All you need is love….HANK provides home, vehicle, and 24/7 support to care for local foster children in community homes

devinenews.com
Young girl’s family searching for living kidney donor
Gwyn Mia DeLeon, 14, is a freshman at Devine High School. This bright smiling young woman is very active in school and church, and has many hopes and dreams. But this February 2, 2022, Gwyn’s family received devastating and completely unexpected news–her kidneys are failing. The young girl has been on dialysis ever since.
devinenews.com
Fundraiser for Rangel
Family and friends are hosting fundraisers for Natalia resident, Noah Rangel, 20, who is suffering from an eye condition that can cause blindness if it is not treated. “He has been dealing with an eye condition called Kerataconus for over two years, and it’s gotten worse. His right eye is shaped differently than his left eye which is over compensating for his right eye,” said his mother Mrs. Savanna Rangel. “He’s seen a few cornea specialists who have told him that if he doesn’t have this surgery which is not covered by his insurance he will eventually need a cornea transplant and because he’s young he may need more than one. If he doesn’t do anything about it he will go blind. The surgery itself will not cure or reshape his eye but it can stop the progression of the disease in hopes of him not losing his eyesight. After surgery he will needs special custom corrective lenses that are also not covered by his insurance. Our family greatly appreciates any donation big or small. His address is P.O. Box 120 Natalia 78059 or cash app $vanna0723.”
devinenews.com
Teachers rally to help Ricky get a new hip, local custodian touched by community’s kindness
Ricky Campa is a custodian at Devine Intermediate School, and friends are hosting a fundraiser to help Campa get a hip replacement. Juan Ricardo “Ricky” Campa is a Devine native and graduated from DHS with the class of 1987. Anyone who would like to help out can donate online or by mail.
KSAT 12
‘Rarest, most aggressive form of brain tumor’: Cancer survivor shares journey before Head for the Cure in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The 9th annual Head for the Cure 5K Run/Walk in San Antonio will be held this Saturday to raise funds and awareness for people battling brain cancer. DJ Stewart, a 31-year-old Kansas City man who bravely shared his battle in an intimate documentary seen around the world, will be in San Antonio to meet with other survivors and families.
KENS 5
Kicks 4 Kidz Car Show in Uvalde raising funds to purchase new shoes for kids in the town
UVALDE, Texas — The Kicks 4 Kidz car show is taking place in Uvalde. The event will help raise funds to purchase new shoes for children in the town. The event is taking place at the Uvalde County Fairplex on Saturday, November 19, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., presented by Defiant Racing, Coyote Design and O'Reilly Auto Parts.
devinenews.com
Area Veterans, Devine Wants You… For Grand Marshall
The Devine Fall Festival Parade this year will feature area veterans as Grand Marshalls of the parade. Veterans from all branches of service are asked to participate. They will occupy the lead cars and floats and will be recognized at the grandstand at the parade finally. The Fall Festival Parade...
San Antonio ISD to have staff present on campus for future lockdowns after parents rush Jefferson HS
SAN ANTONIO — After reports of an active shooter, that turned out to be false, led parents to swarm Jefferson High School, the San Antonio ISD said it will be improving communications with parents in future lockdowns. No gun and no evidence of a threat was found, but San...
Texas Arts and Crafts Fair Celebrates 50 Years of Lone Star Talent
Edith Maskey had just begun her art practice 50 years ago when she took a chance and entered her work for consideration in the inaugural Texas Arts and Crafts Fair in Kerrville. “It was the first juried show I ever entered, and there were so many people applying,” recalls the...
devinenews.com
Clogging and Line Dancing classes Thursdays in Devine, join in
Come join Biry Hermann Son’s Lodge for line dancing and clogging classes Thursday nights beginning at 6 PM at the Hermann Son’s Lodge located at 111 South Teel in Devine. Contact Robin Rutledge at 210-854-4443 with any questions or show up Thursday evening to learn more and give it a try.
Pleasanton Express
St. Matthew Picnic– food and fun for the whole family!
St. Matthew Catholic Church in Jourdanton will hold its annual parish picnic this Sunday, Sept. 25. Festivities begin with a hearty fried chicken and sausage meal being served starting at 11 a.m. in the parish hall. Cost is $12 per plate. Besides ample portions of the chicken and sausage, the meal is served with pinto beans, potato salad, cole slaw, dessert and tea. The meal will be served until around 2 p.m.
devinenews.com
DEVINE HOMETOWN HISTORY:Devine Historical Committee:Downtown Historic Buildings – College Street – The TEXAS MARKET
Solving a mystery & finding history can be a simple as looking at an ad in the back of a 1949 Devine Corral yearbook! The TEXAS MARKET was a popular store in downtown Devine in the 1930s-1950s, along with Loggins & Lilly, and Schott’s Red & White, – all on the same street! In fact, the building it was in is still standing and being remodeled on the historical downtown College Street!
San Antonio's Castro brothers throwing annual birthday bash Thursday at West Side bar
The political powerhouses took a two-year break from their public birthday celebration during the pandemic, but now it's back.
The aftermath of a tense situation at Jefferson High School; FDA warns about cooking chicken with Nyquil | KENS 5 News Now
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was hit by a stray bullet while sitting at an east-side with her husband early Wednesday. Police were called out to the Methodist Converse Emergency Center at 6400 Mallard Meadow around 1:25 a.m. for reports of a woman shot. When officers arrived at the...
saobserver.com
ALAMO CITY- THE 2ND HIGHEST ILLITERATE IN TEXAS
Many holidays are celebrated and in the Alamo City we go wild for Fiesta but there isn’t an emphasis on reading programs as much as other celebrations in our city. Every September 8th is a holiday set aside for literacy but many don’t know about it. Celebrating literacy is a special day that recognizes the attack on illiteracy in America which is celebrated Nationally on September 8th of each year.
San Antonio residents fear townhomes could disrupt O.P. Schnabel trails
Project plans to build 60 lots on the 11-acre undeveloped property.
Parents clashed with San Antonio officers during Jefferson High School lockdown
Parents clashed with officers during a lockdown after reports of a shooting.
sanantoniomag.com
Aqua Zumba Brings a Party to the Pool
There are just two chances remaining this summer to try out aqua Zumba as part of the city’s free fitness program. Head to Woodlawn Lake Park Pool at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 21, for a dance aerobics class in the water. Next week, on Sept. 28, the water workout season will close with a 7:45 p.m. glow aqua Zumba class featuring all of your favorite songs and dance moves plus glow sticks, bright colored suits and more. No registration is required, and admission is free. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 28, 7:45 p.m. 221 Alexander Ave.
San Antonio landmark demolition approved, making way for food truck park
The landmark was hit by a fire in March.
KTSA
San Antonio area school is one of 31 Blue Ribbon Schools in Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio-area elementary school is on a list of 31 Texas schools to be recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Somerset Elementary School of the Somerset ISD is the Blue Ribbon School closest to the San Antonio Metro. The award is given by the U.S. Department of Education and it is based on a schools’ overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
San Antonio Restaurant Serving El Paso Inspired Favorites
San Antonioans are getting a little bit of El Paso flavor with a restaurant that's serving up some El Paso favorites. According to @the_chuco_life on Instagram, an El Paso native has opened up a restaurant in San Antonio and, of course, they are serving up some 915 inspired eats. According...
