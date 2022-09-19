All you need is love….HANK provides home, vehicle, and 24/7 support to care for local foster children in community homes

Family and friends are hosting fundraisers for Natalia resident, Noah Rangel, 20, who is suffering from an eye condition that can cause blindness if it is not treated. “He has been dealing with an eye condition called Kerataconus for over two years, and it’s gotten worse. His right eye is shaped differently than his left eye which is over compensating for his right eye,” said his mother Mrs. Savanna Rangel. “He’s seen a few cornea specialists who have told him that if he doesn’t have this surgery which is not covered by his insurance he will eventually need a cornea transplant and because he’s young he may need more than one. If he doesn’t do anything about it he will go blind. The surgery itself will not cure or reshape his eye but it can stop the progression of the disease in hopes of him not losing his eyesight. After surgery he will needs special custom corrective lenses that are also not covered by his insurance. Our family greatly appreciates any donation big or small. His address is P.O. Box 120 Natalia 78059 or cash app $vanna0723.”

NATALIA, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO