Pleasanton Express
Driver arrested in hit and run fatality crash
The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday night at 8 p.m. that the driver of the 18-wheeler which struck and killed a woman on IH-37 this morning, was arrested this afternoon by DPS Troopers. He was booked into the Atascosa County Jail. The ACSO said thank you to all...
devinenews.com
Take the “scenic” route
Welcome to “What Happened Last Week at Lytle PD,” not exactly the nightly world news but here you go: Officers handled 51 calls for service and conducted 42 traffic stops. Those stops resulted in 37 citations and 5 warnings. Officers made 2 arrests last week (both were booked...
KTSA
DPS Troopers looking for white truck involved in fatal crash in Atascosa County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for the driver of an industrial vehicle involved in a fatal crash on Wednesday morning. The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office has posted to Facebook photos of what the truck might look like. Troopers think the driver of the truck hit a white SUV and knocked the driver’s side door off on northbound IH-37 near the Atascosa and Bexar County line.
KSAT 12
DPS seeks information about truck involved in deadly crash on I-37 Wednesday morning
ATASCOSA COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for information about a deadly crash that happened in Atascosa County early Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 37 at mile marker 118 near the Bexar County line. According...
news4sanantonio.com
Man dies in middle of Northwest Side street after being victim of hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being a victim of a hit-and-run on the Northwest Side. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Culebra Road and Arcadia Creek. Police said when they arrived, they found the man in the street with severe injuries. EMS...
San Antonio police investigate fatal cyclist hit-and-run on Northwest Side
The man was in his 40s.
KSAT 12
SAPD releases names of officer, suspect he killed in shooting on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department on Tuesday released a preliminary report of a fatal shooting that includes the names of a wanted suspect and the officer who fatally shot him. According to the report, two officers were notified about a 28-year-old man on a bicycle wanted...
Woman attacked while walking trail near Brackenridge park
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are looking into an unprovoked early morning attack that took place near Brackenridge Park on Tuesday. A woman who was taking a walk told police a man passed her, and then turned around, ran up behind her and punched her in the face without warning. She was walking along with her companion.
devinenews.com
MAJOR ROAD CLOSURE:
Northbound ramp in Lytle at IH-35 to be closed for weeks starting today. TXDOT will be closing the NB entrance ramp to IH-35 (the one by Lytle State Bank) from Sept. 21 thru Oct. 4. They will be doing construction / road work. While that ramp is closed you will need to use Main St to access the NB entrance ramp just inside Bexar County (once you cross the overpass).
KSAT 12
Police, Crime Stoppers search for driver in fatal hit and run
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for assistance in locating the driver in a fatal hit and run that left one dead and a five-year-old injured. On September 3 at 3:35 p.m., Henry Stevenson was driving a black Chevrolet Blazer...
KSAT 12
Chaos erupts outside Jefferson High School following false report of shooting
An unsubstantiated threat caused a lockdown and major law enforcement response at Jefferson High School on the West Side Tuesday afternoon, with one parent injured during the chaos after several people rushed to the campus. In the early afternoon, following an altercation at the school, a report of a weapon...
KTSA
SAPD: Woman shot at San Antonio park. Shooter still on the run
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for whoever shot a woman who was at a park on the Northeast side early Wednesday morning. KSAT-12 is reporting that it happened at around 1:45 A.M. at Sunrise Park near Binz-Engleman Road. The woman and a family member were at...
Person stabbed trying to break up argument between couple
SAN ANTONIO — A person was stabbed trying to break up a fight between a couple, the San Antonio Police Department said. The stabbing happened on Wednesday morning in the 100 block of McCullough Avenue. Authorities said the information is preliminary, but a man and a woman were arguing...
iheart.com
Chaos After Parents Rush To Jefferson High School Lockdown
Chaos outside of a San Antonio high school as parents gathered outside the school after a lockdown had been put in place following a fight and reports of a possible gun. One of the parents tried to break through a window to get into the school to check on their child and was tackled by police. Jefferson High School officials say it turns out there was no gun in the school and the lockdown was later lifted.
KSAT 12
Authorities ID second teen who was fatally shot in car on East Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second teenager who died in a shooting on the East Side on Sunday. Omar Neal, 16, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said Tuesday morning. The office previously identified another shooting victim as Devin Taylor, 17.
Parents clashed with San Antonio officers during Jefferson High School lockdown
Parents clashed with officers during a lockdown after reports of a shooting.
'He doesn't deserve it': Truck stolen from San Antonio man fighting lung cancer
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man fighting cancer now has to find an alternative way to get to his medical appointments after criminals stole his truck. The avocado-green 1996 Chevrolet S-10 pickup is Gary Spears's only vehicle, and a model which is no longer even in production. Spears,...
KSAT 12
Store employee injured following struggle with woman who tried to leave without paying for items
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in identifying two people involved in a store robbery on the city’s East Side. According to police, a woman entered a store in a shopping strip at 945 S. WW White Rd. on June 27 and put some items inside a shopping cart.
KTSA
Witnesses report seeing 5 men open fire on San Antonio home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Nobody was hurt when a group of people opened fire on a home on San Antonio’s Northwest side. FOX 29 reports it was around 2:30 A.M. Tuesday when the group stood outside a home on Waverly Avenue and started shooting. They say more...
KSAT 12
Smoke shop employee shoots, injures suspect during robbery attempt, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An employee at a smoke shop on the West Side shot a suspect during a robbery attempt, according to San Antonio police. That suspect is now recovering in an area hospital. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The smoke shop is located in a shopping...
