Strictly she’s a Dame (a title bestowed on her by the British state), but Vivienne Westwood is often described as a queen, whether of Punk or British fashion. Before this collection, originally due to drop yesterday, then deferred for obvious, British reasons, Westwood tipped her tiara to the real just-passed HRH. She said last Friday: “The Queen performs a national service. Every morning she has her breakfast, most days her outfit is already decided for her royal appointment; shake hands, gives speeches. Every institution in our country wants her acknowledgement and attribution. Her life is prescribed. The Royal Family, as an institution, is social cement. The Queen holds the country together. She’s a figurehead of international diplomacy. I think it’s so important that our Royal Family is hereditary, the family members learn diplomacy by osmosis and develop a sense of duty to our country and to the world. We all owe her our gratitude.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO