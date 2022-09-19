ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devine, TX

Pleasanton Express

Driver arrested in hit and run fatality crash

The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday night at 8 p.m. that the driver of the 18-wheeler which struck and killed a woman on IH-37 this morning, was arrested this afternoon by DPS Troopers. He was booked into the Atascosa County Jail. The ACSO said thank you to all...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
devinenews.com

Take the “scenic” route

Welcome to “What Happened Last Week at Lytle PD,” not exactly the nightly world news but here you go: Officers handled 51 calls for service and conducted 42 traffic stops. Those stops resulted in 37 citations and 5 warnings. Officers made 2 arrests last week (both were booked...
LYTLE, TX
KTSA

DPS Troopers looking for white truck involved in fatal crash in Atascosa County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for the driver of an industrial vehicle involved in a fatal crash on Wednesday morning. The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office has posted to Facebook photos of what the truck might look like. Troopers think the driver of the truck hit a white SUV and knocked the driver’s side door off on northbound IH-37 near the Atascosa and Bexar County line.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
devinenews.com

MAJOR ROAD CLOSURE:

Northbound ramp in Lytle at IH-35 to be closed for weeks starting today. TXDOT will be closing the NB entrance ramp to IH-35 (the one by Lytle State Bank) from Sept. 21 thru Oct. 4. They will be doing construction / road work. While that ramp is closed you will need to use Main St to access the NB entrance ramp just inside Bexar County (once you cross the overpass).
LYTLE, TX
KSAT 12

Police, Crime Stoppers search for driver in fatal hit and run

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for assistance in locating the driver in a fatal hit and run that left one dead and a five-year-old injured. On September 3 at 3:35 p.m., Henry Stevenson was driving a black Chevrolet Blazer...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
iheart.com

Chaos After Parents Rush To Jefferson High School Lockdown

Chaos outside of a San Antonio high school as parents gathered outside the school after a lockdown had been put in place following a fight and reports of a possible gun. One of the parents tried to break through a window to get into the school to check on their child and was tackled by police. Jefferson High School officials say it turns out there was no gun in the school and the lockdown was later lifted.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Authorities ID second teen who was fatally shot in car on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second teenager who died in a shooting on the East Side on Sunday. Omar Neal, 16, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said Tuesday morning. The office previously identified another shooting victim as Devin Taylor, 17.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
