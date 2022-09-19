Chaos outside of a San Antonio high school as parents gathered outside the school after a lockdown had been put in place following a fight and reports of a possible gun. One of the parents tried to break through a window to get into the school to check on their child and was tackled by police. Jefferson High School officials say it turns out there was no gun in the school and the lockdown was later lifted.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO