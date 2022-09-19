Read full article on original website
Orval W. Coby
Orval W. Coby, 93, Leesburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Orval was born Feb. 6, 1929, in Winamac, the son of (the late) Otis and Ina (Reinholdt) Coby. He graduated from Richland Center High School with the Class of ’47 and went on to serve his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. On Dec. 24, 1962, he married Opal (Hettinger) Parker in Culver; she preceded him in death Dec. 10, 2004, after 41 years of marriage.
Deliah Calhoun
Deliah Calhoun, 90, South Whitley, died surrounded by family at 1:44 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at her home in South Whitley. She was born April 7, 1932, in Prestonsburg, Ky. Deliah was one of 14 children born to Leander Rose and Nora (Campbell) Rose. On June 2, 1951, she married the love of her life, Dewey Calhoun. They experienced the joy of becoming parents to six wonderful sons, and celebrated many times over as their family expanded with grandchildren. Deliah and Dewey were blessed with 60 years of marriage before he passed away Aug. 28, 2011.
Carl Dean Miller
Carl Dean Miller, 74, Syracuse, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen. He was born Sept. 19, 1947. On May 7, 1965, he married Linda Wisler; she survives. He is also survived by a son, Michael Dean (Cindy) Miller, Goshen; a daughter, Sheila (Donald) Claassen, Syracuse; six...
Teresa Atkins
Teresa Atkins, 55, South Bend, died at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Teresa was born Oct. 13, 1966. She is survived by her son, Liam Atkins, South Bend; Liam’s father, Victor Jonikas, Chicago, Ill.; sisters, Rachelle (Jimmy) Rogers, Delta Junction, Ark. and Lisa (Bill) McCarthy, South Bend; and brothers, Eric (Diane) Atkins, Lakeville, Jeffery (Aggie) Atkins, Chicago, Ill. and David (Meredith) Atkins, Saugatuck, Mich.
Margaret M. O’Hara
Margaret M. O’Hara, 92, Miller’s Assisted Living, Plymouth, died Monday morning, Sept. 19, 2022. She was born March 18, 1930. On March 5, 1950, Margaret married Eugene L. O’Hara; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Michael E. O’Hara, South Bend, Mark A....
Scott D. Mersch — UPDATED
Scott D. Mersch, 59, Kewanna, died unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at his residence in Kewanna. He was born Dec. 24, 1962. He married Renee Mersch; she survives in Kewanna. He is also survived by his children, Anthony Mersch, Arizona, Dustin Mersch, Florida, Dennis Mersch, Nappanee, Kelly (Kevin) Schuldt, Grand...
Jearlean Hutchens
Jearlean Hutchens, 76, Pierceton, died at 12:02 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. Jearlean was born Dec. 20, 1945, in Prestonsburg, Ky., the daughter of Henry and Roxie (Slone) Shepherd. She was united in marriage to Hugh Hutchens on Sept. 12, 1987, in Wooster. He preceded her on March 14, 2021.
James ‘Jim’ K. Brooks
James “Jim” Brooks, 81, Milford, passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Jim was born on Nov. 25, 1940, to Theodore “TR” and Inez Brooks in Caneyville, Ky. He moved with his family to Milford in 1953 when he was in fifth grade. He graduated from Milford High School in 1960.
Marcus ‘Matt’ Matthew Neer
Marcus Matthew “Matt” Neer, 47, Warsaw, died unexpectedly at 8:50 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Warsaw. He was born April 16, 1975. He is survived by his son, Blane Neer; one grandson; mother, Rosemary Thompson; father, Dan Neer; and his sister, Tamara (Jeff) Knisely, all of Warsaw.
Robert E. Oldfather
Robert “Bob” E. Oldfather, 71, Macy, died Sept. 7, 2022, at his residence near Macy. Robert was born Feb. 7, 1951, in Rochester. On Dec. 26, 1981, he married Kathleen “Kathy” Louise Myers; she survives in Macy. Also surviving Robert is his son, Jeremy Oldfather, Brooklyn,...
Gregory ‘Greg’ A. Gearhart
Gregory “Greg” A. Gearhart, 63, Fulton, died at 1:41 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Woodlawn Hospital, Rochester. He was born May 19, 1959. On March 8, 1986, he married Cheryl Lyn Stayer, and she survives in Fulton. He is also survived by his son, Heath Lee Gearhart,...
Lloyd ‘Pike’ M. Evans Jr.
Lloyd “Pike” Evans Jr., 75, Plymouth, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Saint Joseph Hospital, Mishawaka. Pike was born Sept. 4, 1947. He married Peggy Cramer on Oct. 16, 1971; she survives. He is also survived by his children Lori (Ron) Capron and Jason (Angie) Evans; two grandchildren;...
Lillie Mae Shepherd
Lillie Mae Shepherd, 69, Knox, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Franciscan Health Hospital, Michigan City. She was born Sept. 11, 1952. On April 15, 1988, Lillie married Raleigh Shepherd; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Watson, Knox; stepsons, Raleigh Jay (Nikki) Shepherd, Goshen...
Carolyn R. French
Carolyn R. French, 94, Columbia City, formerly of South Whitley, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 14, 1928. On Feb.18, 1950, she married Robert French; he preceded her in death. Survivors include her children, Nonda (Chuck) Bolyard, Kevin French and...
Virginia Risner
Virginia F. Risner, 81, Rochester, died at 12:18 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Warsaw Meadows Care Center, Warsaw. She was born March 9, 1941. Survivors include her children, Tammy (Timothy) Tilton, Leesburg, Sherry Risner, Murrells Island, S.C., Debi (Bryan) Johnson, Cassopolis, Mich. and Opy Rogers, Navarre, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Tracy Risner, Rochester; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
James D. Holbrook — UPDATED
James D. Holbrook, known to most as “Jim” or “Jimbo,” was born Sept. 5, 1944, and died on his 78th birthday, Sept. 5, 2022. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Carl and Retha (Simons) Holbrook; both of his siblings, Barbara Jean Shelton and Richard Holbrook; and his only daughter, Autumn Holbrook. His surviving relatives are granddaughter, Natasha Guiterrez; and four great-nieces, Charlene Montgomery, Barbara Kessler, Veronica Jung and Rebecca Spear. A large group of colleagues and friends survive Jimbo with fond memories of his orneriness and his handy abilities — he could fix most anything!
Travis Gabbard
Larry “Travis” Gabbard, 32, Bremen, died at 9:03 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at his residence in Bremen. He was born July 22, 1990. Surviving are his parents, Larry and Ina Gabbard-Ekwere, Bremen, and grandma, Maxine Trent Smith, Jackson, Ky. Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee, is in...
Shirley ‘Shirl’ Conklin
Shirley “Shirl” (Hackworth) Conklin, 59, Bourbon, died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Shirl was born June 3, 1963. She married James “Jimmer” Conklin on May 20, 2000, and he preceded her in death. Shirl is survived by her sister, Gearldene (Henry) Webb, Bonanza, Ky.; her brothers, Jack...
