett County hit-and-run, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department confirmed a woman died from injuries in a hit-and-run on Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 7 a.m. near Indian Trail Lilburn Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard in Norcross, police said. The victim was identified by police as 66-year-old Sadie Ware.
NE Ga police blotter: copper theft arrest in Athens, bus driver arrest in Madison
Athens-Clarke County Police say they are anticipating more arrests in a local copper caper: a contractor has been charged with stealing upward of two thousand pounds of copper wiring from a business in Athens. They say the man arrested is suspected in other copper theft cases elsewhere around the state.
Gwinnett County Police Department investigating fatal shooting
The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Stone Mountain Highway between Ross Road and Lake Lucerne Road. Officers responded to a "person shot" call at around 10:30 p.m. and upon arrival, officers discovered a Black man dead on the ground with a gunshot wound.
MPD Reports: Vehicle chase aborted on outskirts of Athens when subject reaches 130 mph; man receives severe burns from unknown substance
The City of Monroe Police Department reports the following incidents for the period Sept. 8 – 15, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Dispute – Mill...
Barrow County authorities searching for suspected armed suspect
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who has multiple active felony warrants out of both Barrow and Gwinnett counties. The agency posted the wanted alert for Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, on its social media channels. Johnson is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and obstruction of...
Fulton DA says former officer ‘operated recklessly’ in chase causing deaths of 3 people
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told Channel 2′s Mark Winne in an exclusive interview in the seconds leading up to a crash that killed three people, the then City of South Fulton Police officer was driving too fast. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Oakwood man arrested for six entering auto cases
An Oakwood man has been charged in connection with several entering auto cases ranging from Aug. 29 to Sept. 19. Elijah David Everett, 18, was arrested in the early morning hours on Sept. 20 by Hall County patrol deputies. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies saw Everett “prowling” near...
Investigation continues into death of Athens woman who sent daughter chilling message
The investigation continues into the death of an Athens woman whose body was found two weeks ago in the woods of northern Habersham County. Officials have not said how 59-year-old Debbie Collier died, but they are treating her death as a homicide. “Over the past several weeks, actions have been...
Police work to unravel death of Athens woman
We are learning more about the case of an Athens woman found dead recently more than an hour away from her home. The daughter of 59 year-old Debbie Collier from Clarke County reported her mother missing September 10. She told investigators her mother sent her more than two thousand dollars through Venmo with the message, “They are not going to let me go love you there is a key to the house in the blue flower pot by the door”.
Double shooting at Gwinnett County apartments kills 1, injures another
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A deadly double shooting in Gwinnett County sent neighbors scrambling into their homes over the weekend. Gwinnett County police say officers responded to the shooting at an apartment complex off Britain Drive in Lawrenceville just before 8 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found one man dead and another with multiple gunshot wounds fighting to stay alive.
4 shot, 1 arrested after large group of teens join DeKalb street fight, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County police have arrested and charged a man with aggravated assault after he allegedly shot three victims during a fight in the middle of the street between a group of teens, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around...
Road rage shooting sends driver, passenger to hospital, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Two people were shot in a road rage incident on the downtown connector, Atlanta Police’s night commander Capt. Christian Hunt told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to I-75 near 10th Street just before 10 p.m....
NE Ga police blotter: Winder man sentenced in shooting, Elberton teen arrested with gun at school
A Barrow County man gets a 25-year prison sentence, his punishment for shooting and wounding two women three years ago: 30 year-old Ralph Jones of Winder pleaded guilty in federal court in a case that was investigated by the FBI and police in Winder. The Elbert County School District says...
Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
Deputy injured, three juveniles arrested in fair fracas
Three juvenile males were arrested on Saturday after they engaged in a fight at the Coweta County Fair, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. According to Sgt. Toby Nix, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, one Sheriff’s Deputy injured his knee while trying to break up the altercation. The deputy required medical attention on the scene, and went to a doctor for his injury Monday.
