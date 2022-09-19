Read full article on original website
The Best Behind-the-Scenes Moments From the Spring 2023 Shows in Milan
Lights, cameras, glamour! We’re backstage at the shows in Milan, where Acielle Tanbetova is getting all the best behind-the-scenes moments from the shows including debuts from Marco de Vincenzo, Maximilian Davis, and Rhuigi Villaseñor at Etro, Ferragamo, and Bally. She’s also capturing the best celebrity sightings and the latest accessory, beauty, and clothing moments here.
Go Inside The Studio with Nensi Dojaka–The Brains Behind Spring 2023’s Best Barbie Pink Dress
Next stop on the fashion month marathon: London! In the latest episode of In The Studio, Vogue’s Senior Fashion Projects Editor Julia Hobbs pays a visit to LVMH Prize-winning designer Nensi Dojaka—and discovers that the Albanian fashion star had Greta Gerwig’s Barbie on her mind for her Spring collection. Here’s your exclusive first look at the rose-petal pink gown she hopes the film’s lead, Margot Robbie, will wear on the red carpet next summer. PLUS: We take a sneak peek at Nensi’s brand-new denim offering, which is destined to be top of every fashion editor’s wish list come spring…
Phil Oh’s Best Street Style Photos From the Milan Spring 2023 Shows
Something special happens outside the shows in Milan every season. Maybe it’s the iconic fashion powerhouses that stage their shows here, maybe it's the almost always great weather, or the fact that no one wants to show up underdressed to Fendi or Prada or Armani or Versace or, or, or... we could go on. Phil Oh is back on these cobblestone streets documenting the shows outside the shows: remember to check back here for new photos every day.
A Bastion of Tradition and A Figure of Eternal Inspiration: John Galliano Honors the Queen
I was born in Gibraltar and spent the first six years of my life there. My father was Gibraltarian and my mother was Spanish, but I was a child of the Commonwealth. When we arrived in London, my parents experienced a feeling perhaps best described as safe—and the personification of that feeling was Her Majesty the Queen. We forget now, but the Seventies in London were a crazy time, a really crazy time, when people often had to run out of tube stations or department stores because of bomb threats.
All the Notable Guests at the Queen’s State Funeral
More than 500 heads of state and dignitaries made up the 2,000 guests invited to the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey today. Among them were U.S. president Joe Biden, French president Emmanuel Macron, Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau, and New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern. Other representatives from the Commonwealth were present, too, as well as British prime minister Liz Truss.
Call HR! Stars Are Embracing Sexy Suits for Fall
Unfortunately for human resources managers everywhere, this season’s new crop of power suits are all about showing skin. Are they workplace appropriate? No. But are they sleek and sexy? Extremely. Throughout September, we’ve seen celebrities slipping into skin-bearing suiting that makes traditional tailoring a lot less stuffy. Worn without tops or covered in sequins, they’re beginning for a big night out on the town.
Let’s Call the Endless Meghan Markle Scrutiny What It Is
Nothing quite signals the end of summer like a daylong televised state funeral. As the U.K.’s monarch was laid to rest on Monday, there wasn’t much to do but quietly observe: Proceedings felt poised and proper, the surviving royals managing their perfected stiff upper lips as they publicly grieved.
Kendall Jenner Revisits Her Looks, From 2007 to Now
Vogue Club members were first to view this story: Join today to experience exclusive Vogue content before anyone else. The new season of the HULU show, The Kardashians, premieres on September 22. Kendall Jenner was only 11 years old when Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered in 2007. As a...
11 "Meet Cute" Facts, Directly From Kaley Cuoco And The Team Behind The Movie
"It was a little bit too much fun."
Strictly she’s a Dame (a title bestowed on her by the British state), but Vivienne Westwood is often described as a queen, whether of Punk or British fashion. Before this collection, originally due to drop yesterday, then deferred for obvious, British reasons, Westwood tipped her tiara to the real just-passed HRH. She said last Friday: “The Queen performs a national service. Every morning she has her breakfast, most days her outfit is already decided for her royal appointment; shake hands, gives speeches. Every institution in our country wants her acknowledgement and attribution. Her life is prescribed. The Royal Family, as an institution, is social cement. The Queen holds the country together. She’s a figurehead of international diplomacy. I think it’s so important that our Royal Family is hereditary, the family members learn diplomacy by osmosis and develop a sense of duty to our country and to the world. We all owe her our gratitude.”
Street Style Obsessed? You Won't Want to Miss Our New Video Series
We’re big fans of street style. Huge! What’s not to love? Seeing how “real” people dress—as in, folks who aren’t celebrities with full-time stylists!—day to day is both inspiring and fascinating. This past New York Fashion Week, for instance, there were tons of distinctive outfits to behold—many of which were shot by Vogue’s resident street style photographer, Phil Oh. And now, in a brand new video series, Vogue is taking an even closer look at the stories and sentiments behind some of the world’s more eccentric and well-dressed individuals.
Your Exclusive October Issue Tour with Vogue’s Taylor Antrim
Just for Vogue Club members: As each new issue of Vogue rolls out, someone from our team will share the story of how the magazine was created—and this month, that’s Vogue’s Deputy Editor Taylor Antrim. “This is the fourth time Jennifer Lawrence has been on our cover...
How Princess Charlotte’s Jewelry Pays a Poignant Tribute to the Queen
As Princess Charlotte, age seven, walked into Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, a small pendant sparked in the light: a small horseshoe, delicately pinned to her black dress. The piece, undoubtedly, was a visual ode to her late grandmother. A known lover of horses and racing—“I think this...
Auguri Moncler! Rick Owens, Pierpaolo Piccioli, and More on How They’re Marking the Brand’s 70th Anniversary
Remo Ruffini confesses that he no longer relishes his own birthdays: “I close my house and I don’t want to see anyone!” However when it comes to Moncler—which turns 70 this year—it’s an entirely different matter. This Saturday night in Milan’s Duomo square, Ruffini will throw an open-to-the-public birthday show for the brand featuring precisely 1,952 models and performers, all choreographed by the artistic director Sadeck Waff.
Emily Ratajkowski Is Effortlessly Chic in Celine Pants & Strappy Sandals at Milan Fashion Week
Emily Ratajkowski has been spotted sightseeing in the city of Milan. The supermodel traveled to the Italian city to attend different shows at Milan Fashion Week. While strolling through the Italian city, Ratajkowski sported a pair of low-rise white trousers by Celine that had chain imprint designs in gold. The piece is part of Celine’s Spring 2004 Ready-to-Wear collection with Michael Kors’ signature. To complete the look, she wore a cropped turtleneck top, giving a modern spin to the outfit. As for footwear, the supermodel slipped on strappy black sandals. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up...
Put this Netflix crime series on your watch list right now if you loved Breaking Bad
The Sweden in Netflix’s compulsively bingeable crime drama Snabba Cash is a land of the endless hustle, a place where entrepreneurs fetishize bling and quick cash, and where swaggering business titans with outsized egos make pronouncements like I am the system. From hungry startup founders to ruthless dope dealers, everyone in this tense drama is after the same thing: The big score. More territory, edging out rivals, launching the next Spotify — it’s all part of the same frantic endgame.
How the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex’s Fashion Honored the Queen
When the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex headed into Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth on the morning of September 19, they did so with heads bowed, solemn faces, and wearing all black. The Princess’s was an A-line Alexander McQueen dress, complete with a veiled,...
The Target Fall Designer Collection is All About Versatility
Over the years, Target has worked with some of the most exciting names in fashion. The pitch is a designer’s dream: their creations stocked across the country and the chance to work with Target’s vast network of factories and sourcing. There have been some memorable and highly coveted collabs from the mass-retailer: Rodarte, Marimekko, Missoni. On October 9, Target will release its latest designer collection, which will feature capsules from Sergio Hudson, Kika Vargas, and La Ligne. And these pieces are not meant to hang in your closet and collect dust. Each capsule features versatile and practical clothes that can be folded into the full scope of Target customers’ lives. Things you can wear from work to dinner to a party.
The Best Red Carpet Looks From the Toronto International Film Festival
After more than a week’s worth of star-studded film premieres, Q&As, and after-parties at the annual Toronto International Film Festival, it’s time to take a look at some of the event’s best fashion moments. On par with the glitzy affairs in Venice and Cannes, the Toronto lineup saw loads of Hollywood A-listers come out in style for the red carpet. But considering the Toronto events occurred mostly during the day, the assortment was less focused on formal evening wear, though they weren’t any less spectacular.
Kim Kardashian Switches Up Balenciaga’s Helmet Trend
Kim Kardashian show no signs of stopping her moto-themed Balenciaga streak. Today in New York City, the social media star stepped out in a black Balenciaga turtleneck dress—a modest choice for the Skims founder. She topped the all-black look off with a pair of oversized shades and a peculiar bag: a motorcycle helmet carryall also created by the French house. Fans of the brand will note that this is not a recent piece by Balenciaga, but instead comes from the spring 2018 collection.
