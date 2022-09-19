Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nature.com
The updated role of exosomal proteins in the diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment of cancer
Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Exosomes are vesicles encompassed by a lipid bilayer that are released by various living cells. Exosomal proteins are encapsulated within the membrane or embedded on the surface. As an important type of exosome cargo, exosomal proteins can reflect the physiological status of the parent cell and play an essential role in cell"“cell communication. Exosomal proteins can regulate tumor development, including tumor-related immune regulation, microenvironment reconstruction, angiogenesis, epithelial"“mesenchymal transition, metastasis, etc. The features of exosomal proteins can provide insight into exosome generation, targeting, and biological function and are potential sources of markers for cancer diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment. Here, we summarize the effects of exosomal proteins on cancer biology, the latest progress in the application of exosomal proteins in cancer diagnosis and prognosis, and the potential contribution of exosomal proteins in cancer therapeutics and vaccines.
Medagadget.com
Lung Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects for Manufacturers by 2028 | Myriad Genetics, NanoString
The lockdown in different nations due to the pandemic has put a financial weight on the private medical care area. Medical service suppliers are confronting difficulties concerning declining short-term visits, labor, gear, consumables, and other assets to guarantee the wellbeing of patients with different sicknesses. As per the Southern Surgical...
Good News Network
Pipes a Million Times Thinner Than Human Hair Could Deliver Personalized Therapies to Individual Cells
Pipes a million times thinner than a human hair could deliver personalized therapies to individual cells, according to new research. The ‘world’s tiniest plumbing system’ could transform medicine by funneling drugs, proteins, or molecules to precisely targeted organs and tissue—without any risk of side-effects. It comprises...
scitechdaily.com
Johns Hopkins Doctors Discover That a Common Infection May Cause Cancer
A new study suggests that Clostridioides difficile is responsible for certain colorectal cancers. According to data gathered by scientists at the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the bacterial species Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, which is well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also cause colorectal cancer.
healio.com
FDA grants orphan drug designation to novel bispecific antibody for pancreatic cancer
The FDA granted orphan drug designation to ATG-101 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, according to a press release from the agent’s manufacturer. ATG-101 (Antengene), a novel PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody, has been designed to block the binding of immunosuppressive PD-1/PD-L1 and conditionally induce 4-1BB stimulation, causing activation of antitumor immune effectors and conferring enhanced antitumor activity, according to an Antengene press release. The agent has shown significant antitumor activity in animal models of resistant tumors and those that progressed on anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy, and it exhibited an excellent safety profile in toxicology studies, the press release stated.
curetoday.com
What Is CAR-T Cell Therapy, and What Can Patients With Cancer Expect?
Over the past five years, CAR-T cell therapy has improved outcomes for many patients with blood cancer. Here’s what patients need to know about the immune-based treatment. It has been five years since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) for the treatment of certain children and young adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, marking the first FDA-approved CAR-T cell therapy for patients with cancer.
MedicalXpress
Study of cancer immunotherapy patients reveals markers of treatment response
The treatment of blood cancers has dramatically improved in the last five years, thanks to a new class of cancer immunotherapies called CAR-T cell therapy. This therapy—which involves engineering a patient's own T cells in the lab to kill cancer cells and then infusing them back into the patient—cures about 40% of people with otherwise incurable lymphoma. But others relapse or don't respond to the treatment at all.
Medical News Today
Innovative blood test may detect cancers that are otherwise hard to diagnose
Researchers have designed a blood test for cancer that looks at the methylation of cell-free DNA. A large-scale trial is ongoing to determine how the Gallieri test, as it is known, influences the time to cancer diagnosis. Some results from the trial were recently presented at a conference. They show...
Healthline
Melanoma: New Potential Treatment Using Immune Cells is Announced
Researchers say a new type of therapy using immune cells showed promise in a clinical trial in treating melanoma. The potential treatment, known as TIL therapy, encourages immune cells to multiply as opposed to strengthening them. Experts say they hope this latest research will encourage federal regulators to approve TIL...
WHO 'strongly advises against' use of two COVID treatments
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant's latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete.
Clovis, Isotopia Ink Clinical Supply Pact For Lutetium-177 Used In Its Targeted Cancer Radiation Therapy
Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS and Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd signed a clinical supply agreement that provides Clovis Oncology with Isotopia's lutetium-177 (177Lu) n.c.a. for use in the clinical development of FAP-2286, Clovis' fibroblast activation protein (FAP)-targeting therapeutic candidate. FAP-2286 is currently being investigated in the Phase 1/2 LuMIERE study for...
Benzinga
Lexaria Bioscience: Taking Aim at the $28 Billion Hypertension Market; Human Clinical Study Yields 'Remarkable' Results
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - PCG Digital - Lexaria Bioscience LEXX LEXXW is targeting the $28 billion hypertension drug market with its innovative drug delivery platform. Its proprietary therapeutic, DehydraTECH-CBD, offers an alternative to traditional cannabidiol (CBD) dosing methods, enabling improved and more rapid absorption of drugs into the bloodstream and brain.
MedPage Today
Non-Chemo Regimen Led to High Response Rates in Cisplatin-Ineligible Bladder Cancer
PARIS -- Nearly two-thirds of patients with untreated cisplatin-ineligible advanced urothelial cancer responded to an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) and immunotherapy, a small randomized study showed. Overall, 49 of 76 patients responded to frontline enfortumab vedotin (EV; Padcev) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda), including eight complete responses. An additional 17 patients had stable...
curetoday.com
Antibody Drug Conjugates ‘Make Chemotherapy Targeted’ for Patients With Cancer
An expert explains how antibody drug conjugates work to treat cancer. Antibody drug conjugates have changed the cancer treatment landscape by offering a way to deliver chemotherapy in a more targeted fashion, sparing healthy cells and cutting down on side effects, explained Dr. Ian Krop, associate cancer center director of Clinical Research, director of the clinical trials office and chief clinical research officer at Yale Cancer Center.
ajmc.com
Review Highlights Potential of Emicizumab Prophylaxis in Acquired Hemophilia A
Morbidity and mortality remain high for patients with acquired hemophilia A, and advances in immunotherapy and hemostatic therapy are needed to improve outcomes. Morbidity and mortality are high for patients with acquired hemophilia A (AHA), and advances in immunotherapy and hemostatic therapy are needed to improve outcomes, according to a review published in Transfusion Medicine Reviews. The authors highlight emicizumab prophylaxis as a potential game-changer in the treatment of AHA.
Nature.com
Impact of conditioning chemotherapy on lymphocyte kinetics and outcomes in LBCL patients treated with CAR T-cell therapy
Conditioning chemotherapy (CCT) has been shown to be essential for optimal efficacy of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy. Here, we determined whether the change in absolute lymphocyte count, referred to as delta lymphocyte index (DLIx), may serve as a surrogate marker for pharmacodynamic effects of CCT and whether it associated with germline genetic variants in patients with large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL). One-hundred and seventy-one patients were included, of which 86 (50%) received bridging therapy post-leukapheresis. Median DLIx was 0.5"‰Ã—"‰109/L (range, 0.01"“2.75"‰Ã—"‰109/L) and was significantly higher in patients who achieved complete response (p"‰="‰0.04). On multivariate analysis, low DLIx was associated only with use of bridging therapy (odds ratio 0.4, 95% CI 0.2"“0.8, p"‰="‰0.007). Low DLIx was independently associated with shorter progression-free (p"‰="‰0.02) and overall survival (p"‰="‰0.02). DLIx was associated with genetic variations related to drug metabolism and macrophage biology such as ABCB1, MISP and CPVL. The impact of CCT on lymphocyte count is affected by use of bridging therapy but change in lymphocyte count is independently associated with efficacy. Studies aimed at investigating macrophage biology in this setting may suggest strategies to increase the efficacy of CCT and improve outcomes.
Nature.com
Nanoparticle-modified microrobots for in vivo antibiotic delivery to treat acute bacterial pneumonia
Bioinspired microrobots capable of actively moving in biological fluids have attracted considerable attention for biomedical applications because of their unique dynamic features that are otherwise difficult to achieve by their static counterparts. Here we use click chemistry to attach antibiotic-loaded neutrophil membrane-coated polymeric nanoparticles to natural microalgae, thus creating hybrid microrobots for the active delivery of antibiotics in the lungs in vivo. The microrobots show fast speed (>110"‰Âµm"‰sâˆ’1) in simulated lung fluid and uniform distribution into deep lung tissues, low clearance by alveolar macrophages and superb tissue retention time (>2"‰days) after intratracheal administration to test animals. In a mouse model of acute Pseudomonas aeruginosa pneumonia, the microrobots effectively reduce bacterial burden and substantially lessen animal mortality, with negligible toxicity. Overall, these findings highlight the attractive functions of algae"“nanoparticle hybrid microrobots for the active in vivo delivery of therapeutics to the lungs in intensive care unit settings.
cancernetwork.com
Joel W. Neal, MD, PhD Highlights Promise of Cabozantinib ± Atezolizumab in Advanced NSCLC, But Cites Need for More Research
Findings from the phase 3 COSMIC-021 trial, comparing the effect of cabozantinib alone or in combination with atezolizumab vs docetaxel for advanced non–small cell lung cancer previously treated with immunotherapy, though promising, highlighted further need for randomized data to confirm the regimen’s benefit in the second-line setting, according to Joel W. Neal, MD, PhD.
What It's Like to Participate in a Clinical Trial for Bladder Cancer
Bladder cancer is one of the most dynamic areas for clinical-trial research
