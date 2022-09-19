We are learning more about the case of an Athens woman found dead recently more than an hour away from her home. The daughter of 59 year-old Debbie Collier from Clarke County reported her mother missing September 10. She told investigators her mother sent her more than two thousand dollars through Venmo with the message, “They are not going to let me go love you there is a key to the house in the blue flower pot by the door”.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO