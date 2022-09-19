ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purple Innovation, Kinross rise; AutoZone, Marathon Oil fall

ABC News
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

AutoZone Inc.. down $68.06 to $2,097.59.

The auto parts retailer reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., up 89 cents to $125.08.

The maker of Grand Theft Auto and other video games said development is unaffected following a hack of its systems.

Wix.com Ltd., up $11.57 to $85.26.

Activist investor Starboard disclosed a 9% stake in the website design and development company.

KnowBe4 Inc., up $4.87 to $22.17.

Vista Equity Partners offered to buy the security software company.

Purple Innovation Inc., up $1.10 to $3.89.

Coliseum Capital Management offered to buy the maker of mattresses and bedding products.

Bank of America Corp., up 57 cents to $34.69.

Banks rose along with bond yields, which support more lucrative interest rates for mortgages and other loans.

Kinross Gold Corp., up 35 cents to $3.64.

The gold miner announced $300 million in stock buybacks for the remainder of the year.

Marathon Oil Corp., down 29 cents to $25.93.

Energy stocks were mixed amid weighed down by volatile crude oil prices.

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC News

ABC News

