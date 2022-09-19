ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

U.S. road travel fell 3.3% in July as gas prices remain high

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CXTG3_0i1ryy1Q00

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. vehicle travel in July fell 3.3% to 286.6 billion miles, the second consecutive monthly decline in American driving in the face of high fuel prices, the U.S. Transportation Department said.

The country witnessed a 9.9 billion-mile decline in July as gas prices remained above $4 a gallon nationally and 1.7% decline in June driving were the first monthly drops since February 2021. U.S. driving rose 11% in 2021 after falling in 2020 to the lowest yearly total since 2003 as COVID-19 shutdowns drastically reduced road use.

Road travel in the first seven months of 2022 is 1.87 trillion miles -- still 1.8% higher than 2021 but below 2019 pre-pandemic levels for that period.

The American Automotive Association (AAA) said in August it found that drivers made significant changes to cope with high pump prices. AAA said in a new survey "almost two-thirds of U.S. adults have changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March."

The retail gasoline price is currently $3.67, down almost 100 days in a row from an historic peak of $5.02 per gallon in mid-June, according to AAA. The current $3.67 average is 24 cents less than a month ago but 48 cents more than September 2021.

Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Aurora Ellis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

S.Korea Aug PPI posts first monthly fall in two years - central bank

SEOUL, Sept 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's producer price pressures eased in August, posting the first monthly fall in nearly two years, central bank data showed on Friday. The producer price index rose 8.4% in August from the same month a year ago, cooling from a 9.2% rise in July and the slowest pace since September 2021, according to the Bank of Korea data.
ECONOMY
KRDO News Channel 13

Southern Colorado to receive some of nearly $2 billion in additional funding for transportation projects over next ten years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An official with the Colorado Department of Transportation confirmed Tuesday that Region 2 in southern Colorado will get around 20% of the $1.7 million in funding announced last week. Region 2 Director Richard Zamora said that the money is a combination of state funding allocated by the Legislature and federal The post Southern Colorado to receive some of nearly $2 billion in additional funding for transportation projects over next ten years appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

Pacific islands a key U.S. military buffer to China's ambitions - report

SYDNEY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China sees the Pacific islands as an area of significant strategic interest and the United States should strengthen its commitment to north Pacific island states, now in talks to renew a defence compact, to maintain a vital military buffer, a report released Tuesday by a U.S. Congress-funded think tank said.
MILITARY
Reuters

Chile to issue $12 billion in debt in 2023

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Chile estimates it will issue $12 billion in total debt next year and the largest budget increases will be in social protection and science and technology, Finance Minister Mario Marcel told Reuters on Thursday.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Peaks, valleys and milestones

Sept 23 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Lewis Krauskopf. A feverish week of central bank activity around the globe has left markets at extremes. Currency prices were rattled after Japan intervened in the foreign exchange market to buy yen for the first time since 1998.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#American#Aaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CNN

Stocks sink as investors wait for the Fed's rate hike

New York (CNN Business) — So much for Wall Street sitting back and taking it easy while awaiting the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision on Wednesday. Stocks slid Tuesday as investors grew anxious about the impact of another big rate hike. The Dow fell more than 313 points,...
STOCKS
Reuters

Yen spikes after Japan intervention, stocks slump

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The yen spiked higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's strong stance on rates the day before roiled the outlook for bonds and stocks while forcing Japan to intervene in FX markets to support its currency for the first time since 1998.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

602K+
Followers
355K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy